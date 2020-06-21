openbase logo
vt

vue-threejs

by Fritz Lin
0.2.0-alpha.1 (see all)

Vue bindings for Three.js

Overview

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

155

GitHub Stars

683

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

vue-threejs

[WIP] Three.js bindings for Vue

Migrated from react-threejs

Demos: react-world, vue-world

// import VueThreejs from 'vue-threejs' // below 0.2.0
import * as VueThreejs from 'vue-threejs' // >= 0.2.0

Vue.use(VueThreejs)

<template>
  <renderer :size="{ w: 600, h: 400 }">
    <scene>
      <camera :position="{ z: 15 }"></camera>
      <mesh :obj="mesh" :position="{ y: -200 }"></mesh>
      <animation :fn="animate" :speed="3"></animation>
    </scene>
  </renderer>
</template>

Physics

<movement-system>
  <mass-object :rv0="{ x: 2, y: 2 }" :v0="{ x: 10 }"
      :f="{ x: -3, y: -2 }" :m="1">
    <cube texture="cobblestone" :size="1"></cube>
  </mass-object>
  <mass-object :rv0="{ x: 2, z: 2 }" :v0="{ z: 20 }"
      :f="{ y: -1, z: -8 }" :m="1.2">
    <cube texture="diamond" :size="1.2"></cube>
  </mass-object>
</movement-system>

<oimo-world :options="{ gravity: [0, -9.8, 0] }">
  <space-system :m-scale="10 ** 4">
    <space-object v-for="t in textures" :key="t">
      <oimo-body :options="{ move: true, density: 1 }">
        <cube :texture="t" :size="1"></cube>
      </oimo-body>
    </space-object>
  </space-system>
</oimo-world>

Roadmap

  • Basic components
    • renderer/scene/camera/listener
    • object3d/light/audio/controls/animation
    • mesh/geometry/material/texture/obj-mtl
  • Watch for props change
    • position/rotation/obj
    • more
  • Animation
    • component/animate/speed/paused/blocked
    • global-control
  • Physical engine
    • movement(a/v/pos/ra/rv/rot)/mass(m/F)
    • gravity(G/r)/collision/oimo
    • circular-motion/centripetal-force
  • Unit test
    • karma/mocha/phantom
    • avoriaz/ava

Study Notes

