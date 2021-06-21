vue-thin-modal provides thin but powerful modal component. Its styles, transitions and contents are fully customizable.
$ npm install --save vue-thin-modal
# or
$ yarn add vue-thin-modal
Import
VueThinModal and install it in Vue constructor.
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueThinModal from 'vue-thin-modal'
Vue.use(VueThinModal)
new Vue({
// ...
})
(Optional) Import base CSS file for the modal wherever you want or you can define your own styles.
import 'vue-thin-modal/dist/vue-thin-modal.css'
Use
<modal> component in your apps. You can see
this.$modal in your components
<template>
<div>
<button type="button" @click="open">Open Modal</button>
<modal name="example">
<div class="basic-modal">
<h1 class="title">Modal Title</h1>
<button class="button" type="button" @click="close">Close Modal</button>
</div>
</modal>
</div>
</template>
<script>
export default {
methods: {
open () {
this.$modal.push('example')
},
close () {
this.$modal.pop()
}
}
}
</script>
If you have
Vue constructor on
window, you don't need to call
Vue.use(VueThinModal) since it will be called automatically. This is the case when you load Vue.js and vue-thin-modal via
<script> element.
By default, the modal content will be automatically sent just under the
<body> element by
<modal-portal> component. You can disable this behavior by setting
autoMountPortal: false option.
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueThinModal from 'vue-thin-modal'
Vue.use(VueThinModal, {
autoMountPortal: false
})
In that case, you have to put
<modal-portal> by yourself.
<template>
<div id="app">
<!-- Application body goes here -->
<modal-portal />
</div>
</template>
This is useful when you want to inject some plugin instances from the root Vue instance because the auto-mounted portal will not belong to the user defined root Vue instance. For example, you need to put the portal manually when you use
vue-i18n plugin.
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueI18n from 'vue-i18n'
import VueThinModal from 'vue-thin-modal'
Vue.use(VueThinModal, {
autoMountPortal: false
})
Vue.use(VueI18n)
// Create VueI18n instance with options
const i18n = new VueI18n({
// vue-i18n options
})
new Vue({
el: '#app',
// Since you need to inject i18n instance here,
// you should put <modal-portal> by yourself.
i18n,
// ... remaining options ...
})
<modal> component
name - String, required
Required as the modal name. The
name must be unique against every modal you would use.
pre-mount - Boolean
If
true, the modal contents will be pre mounted into the DOM tree. It is useful if you want to pre load the large images on your modal contents before opened.
disable-backdrop - Boolean
If
true, the modal will not be closed by clicking backdrop.
content-transition - String | Object
The transition property for the modal content. When passing
String as the value, it will be used as transition name. When passing
Object, it may contain the same options for the Vue's
<transition> component. If omitted, the default value –
{ name: 'modal-content' } – will be used.
backdrop-transition - String | Object
Same as
content-transition except for the modal backdrop. The default value is
{ name: 'modal-backdrop' }
before-open
Emitted before opening a modal.
opened
Emitted after opening a modal.
before-close
Emitted before closing a modal.
closed
Emitted after closing a modal.
(default) - A modal content. Must be only element.
backdrop - A modal backdrop element.
this.$modal mediator
currentName
Returns a modal name that appears currently.
push(name: string): void
Show the modal that cooresponding with the
name.
pop(): void
Hide the modal that is appearing.
replace(name: string): void
Hide the modal that is appearing and show a new modal.
MIT