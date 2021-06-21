vue-thin-modal provides thin but powerful modal component. Its styles, transitions and contents are fully customizable.

Installation

$ npm install --save vue-thin-modal $ yarn add vue-thin-modal

Usage

Import VueThinModal and install it in Vue constructor. import Vue from 'vue' import VueThinModal from 'vue-thin-modal' Vue.use(VueThinModal) new Vue({ }) (Optional) Import base CSS file for the modal wherever you want or you can define your own styles. import 'vue-thin-modal/dist/vue-thin-modal.css' Use <modal> component in your apps. You can see this.$modal in your components <template> <div> <button type="button" @click="open">Open Modal</button> <modal name="example"> <div class="basic-modal"> <h1 class="title">Modal Title</h1> <button class="button" type="button" @click="close">Close Modal</button> </div> </modal> </div> </template> <script> export default { methods: { open () { this.$modal.push('example') }, close () { this.$modal.pop() } } } </script>

Auto installing vue-thin-modal

If you have Vue constructor on window , you don't need to call Vue.use(VueThinModal) since it will be called automatically. This is the case when you load Vue.js and vue-thin-modal via <script> element.

Manually mount portal

By default, the modal content will be automatically sent just under the <body> element by <modal-portal> component. You can disable this behavior by setting autoMountPortal: false option.

import Vue from 'vue' import VueThinModal from 'vue-thin-modal' Vue.use(VueThinModal, { autoMountPortal : false })

In that case, you have to put <modal-portal> by yourself.

<template> <div id="app"> <!-- Application body goes here --> <modal-portal /> </div> </template>

This is useful when you want to inject some plugin instances from the root Vue instance because the auto-mounted portal will not belong to the user defined root Vue instance. For example, you need to put the portal manually when you use vue-i18n plugin.

import Vue from 'vue' import VueI18n from 'vue-i18n' import VueThinModal from 'vue-thin-modal' Vue.use(VueThinModal, { autoMountPortal : false }) Vue.use(VueI18n) const i18n = new VueI18n({ }) new Vue({ el : '#app' , i18n, })

References

<modal> component

Props

name - String, required Required as the modal name. The name must be unique against every modal you would use.

pre-mount - Boolean If true , the modal contents will be pre mounted into the DOM tree. It is useful if you want to pre load the large images on your modal contents before opened.

disable-backdrop - Boolean If true , the modal will not be closed by clicking backdrop.

content-transition - String | Object The transition property for the modal content. When passing String as the value, it will be used as transition name. When passing Object , it may contain the same options for the Vue's <transition> component. If omitted, the default value – { name: 'modal-content' } – will be used.

backdrop-transition - String | Object Same as content-transition except for the modal backdrop. The default value is { name: 'modal-backdrop' }

Events

before-open Emitted before opening a modal.

opened Emitted after opening a modal.

before-close Emitted before closing a modal.

closed Emitted after closing a modal.

Slots

(default) - A modal content. Must be only element.

backdrop - A modal backdrop element.

this.$modal mediator

Properties

currentName Returns a modal name that appears currently.

Methods

push(name: string): void Show the modal that cooresponding with the name .

pop(): void Hide the modal that is appearing.

replace(name: string): void Hide the modal that is appearing and show a new modal.

License

MIT