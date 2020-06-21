Migrated from react-threejs
Demos: react-world, vue-world
// import VueThreejs from 'vue-threejs' // below 0.2.0
import * as VueThreejs from 'vue-threejs' // >= 0.2.0
Vue.use(VueThreejs)
<template>
<renderer :size="{ w: 600, h: 400 }">
<scene>
<camera :position="{ z: 15 }"></camera>
<mesh :obj="mesh" :position="{ y: -200 }"></mesh>
<animation :fn="animate" :speed="3"></animation>
</scene>
</renderer>
</template>
Physics
<movement-system>
<mass-object :rv0="{ x: 2, y: 2 }" :v0="{ x: 10 }"
:f="{ x: -3, y: -2 }" :m="1">
<cube texture="cobblestone" :size="1"></cube>
</mass-object>
<mass-object :rv0="{ x: 2, z: 2 }" :v0="{ z: 20 }"
:f="{ y: -1, z: -8 }" :m="1.2">
<cube texture="diamond" :size="1.2"></cube>
</mass-object>
</movement-system>
<oimo-world :options="{ gravity: [0, -9.8, 0] }">
<space-system :m-scale="10 ** 4">
<space-object v-for="t in textures" :key="t">
<oimo-body :options="{ move: true, density: 1 }">
<cube :texture="t" :size="1"></cube>
</oimo-body>
</space-object>
</space-system>
</oimo-world>
Roadmap
Study Notes
cannot use <slot> as root element
lifecycle ready => mounted
template or render function not defined
avoid mutating a prop directly
this.$dispatch is not a function