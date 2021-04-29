🕒 Simple customizable Vue.js timepicker component







vue-timeselector is a Vue (2.x) component that gives you ability to select a time depending on multiple options. This component has been created in order to be as fully and simply customizable as powerful thanks to props (format, UTC, 12-24h, optional pickers, highlight, interval, native HTML attributes and many more...), events (opened picker, closed picker, cleared input...) and slots (icon, headers...).





Install

npm install vue-timeselector --save

or

yarn add vue-timeselector

Node bundle installation:

import Timeselector from 'vue-timeselector' ; export default { components : { Timeselector } }

OR

Browser bundle installation:

< body > < div id = "app" > < timeselector > </ timeselector > </ div > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "vue-timeselector.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > Vue.use(VueTimeSelector); </ script > </ body >

Usage

Basic Usage

< timeselector > </ timeselector >

Value prop if passed should be a Date object in order to inject a preconfigured time or null if you want to set the picker default time as 0:0 .

< template > < timeselector v-model = "time" > </ timeselector > </ template > < script > export default { name : 'myComponent' , components : { Timeselector }, data() { return { time : null } } } </ script >

Using v-modal lets you benefit of the "two-way-binding" thanks to the input emitted event included in the prop. But you can also use :value prop in order to inject data in vue-timeselector component and listen the input event manualy:

< timeselector :value = "time" @ input = "myListenerFunc(e)" > </ timeselector >

Supports name attribute for normal HTML form submission

< timeselector v-model = "time" :name = "uniquename" > </ timeselector >

Supports id attribute as well

< timeselector v-model = "time" :id = "uniqueid" > </ timeselector >

Make a use of state attributes like disabled or required

< timeselector v-model = "time" :required = "true" :disabled = "false" > </ timeselector >

Choose a placeholder as default views

< timeselector v-model = "time" :placeholder = "'Select a time'" > </ timeselector >

Emits events

< timeselector v-model = "time" @ input = "myInputFunc" @ opened = "myOpenFunc" @ closed = "myCloseFunc" @ cleared = "myClearedFunc" > </ timeselector >

All props are listed in the props array below

All events are listed in the event array below

Custom modal box

Vue-timeselector component lets you choose what kind of information you want to display in the modal box (aka the picker). You can choose to give your users access to hours, minutes, seconds. Furthermore, you can disable any of them by using the following props:

:displayHours="false" - {Boolean} optionnal - default: true

- {Boolean} optionnal - default: :displayMinutes="false" - {Boolean} optionnal - default: true

- {Boolean} optionnal - default: :displaySeconds="false" - {Boolean} optionnal - default: false

Displays options doesn't act on the time format you see in the input field. You need to use custom time formatting props to change it.

Also, keep in mind that AM-PM options appears automatically in the modal box by passing the prop h24 to false ( :h24="false" ) - see here to learn more about it.

Customized Time Format

Timeselector give the opportunity to customize time displayed and returned format.

By default, timeselector displays time as H:m (eg, 16:5) following UTC datetime and 24h format. Time type displayed depends on modals you have chosen in the modalbox props ( :displayHours , :displayMinutes ...).

You can change the separator by setting it in the separator props : :separator="':'" . Default separator is : symbol.

The best option to fully custom time displayed in the input is to use the displayFormat props : :displayFormat="'HH[h]mm : ss'" .

It's possible to escape a letter used for formatting ("h", "H", "m" ...) by surrounding it with brackets, eg. HH[h]mm could render 01h35. Time may be set to UTC or not in order to display and return UTC time.

Finally, the component returns a Date object and is complient with other format thanks to returnFormat props. In combination with formatedTime event, this props let you listen for a returned date format that should be configured in the same way as the displayFormat props.

Please, keep in mind that prop makes the component return a String (and not a date anymore). So UTC formatting doesn't affect the returned string that is now the absolute number on which user has clicked. Also, note that the :value returned by the component is still a Date object. You need formatedTime event to listen the formated date.

⚠️ (Since 0.1.4, returnDate is accessible from formatedTime event and not directly from the :value anymore)

< timeselector v-model = "time" returnFormat = "HH" @ formatedTime = "formatedTime" > </ timeselector >

String formatter

Token Desc Example H hour from 0 to 23 (non-zero padded) 0 1 ... 22 23 HH hour from 0 to 23 (zero padded) 00 01 ... 22 23 h hour from 1 to 12 (non-zero padded) 1 2 ... 11 12 hh hour from 1 to 12 (zero padded) 01 02 ... 11 12 k hour from 1 to 24 (non-zero padded) 1 2 ... 23 24 kk hour from 1 to 24 (zero padded) 01 02 ... 23 24 m one digit minutes 0 1 ... 58 59 mm two digits minutes 00 01 ... 58 59 s one digit seconds 0 1 ... 58 59 ss two digits seconds 00 01 ... 58 59 a AM-PM Period code AM/PM

12 hours in modal

It's easy to set 12h - 24h time mode on vue-timeselector. Just feed the :h24 prop with a Boolean. If true, the modalbox will display time until 23h, if false, the modalbox will display time until 12h and a AM-PM option as well.

Don't forget that h24 only affect the modalbox, so you may wish to set :format props in a special way in order to display input time in a 12h format (see above).

Interval in modal

Vue-timeselector allows you to choose the time interval you want to set for each unit of time in the modalbox. You may want to display only hours that are multiples of two, every minute, and the seconds of the group by ten. To achieve this goal, you only have to fill an object with hours h , minutes m and seconds s keys, that you will set in the interval prop.

< timeselector v-model = "time" :interval = "{h:2, m:1, s:10}" > </ timeselector >

Interval prop default value is {h:1, m:10, s:10} :

hours: 1 : each hours - eache one unit (0, 1, 2, ...)

: each hours - eache one unit (0, 1, 2, ...) minutes: 10 : each 10 minutes - eache 10 unit (0, 10, 20, ...)

: each 10 minutes - eache 10 unit (0, 10, 20, ...) seconds: 10: each 10 seconds - eache 10 unit (0, 10, 20, ...)

Highligth time

Just like interval prop, vue-timeselector allows you to choose an highlight list of times you may want to set for each unit of time in the modalbox. You may want to highlight a special hour, minute or second setting in the modalbox. The highlight prop give you the opportunity to do that. And because you may also want to highlight multiple times in the same kind of unit (multiple hours and minutes for exemple), vue-timeselector let you emphasis many of them. To achieve this goal, you only have to fill an object with hours h , minutes m and seconds s keys, and feed them with arrays which contain a list of times you wish your users focus on.

< timeselector v-model = "time" :h24 = "false" :highlight = "{h:[1, 5], m:[10,45,46], s:null}" > </ timeselector >

You may fill arrays with specific time number or even with DateTime expression eg :highlight="{h:[new Date], m: null, s: null}"> . Also you should avoid use disable hour with h24 prop set to false in order to avoid AM-PM time confusion.

Note that list of numbers are not interval but lists of specific times.

Disable time

Just like highlight prop, vue-timeselector allows you to choose a disabled list of times you may want to set for each unit of time in the modalbox. You may want to disable a special hour, minute or second setting in the modalbox. The disable prop give you the opportunity to do that. And because you may also want to also disable multiple times in the same kind of unit (multiple hours and minutes for exemple), vue-timeselector let you disable many of them. To achieve this goal, you only have to fill an object with hours h , minutes m and seconds s keys, and feed them with arrays which contain a list of times you wish your users focus on.

< timeselector v-model = "time" :h24 = "false" :disable = "{h:[1, 5], m:null, s:[10,20,25]}" > </ timeselector >

You may fill arrays with specific time number or even with DateTime expression eg :highlight="{h:[new Date], m: null, s: null}"> . Also you should avoid use disable hour with h24 prop set to false in order to avoid AM-PM time confusion.

Note that list of numbers are not interval but lists of specific times.

Slots

Slots will help you to introduce some code or text inside the picker.

Slots list:

hours : in order to insert code/text above hours selectbox (default: HH )

: in order to insert code/text above hours selectbox (default: ) minutes : in order to insert code/text above minutes selectbox (default: mm )

: in order to insert code/text above minutes selectbox (default: ) seconds : in order to insert code/text above seconds selectbox (default: ss )

: in order to insert code/text above seconds selectbox (default: ) ampm : in order to insert code/text above ampm selectbox (default: AM / PM )

: in order to insert code/text above ampm selectbox (default: ) clear-ico : in order to insert another icon into the clear button ad symbol (default: x )

< timeselector v-model = "time" :h24 = "false" :disable = "{h:[1, 5], m:null, s:[10,20,25]}" > < template slot = "hours" > < span > Hours </ span > </ template > </ timeselector >

Style selector (TODO)

...

Use classes to curstomize elements

Classes structure

vue-timeselector is built following BEM guidelines so it's easy for everyone to overrides the component's styles for each elements and their modifiers. As exemple, you may want to hide the clear button by setting a display: none on the .vtimeselector__clear element.

Here is the classes structure:

Block - Elements

| .vtimeselector | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Modifiers

.vtimeselector__input--is-open : Modifier displayed on .vtimeselector__input element when the modal is opened

.vtimeselector__box--is-closed : Modifier displayed on .vtimeselector__box element when the modal is closed

.timeselector__box__item--is-highlighted : Modifier displayed on .timeselector__box__item element when the item is highlighted

.timeselector__box__item--is-selected : Modifier displayed on .timeselector__box__item element when the item is selected

.timeselector__box__item--is-disabled : Modifier displayed on .timeselector__box__item element when the item is disabled

Available props

Prop Type Default Description value Date / Null Date value of the timepicker name String Input name property id String Input id placeholder String Input placeholder text required Boolean false Sets html required attribute on input disabled Boolean false If true, disable timepicker on screen displayHours Boolean true Display hours to the input displayMinutes Boolean true Display minutes to the input displaySeconds Boolean false Display seconds to the input separator String ":" Separator symbol used if no displayFormat padTime Boolean true Pads number with a zero (both input and modal) displayFormat String Time formatting string displayed returnFormat String Time formatting string returned h24 Boolean false Display 24 hours format utc Boolean true Return UTC date format initialView Boolean false Open on the first interval Object {h:1, m:10, s:10} Define hours, minutes and seconds interval to the picker highlight Object Hightligth defined time on hours, minutes and seconds disable Object Disable specific time on hours, minutes and seconds pickerStyle String TODO Set the timepicker style

Events

These events are emitted on actions in the timepicker

Event Output Description opened Node The picker is opened closed Node The picker is closed selectedHour Date An hour has been selected selectedMinute Date A minute has been selected selectedSecond Date A second has been selected selectedAmpm String A ampm field has been selected selectedDisabled A disabled time has been selected formatedTime String Time formatting string emited input Date Input value has been modified cleared Selected time has been cleared

Contributing

Tests

Component tests are made using Jest and are written inside the tests folder. You can start a test session by running the following commands:

npm test yarn test

Demos server

Also you can start a webpack webdev server on the demo file by running the belowing command. It will open a new window at the 9900 port of your local host.

npm start yarn start

Documentation

vue-timeselector make a use of vue-styleguidist to generate auto documentation. In order to regenerate it, run the following commands:

npm run styleguide npm run styleguide:build

Component's documentation is available here

Changelog

See the changelog

TODO

Picker defined style

Merge returnFormat and displayFormat props

More tests

License

MIT