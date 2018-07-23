openbase logo
vtl

vue-theme-loader

by Justin Bennett
2.0.3 (see all)

A webpack loader for supporting multi-site theming with Vue.js

Downloads/wk

243

GitHub Stars

108

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-theme-loader Greenkeeper badge

A webpack loader for supporting multi-site theming with Vue.js

Give styleblocks in Vue's single file components a theme attribute. Specify which theme you want to build for via an option to vue-theme-loader. All other unmatching themed style blocks will be removed.

In this example there is one non-themed block and two themed. Setting the theme option to brand1 removes the brand2 themed styleblock.

Before

<!-- Vue single component file -->

<style>
  button {
    border: 1px solid black;
  }
</style>

<style theme="brand1">
  button {
    color: red;
  }
</style>

<style theme="brand2">
  button {
    color: blue;
  }
</style>

After (with the theme option set to brand1)

<!-- Vue single component file -->

<style>
  button {
    border: 1px solid black;
  }
</style>

<style theme="brand1">
  button {
    color: red;
  }
</style>

Configuring webpack

It's important to remember that webpack resolves loaders from right to left so vue-theme-loader must always go under vue-loader. 

module.exports = {
  module: {
    rules: [
     {
        test: /\.vue$/,
        use: [
          {
            loader: 'vue-loader'
          },
          { 
            loader: 'vue-theme-loader',
            options: {
              theme: 'brand1'
            }
          }
        ]
      }
    ]
  }
};

