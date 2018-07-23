A webpack loader for supporting multi-site theming with Vue.js

Give styleblocks in Vue's single file components a theme attribute. Specify which theme you want to build for via an option to vue-theme-loader . All other unmatching themed style blocks will be removed.

In this example there is one non-themed block and two themed. Setting the theme option to brand1 removes the brand2 themed styleblock.

Before

<!-- Vue single component file --> <style> button { border: 1px solid black; } </style> <style theme="brand1"> button { color: red; } </style> <style theme="brand2"> button { color: blue; } </style>

After (with the theme option set to brand1)

<!-- Vue single component file --> <style> button { border: 1px solid black; } </style> <style theme="brand1"> button { color: red; } </style>

Configuring webpack

It's important to remember that webpack resolves loaders from right to left so vue-theme-loader must always go under vue-loader .