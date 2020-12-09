openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

vue-text-mask

by text-mask
6.1.2 (see all)

Input mask for React, Angular, Ember, Vue, & plain JavaScript

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.4K

GitHub Stars

8.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

65

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Unlicense

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Validated/Masked Input

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Text Mask

⚠️ This library is not maintained. Pull-requests and issues are not monitored. Alternatives to text-mask include:

If you know other alternatives that should be listed here, email me at msafi@msafi.com.

Build Status

Text Mask is an input mask library. It can create input masks for phone, date, currency, zip code, percentage, email, and literally anything!

There are convenient wrappers for React, Angular 2, Ember, and Vue.

Live demo

See it in action, check out the demo page.

Installation and usage

Expected to work with...

IE9+, Android, Samsung Internet, Windows Phone, iOS, Opera, Firefox, Safari, and Chrome

Flexible

Text Mask is very configurable and allows you to create any type of input mask with minimal APIs. See the documentation for details.

Extendable

You can easily expand the base functionality of Text Mask with addons for more mask types. Checkout existing addons.

Robust

Text Mask supports pasting, browser auto-fill, and all operations that a user would expect while interacting with an input field.

It works on mobile, has no 3rd party dependencies, and has a tiny footprint (less than 4KB gzipped).

For any questions, suggestions, or feature requests

Please file an issue!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

vti
vue-tel-inputInternational Telephone Input with Vue https://iamstevendao.github.io/vue-tel-input/
GitHub Stars
510
Weekly Downloads
51K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Buggy
vm
v-mask🔡 Tiny input mask library for Vue.js (directive)
GitHub Stars
769
Weekly Downloads
85K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vci
vue-currency-inputEasy input of currency formatted numbers for Vue.js.
GitHub Stars
403
Weekly Downloads
36K
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-inputsSyncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
221
Weekly Downloads
2K
vn
vue-numericInput field component to display a formatted currency value based on Vue.js
GitHub Stars
398
Weekly Downloads
9K
vcc
vue-cleave-componentVue.js component for Cleave.js input mask library :keyboard:
GitHub Stars
280
Weekly Downloads
15K
See 11 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial