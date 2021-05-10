A small size Vue.js directive for lazy loading images using IntersectionObserver API
npm install vue-tiny-lazyload-img
// OR
yarn add intersection-observer
import VueTinyLazyloadImg from 'vue-tiny-lazyload-img'
Vue.use(VueTinyLazyloadImg);
<img v-lazyload
src="./assets/logo.png"
data-src="./assets/logo-success.png"
data-err="./assets/logo-error.png">
This plugin using
IntersectionObserver, so please use polyfill if you need support old browser
$ yarn add intersection-observer
// then add polyfill for IntersectionObserver in your main app
require('intersection-observer')
<script src="https://polyfill.io/v2/polyfill.min.js?features=IntersectionObserver"></script>
# install dependencies
npm install
# serve with hot reload at localhost:8080
npm run dev
# build for production demo with minification
npm run build:demo
# build for plugin distribution file
npm run build:lib
Based on this awesome article: https://developers.google.com/web/fundamentals/performance/lazy-loading-guidance/images-and-video/
