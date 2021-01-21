A timeago component Vue.js
yarn add vue-timeago
# or
npm i vue-timeago
CDN: UNPKG | jsDelivr (available as
window.VueTimeago)
For usages on version 4, please check out this branch.
import VueTimeago from 'vue-timeago'
Vue.use(VueTimeago, {
name: 'Timeago', // Component name, `Timeago` by default
locale: 'en', // Default locale
// We use `date-fns` under the hood
// So you can use all locales from it
locales: {
'zh-CN': require('date-fns/locale/zh_cn'),
ja: require('date-fns/locale/ja')
}
})
Then in your lovely component:
<!-- simple usage -->
<!-- time is a dateString that can be parsed by Date.parse() -->
<timeago :datetime="time"></timeago>
<!-- Auto-update time every 60 seconds -->
<timeago :datetime="time" :auto-update="60"></timeago>
<!-- custom locale -->
<!-- use a different locale instead of the global config -->
<timeago :datetime="time" locale="zh-CN"></timeago>
Vue.use(VueTimeago, pluginOptions)
{ [localeName: string]: any }
An object of locales.
string
The default locale name.
(date, locale, converterOptions) => string
A
converter that formats regular dates in
xxx ago or
in xxx style.
Check out our default converter which uses date-fns/distance_in_words_to_now under the hood.
Object
Provide an object which will be available as argument
converterOptions in the
converter we mentioned above.
Our default converter supports most options that date-fns/distance_in_words_to_now library supports, namely:
false) distances less than a minute are more detailed
true) result specifies if the second date is earlier or later than the first
Date
string
number
true
The datetime to be formatted .
number
boolean
false
The period to update the component, in seconds.
You can omit this prop or set it to
0 or
false to disable auto-update.
When
true it will be equivalent to
60.
Just like the
locale option in the plugin options, but this could override the global one.
Just like the
converter option in the plugin options, but this could override the global one.
Just like the
converterOptions option in the plugin options, but this could override the global one.
Vue.use(VueTimeago, {
locale: 'en',
locales: {
'zh-CN': require('date-fns/locale/zh_cn')
}
})
In your components you can use
this.$timeago.locale to access the global locale, in this case it's
en, the
<timeago> component will get updated when you set it to another valid locale, e.g.
this.$timeago.locale = 'zh-CN'.
The older version (700 bytes gzipped) is much smaller than the current version (2.8kB gzipped) that uses
date-fns.
But the current version gives more precise result (and hopefully handles more edge cases), and we don't need to maintain a big list of locale messages because
date-fns already did it for us.
# for dev
yarn example
# build in cjs es umd format
yarn build
MIT © EGOIST