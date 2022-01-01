A slick, yet tiny lightbox gallery for Vue.js

Slick. No excessive design. Pictures, thumbnails, controls.

No excessive design. Pictures, thumbnails, controls. Tiny. Dependency-free. 3 KB minified and gzipped.

Dependency-free. 3 KB minified and gzipped. Adaptive. Works on computers. Works on tablets. Works on phones.

Demo

Observe the live demo here: os.karamoff.dev/vue-tinybox

Basic usage

< Tinybox v-model = "index" :images = "images" loop no-thumbs />

Install

Browsers

Include the link to Tinybox in <head> alongside Vue.js: < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-tinybox" > </ script > Tinybox will auto-install upon detecting the global Vue instance. You can use it right away.

Node environment

Install the Tinybox package: npm install vue-tinybox yarn add vue-tinybox Register it as you usually would: import Tinybox from "vue-tinybox" ; const Tinybox = require ( 'vue-tinybox' );

Vue.component('Tinybox', Tinybox); //or Vue.use(Tinybox); //or new Vue({ components: { Tinybox }, // ... });

## API ### Image object An ` Image ` object is an object with following fields : | Field name | Type | Description | | ------------- | ---------- | ------------------------------------------------------------------ | | ` src ` | ` String ` | Image URL | | ` thumbnail ` | ` String ` | (optional) Thumbnail URL . If omitted , the image URL will be used | | ` caption ` | ` String ` | (optional) Caption text to be overlayed on the image | | ` alt ` | ` String ` | (optional) Alt text . If omitted , the caption will be used | ### Props | Prop name | Type | Default | Description | | ------------- | ----------- | --------- | --------------------------------------------------------------- | | ` images ` | ` Array ` | ` [] ` | List of either image URLs or [`Image`] (#image-object) objects | | ` loop ` | ` Boolean ` | ` false ` | Indicates whether the images should loop | | ` no-thumbs ` | ` Boolean ` | ` false ` | When enabled, the thumbnails are hidden | ### `v-model` You can use `v-model` on a `Number` variable, which will hold the index of the image currently open. If no image is open (i.e. Tinybox is closed), the value becomes `null` . Instead of `v-model` you can use the `index` prop and `change` event : `` `html <Tinybox v-model= "index" :images= "images" /> <!-- is equivalent to --> < Tinybox :images= "images" :index= "index" @change = "(i) => {index = i}" />

Events

Event name Payload Description change index of the image changed to Is emitted on any image change (thumbnail navigation, prev/next, close) prev / next index of the image changed to Is emitted specifically when the user clicks "Prev"/"Next" or presses Left/Right arrow key close index of the image Tinybox was closed at Is emitted specifically when the user clicks "Close" or presses the Esc key

Events can come in handy for business logic cases:

< Tinybox :images = "images" v-model = "index" @ change = "onChange" @ prev = "onPrevious" @ next = "onNext" @ close = "onClose" />

export default { methods : { onChange(index) { console .log( "User navigated to the photo: " , index); }, onPrevious(index) { console .log( "User clicked 'previous' to switch to: " , index); }, onNext(index) { console .log( "User clicked 'previous' to switch to: " , index); }, onClose(index) { console .log( "User closed TinyBox on this photo: " , index); } }, }

Browser support