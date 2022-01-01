A slick, yet tiny lightbox gallery for Vue.js
Observe the live demo here: os.karamoff.dev/vue-tinybox
<Tinybox
v-model="index"
:images="images"
loop
no-thumbs
/>
Include the link to Tinybox in
<head> alongside Vue.js:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-tinybox"></script>
Tinybox will auto-install upon detecting the global Vue instance. You can use it right away.
Install the Tinybox package:
npm install vue-tinybox
# or
yarn add vue-tinybox
Register it as you usually would:
import Tinybox from "vue-tinybox";
// or
const Tinybox = require('vue-tinybox');
Vue.component('Tinybox', Tinybox); //or Vue.use(Tinybox); //or new Vue({ components: { Tinybox }, // ... });
## API
### Image object
An `Image` object is an object with following fields:
| Field name | Type | Description |
|-------------|----------|------------------------------------------------------------------|
| `src` | `String` | Image URL |
| `thumbnail` | `String` | (optional) Thumbnail URL. If omitted, the image URL will be used |
| `caption` | `String` | (optional) Caption text to be overlayed on the image |
| `alt` | `String` | (optional) Alt text. If omitted, the caption will be used |
### Props
| Prop name | Type | Default | Description |
|-------------|-----------|---------|---------------------------------------------------------------|
| `images` | `Array` | `[]` | List of either image URLs or [`Image`](#image-object) objects |
| `loop` | `Boolean` | `false` | Indicates whether the images should loop |
| `no-thumbs` | `Boolean` | `false` | When enabled, the thumbnails are hidden |
### `v-model`
You can use `v-model` on a `Number` variable, which will hold the index of the
image currently open. If no image is open (i.e. Tinybox is closed), the value
becomes `null`.
Instead of `v-model` you can use the `index` prop and `change` event:
```html
<Tinybox
v-model="index"
:images="images"
/>
<!-- is equivalent to -->
<Tinybox
:images="images"
:index="index"
@change="(i) => {index = i}"
/>
|Event name


|`change`
|index of the image changed to
|Is emitted on any image change (thumbnail navigation, prev/next, close)|
prev/
`next`
|index of the image changed to
|Is emitted specifically when the user clicks "Prev"/"Next" or presses Left/Right arrow key|
close
|index of the image Tinybox was closed at
|Is emitted specifically when the user clicks "Close" or presses the Esc key|
Events can come in handy for business logic cases:
<Tinybox
:images="images"
v-model="index"
@change="onChange"
@prev="onPrevious"
@next="onNext"
@close="onClose"
/>
export default {
// ...
methods: {
onChange(index) {
console.log("User navigated to the photo: ", index);
},
onPrevious(index) {
console.log("User clicked 'previous' to switch to: ", index);
},
onNext(index) {
console.log("User clicked 'previous' to switch to: ", index);
},
onClose(index) {
console.log("User closed TinyBox on this photo: ", index);
}
},
}
