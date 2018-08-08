This a component provides easy use of tinymce for vue developers
You can see a demo and an example in this page: Demo & examples
$ npm install vue-tinymce-editor
import Vue from 'vue'
import tinymce from 'vue-tinymce-editor'
Vue.component('tinymce', tinymce)
You may use the component in your markup
<tinymce id="d1" v-model="data"></tinymce>
export default{
data(){
return {
data : ''
};
}
}
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|id
|required, String
|id of component's textarea
|toolbar1
|String
'formatselect \| bold italic strikethrough forecolor backcolor \| link \| alignleft aligncenter alignright alignjustify \| numlist bullist outdent indent \| removeformat'
|Toolbar 1 of tinymce
|toolbar2
|String
|''
|Toolbar 2 of tinymce
|plugins
|Array
['advlist autolink lists link image charmap print preview hr anchor pagebreak', 'searchreplace wordcount visualblocks visualchars code fullscreen', 'insertdatetime media nonbreaking save table contextmenu directionality','template paste textcolor colorpicker textpattern imagetools toc help emoticons hr codesample']
|plugins of tinymce you need to load
|other_options
|Array
|{}
|other tinymce options. you can also override our initial options
|readonly
|Boolean
|false
|Enables or disables the Editor
|Event
|Parameter
|Description
|editorChange
|Event
|This event will be called when tinymce calls onchane
|editorInit
|Editor
|This event will be called after editor is initialized
If you wish to use tinymce in other languages, please follow these steps:
For example:
export default{
data(){
return {
data : '',
options: {
language_url: 'http://example.com/js/langs/fa_IR.js' //This url points to location of persian language file.
}
};
}
}
<tinymce id="d1" v-model="data" :other_options="options"></tinymce>
You can access the tinymce itself by setting a ref to this component:
<tinymce id="d1" v-model="data" ref="tm"></tinymce>
Then you can access the editor by calling:
this.$refs.tm.editor
If you like this project and it was useful for you don't let it die. Help me continue it. Thank you. or you can buy me a coffee