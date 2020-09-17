npm install --save vue-text-highlight
# or
yarn add vue-text-highlight
import Vue from 'vue';
import TextHighlight from 'vue-text-highlight';
Vue.component('text-highlight', TextHighlight);
// new Vue ...
<template>
<text-highlight :queries="queries">{{ description }}</text-highlight>
</template>
data() {
return {
queries: ['birds', 'scatt'],
description: 'Tropical birds scattered as Drake veered the Jeep'
};
}
All available props in
TextHighlight component are:
queries:
Array<String|RegExp>|String|RegExp
This prop accepts string, regex, and array of strings or regex. If array is given, it will highlight the union of matched strings/regex globally.
[caseSensitive]:
Boolean
Whether string being searched is case sensitive.
[diacriticsSensitive]:
Boolean
Whether string being searched is diacritics sensitive.
[wholeWordMatch]:
Boolean
Whether string being searched as a whole word .
[highlightStyle]:
Object|Array|String
Styles to be applied to highlighted
<mark>. Similar to style bindings in vue, it accepts
Array syntax,
Object syntax, or plain styling as
String. This prop will then be merged with default highlight styles in
TextHighlight component. See style binding in Vue.js.
[highlightClass]:
Object|Array|String
Classes to be added to highlighted
<mark>. Similar to class bindings in vue, it accepts
Array syntax,
Object syntax, or class as
String. See class binding in Vue.js.
[highlightComponent]:
Object|String
By default vue-text-highlight uses
<mark> for the highlighting. Pass this props to override with other tag (
string) or custom component (Vue component definition).
This component will be passed with two props from
text-highlight:
index:
Number
Index of highlighted component.
text:
String
Highlighted words, equals to
this.$slots.default[0].text
For more details, see example below.
Other props and listeners that are not listed above are forwarded to the highlighted component. These props will be merged with higher precendence than
index and
text passed from
text-highlight.
There might be a case where you want to do more things with the highlighted words. For that reason, vue-text-highlight supports custom component for the highlighted words. In this case, the following example alerts on click.
<template>
<text-highlight
:queries="queries"
:highlightComponent="MyClickableComponent"
:baz="foo"
@customlistener="alert"
>
{{ description }}
</text-highlight>
</template>
import MyClickableComponent from 'MyClickableComponent';
data() {
return {
queries: ['birds', 'scatt'],
description: 'Tropical birds scattered as Drake veered the Jeep'
MyClickableComponent,
foo: 'bar',
};
},
methods: {
alert() {},
}
<template>
<mark class="custom" @click="$emit('customlistener')">
<slot></slot>
</mark>
</template>
props: {
baz: String, // From OtherComponent.vue
index: Number, // From TextHighlight
text: String, // From TextHighlight, equals to `this.$slots.default[0].text`
}
Changes are tracked in the changelog.
vue-text-highlight is available under the MIT License.