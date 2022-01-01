openbase logo
vt

vue-tinybox

by Nikita Karamov
1.3.0

A slick, yet tiny lightbox gallery for Vue.js

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

Maintenance

No Maintenance Data Available

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Lightbox, Vue Gallery

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-tinybox

Milky Way emoji

A slick, yet tiny lightbox gallery for Vue.js

  • Slick. No excessive design. Pictures, thumbnails, controls.
  • Tiny. Dependency-free. 3 KB minified and gzipped.
  • Adaptive. Works on computers. Works on tablets. Works on phones.

Demo

Observe the live demo here: os.karamoff.dev/vue-tinybox

Basic usage

<Tinybox
    v-model="index"
    :images="images"
    loop
    no-thumbs
/>

Install

Browsers

  1. Include the link to Tinybox in <head> alongside Vue.js:

    <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-tinybox"></script>

  2. Tinybox will auto-install upon detecting the global Vue instance. You can use it right away.

Node environment

  1. Install the Tinybox package:

    npm install vue-tinybox
# or
yarn add vue-tinybox

  2. Register it as you usually would:

    import Tinybox from "vue-tinybox";
// or
const Tinybox = require('vue-tinybox');

Vue.component('Tinybox', Tinybox); //or Vue.use(Tinybox); //or new Vue({ components: { Tinybox }, // ... });


## API

### Image object

An `Image` object is an object with following fields:

| Field name  | Type     | Description                                                      |
|-------------|----------|------------------------------------------------------------------|
| `src`       | `String` | Image URL                                                        |
| `thumbnail` | `String` | (optional) Thumbnail URL. If omitted, the image URL will be used |
| `caption`   | `String` | (optional) Caption text to be overlayed on the image             |
| `alt`       | `String` | (optional) Alt text. If omitted, the caption will be used        |

### Props

| Prop name   | Type      | Default | Description                                                   |
|-------------|-----------|---------|---------------------------------------------------------------|
| `images`    | `Array`   | `[]`    | List of either image URLs or [`Image`](#image-object) objects |
| `loop`      | `Boolean` | `false` | Indicates whether the images should loop                      |
| `no-thumbs` | `Boolean` | `false` | When enabled, the thumbnails are hidden                       |

### `v-model`

You can use `v-model` on a `Number` variable, which will hold the index of the
image currently open. If no image is open (i.e. Tinybox is closed), the value
becomes `null`.

Instead of `v-model` you can use the `index` prop and `change` event:

```html
<Tinybox
 v-model="index"
 :images="images"
/>

<!-- is equivalent to -->

<Tinybox
 :images="images"
 :index="index"
 @change="(i) => {index = i}"
/>

Events

Event namePayloadDescription
changeindex of the image changed toIs emitted on any image change (thumbnail navigation, prev/next, close)
prev/nextindex of the image changed toIs emitted specifically when the user clicks "Prev"/"Next" or presses Left/Right arrow key
closeindex of the image Tinybox was closed atIs emitted specifically when the user clicks "Close" or presses the Esc key

Events can come in handy for business logic cases:

<Tinybox
    :images="images"
    v-model="index"
    @change="onChange"
    @prev="onPrevious"
    @next="onNext"
    @close="onClose"
/>

export default {
    // ...
    methods: {
        onChange(index) {
            console.log("User navigated to the photo: ", index);
        },
        onPrevious(index) {
            console.log("User clicked 'previous' to switch to: ", index);
        },
        onNext(index) {
            console.log("User clicked 'previous' to switch to: ", index);
        },
        onClose(index) {
            console.log("User closed TinyBox on this photo: ", index);
        }
    },
}

Browser support

ChromeFirefoxSafariMS EdgeInternet Explorer
21+28+7+16+11

