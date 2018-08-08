openbase logo
vte

vue-tinymce-editor

by Roozbeh Hajizadeh
1.6.2 (see all)

This a component provides use of tinymce for vue developers

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

219

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue WYSIWYG Editor

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Performant

Readme

vue-tinymce-editor

This a component provides easy use of tinymce for vue developers

Donate Donate

Demo

You can see a demo and an example in this page: Demo & examples

Instalation

$ npm install vue-tinymce-editor

How to use

import Vue from 'vue'
import tinymce from 'vue-tinymce-editor'
Vue.component('tinymce', tinymce)

You may use the component in your markup

<tinymce id="d1" v-model="data"></tinymce>

export default{
    data(){
        return {
            data : ''
        };
    }
}

Properties

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
idrequired, Stringid of component's textarea
toolbar1String'formatselect \| bold italic strikethrough forecolor backcolor \| link \| alignleft aligncenter alignright alignjustify \| numlist bullist outdent indent \| removeformat'Toolbar 1 of tinymce
toolbar2String''Toolbar 2 of tinymce
pluginsArray['advlist autolink lists link image charmap print preview hr anchor pagebreak', 'searchreplace wordcount visualblocks visualchars code fullscreen', 'insertdatetime media nonbreaking save table contextmenu directionality','template paste textcolor colorpicker textpattern imagetools toc help emoticons hr codesample']plugins of tinymce you need to load
other_optionsArray{}other tinymce options. you can also override our initial options
readonlyBooleanfalseEnables or disables the Editor

Events

EventParameterDescription
editorChangeEventThis event will be called when tinymce calls onchane
editorInitEditorThis event will be called after editor is initialized

Localization

If you wish to use tinymce in other languages, please follow these steps:

  1. Download the language pack you wish to use from here.
  2. Unpack the language file into your desired path, which is accessible from outside and there is a URL pointing to it.
  3. Finally, set language_url in other_options to the URL pointing to the language file.

For example:

export default{
    data(){
        return {
            data : '',
            options: {
                language_url: 'http://example.com/js/langs/fa_IR.js' //This url points to location of persian language file.
            }
        };
    }
}

<tinymce id="d1" v-model="data" :other_options="options"></tinymce>

Direct access to tinymce editor

You can access the tinymce itself by setting a ref to this component:

<tinymce id="d1" v-model="data" ref="tm"></tinymce>

Then you can access the editor by calling:

this.$refs.tm.editor

If you like this project and it was useful for you don't let it die. Help me continue it. Thank you. Donate or you can buy me a coffee Donate

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
luckywebdev2 Ratings0 Reviews
Senior Software Engineer in web and blockchain.
7 months ago
Performant
Easy to Use

