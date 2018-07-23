A webpack loader for supporting multi-site theming with Vue.js
Give styleblocks in Vue's single file components a theme attribute. Specify which theme you want to build for via an option to
vue-theme-loader. All other unmatching themed style blocks will be removed.
In this example there is one non-themed block and two themed. Setting the theme option to
brand1 removes the
brand2 themed styleblock.
Before
<!-- Vue single component file -->
<style>
button {
border: 1px solid black;
}
</style>
<style theme="brand1">
button {
color: red;
}
</style>
<style theme="brand2">
button {
color: blue;
}
</style>
After (with the
theme option set to brand1)
<!-- Vue single component file -->
<style>
button {
border: 1px solid black;
}
</style>
<style theme="brand1">
button {
color: red;
}
</style>
It's important to remember that webpack resolves loaders from right to left so
vue-theme-loader must always go under
vue-loader.
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.vue$/,
use: [
{
loader: 'vue-loader'
},
{
loader: 'vue-theme-loader',
options: {
theme: 'brand1'
}
}
]
}
]
}
};