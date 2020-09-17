openbase logo
vth

vue-text-highlight

by Albert Lucianto
2.0.10 (see all)

Text highlighter library for Vue.js 💄

Readme

Vue Text Highlight

See working example here.

Installation

npm install --save vue-text-highlight
# or
yarn add vue-text-highlight

Usage

Basic Usage

import Vue from 'vue';
import TextHighlight from 'vue-text-highlight';

Vue.component('text-highlight', TextHighlight);

// new Vue ...

SomeComponent.vue

<template>
  <text-highlight :queries="queries">{{ description }}</text-highlight>
</template>

data() {
  return {
    queries: ['birds', 'scatt'],
    description: 'Tropical birds scattered as Drake veered the Jeep'
  };
}

Output

text-highlight

More Options

All available props in TextHighlight component are:

  • queries: Array<String|RegExp>|String|RegExp

    This prop accepts string, regex, and array of strings or regex. If array is given, it will highlight the union of matched strings/regex globally.

  • [caseSensitive]: Boolean

    Whether string being searched is case sensitive.

  • [diacriticsSensitive]: Boolean

    Whether string being searched is diacritics sensitive.

  • [wholeWordMatch]: Boolean

    Whether string being searched as a whole word .

  • [highlightStyle]: Object|Array|String

    Styles to be applied to highlighted <mark>. Similar to style bindings in vue, it accepts Array syntax, Object syntax, or plain styling as String. This prop will then be merged with default highlight styles in TextHighlight component. See style binding in Vue.js.

  • [highlightClass]: Object|Array|String

    Classes to be added to highlighted <mark>. Similar to class bindings in vue, it accepts Array syntax, Object syntax, or class as String. See class binding in Vue.js.

  • [highlightComponent]: Object|String

    By default vue-text-highlight uses <mark> for the highlighting. Pass this props to override with other tag (string) or custom component (Vue component definition).

    This component will be passed with two props from text-highlight:

    • index: Number

      Index of highlighted component.

    • text: String

      Highlighted words, equals to this.$slots.default[0].text

    For more details, see example below.

  • Other props and listeners that are not listed above are forwarded to the highlighted component. These props will be merged with higher precendence than index and text passed from text-highlight.

Advanced Usage

There might be a case where you want to do more things with the highlighted words. For that reason, vue-text-highlight supports custom component for the highlighted words. In this case, the following example alerts on click.

OtherComponent.vue

<template>
  <text-highlight
    :queries="queries"
    :highlightComponent="MyClickableComponent"
    :baz="foo"
    @customlistener="alert"
  >
    {{ description }}
  </text-highlight>
</template>

import MyClickableComponent from 'MyClickableComponent';

data() {
  return {
    queries: ['birds', 'scatt'],
    description: 'Tropical birds scattered as Drake veered the Jeep'
    MyClickableComponent,
    foo: 'bar',
  };
},
methods: {
  alert() {},
}

MyClickableComponent.vue

<template>
  <mark class="custom" @click="$emit('customlistener')">
    <slot></slot>
  </mark>
</template>

props: {
  baz: String, // From OtherComponent.vue
  index: Number, // From TextHighlight
  text: String, // From TextHighlight, equals to `this.$slots.default[0].text`
}

Changelog

Changes are tracked in the changelog.

License

vue-text-highlight is available under the MIT License.

