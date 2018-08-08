This a component provides easy use of tinymce for vue developers

Demo

You can see a demo and an example in this page: Demo & examples

Instalation

$ npm install vue-tinymce-editor

How to use

import Vue from 'vue' import tinymce from 'vue-tinymce-editor' Vue.component( 'tinymce' , tinymce)

You may use the component in your markup

< tinymce id = "d1" v-model = "data" > </ tinymce >

export default { data(){ return { data : '' }; } }

Properties

Property Type Default Description id required, String id of component's textarea toolbar1 String 'formatselect \| bold italic strikethrough forecolor backcolor \| link \| alignleft aligncenter alignright alignjustify \| numlist bullist outdent indent \| removeformat' Toolbar 1 of tinymce toolbar2 String '' Toolbar 2 of tinymce plugins Array ['advlist autolink lists link image charmap print preview hr anchor pagebreak', 'searchreplace wordcount visualblocks visualchars code fullscreen', 'insertdatetime media nonbreaking save table contextmenu directionality','template paste textcolor colorpicker textpattern imagetools toc help emoticons hr codesample'] plugins of tinymce you need to load other_options Array {} other tinymce options. you can also override our initial options readonly Boolean false Enables or disables the Editor

Events

Event Parameter Description editorChange Event This event will be called when tinymce calls onchane editorInit Editor This event will be called after editor is initialized

Localization

If you wish to use tinymce in other languages, please follow these steps:

Download the language pack you wish to use from here. Unpack the language file into your desired path, which is accessible from outside and there is a URL pointing to it. Finally, set language_url in other_options to the URL pointing to the language file.

For example:

export default { data(){ return { data : '' , options : { language_url : 'http://example.com/js/langs/fa_IR.js' } }; } }

< tinymce id = "d1" v-model = "data" :other_options = "options" > </ tinymce >

Direct access to tinymce editor

You can access the tinymce itself by setting a ref to this component:

< tinymce id = "d1" v-model = "data" ref = "tm" > </ tinymce >

Then you can access the editor by calling:

this .$refs.tm.editor

Donate

If you like this project and it was useful for you don't let it die. Help me continue it. Thank you. or you can buy me a coffee