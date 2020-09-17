Styles to be applied to highlighted <mark> . Similar to style bindings in vue, it accepts Array syntax, Object syntax, or plain styling as String . This prop will then be merged with default highlight styles in TextHighlight component. See style binding in Vue.js.

Classes to be added to highlighted <mark> . Similar to class bindings in vue, it accepts Array syntax, Object syntax, or class as String . See class binding in Vue.js.

[highlightComponent]: Object|String

By default vue-text-highlight uses <mark> for the highlighting. Pass this props to override with other tag ( string ) or custom component (Vue component definition).

This component will be passed with two props from text-highlight :

index: Number Index of highlighted component.

text: String Highlighted words, equals to this.$slots.default[0].text

For more details, see example below.