A small size Vue.js directive for lazy loading images using IntersectionObserver API

Demo Page

https://mazipan.github.io/vue-tiny-lazyload-img/

Usage

Download

npm install vue-tiny-lazyload-img yarn add intersection-observer

Install Plugin

import VueTinyLazyloadImg from 'vue-tiny-lazyload-img' Vue.use(VueTinyLazyloadImg);

HTML Snippet

< img v-lazyload src = "./assets/logo.png" data-src = "./assets/logo-success.png" data-err = "./assets/logo-error.png" >

Please Use polyfill

This plugin using IntersectionObserver , so please use polyfill if you need support old browser

Using polyfill by @philipwalton

$ yarn add intersection-observer require ( 'intersection-observer' )

The easiest way to load the IntersectionObserver polyfill and have it work in the widest range of browsers is via polyfill.io, which will automatically include dependencies where necessary:

< script src = "https://polyfill.io/v2/polyfill.min.js?features=IntersectionObserver" > </ script >

Build Setup

npm install npm run dev npm run build:demo npm run build:lib

Credit

Based on this awesome article: https://developers.google.com/web/fundamentals/performance/lazy-loading-guidance/images-and-video/

Copyright © 2018 Built with ❤️ by Irfan Maulana