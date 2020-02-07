Helpers and syntactic sugars on top of vue-test-utils.

Install

First install the package with yarn or npm:

$ yarn add vue-test-helpers --dev

Also you'll need a peer dependency of vue-test-utils . Install it with:

$ yarn add @vue/ test -utils --dev

Then, before your tests (for example in a setup script), import and call the function:

import setupHelpers from 'vue-test-helpers' setupHelpers()

This will do two things:

By default, make mount and shallowMount (also aliased as shallow ) available globally, so you don't need to manually import { mount, shallowMount } from '@vue/test-utils' at the beginning of every test file. If this behavior is not what you want, just call setupHelpers({ registerGlobals: false }) instead. Add some helpers and syntactic sugars on top of Wrapper to create your test a better experience. See the next section for details.

Available helpers

These helpers are available on Wrapper instances only, since I'm not a fan of WrapperArray which is just a very thin wrapper around an array of Wrapper 's. If you are dealing with a WrapperArray , just iterate through its .wrappers collection and run the helpers on each item.

.has(selector) : alias for .contains(selector)

expect(wrapper.has( 'p' )).toBe( true ) expect(wrapper.has( '#foo' )).toBe( true ) expect(wrapper.has(childComponent)).toBe( false )

.hasAll|containsAll(...selectors) : asserts that the wrapper has all provided selectors

expect(wrapper.hasAll( 'p' , '#foo' , childComponent)).toBe( false )

.hasAny|containsAny(...selectors) : asserts that the wrapper has any of the provided selectors

expect(wrapper.hasAny( 'p' , '#foo' , childComponent)).toBe( true )

.hasNone|containsNone(...selectors) : asserts that the wrapper has none of the provided selectors

expect(wrapper.hasNone( 'p' , '#foo' , childComponent)).toBe( false )

.hasClass|hasClasses(...classes) : asserts that the wrapper has the CSS class(es).

expect(wrapper.find( '.foo' ).hasClass( 'foo' )).toBe( true ) expect(wrapper.find( '.foo.bar' ).hasClasses( 'foo' , 'bar' )).toBe( true )

.hasAttribute(name, value) : asserts that the wrapper has an attribute name with the value value

expect(wrapper.find( '[foo="bar"]' ).hasAttribute( 'foo' , 'bar' )).toBe( true )

.hasProp(name, value) : asserts that the wrapper has a prop name with the value value

expect(wrapper.hasProp( 'foo' , 'bar' )).toBe( true )

Note: hasClass , hasAttribute , and hasProp are actually available in vue-test-utils , but marked as deprecated and will be removed in 1.0. .hasEmitted(name[, value]) : asserts that an event name has been emitted, optionally with a value value wrapper.vm.$emit( 'foo' , 'bar' ) expect(wrapper.hasEmitted( 'foo' )).toBe( true ) expect(wrapper.hasEmitted( 'foo' , 'bar' )).toBe( true ) .id() : gets the id of the contained element expect(wrapper.find( '#foo' ).id()).toBe( 'foo' ) .click|dblclick|input|submit|focus|blur|change([options]) : triggers the click/dblclick/input/submit/focus/blur/change event on the contained element, optionally with an options object. These methods return the wrapper instance, useful for chaining. expect(wrapper.click().hasEmitted( 'clicked' )).toBe( true ) expect(wrapper.click({ button : 1 }).hasEmitted( 'rightClicked' )).toBe( true ) .click|dblclick|input|submit|focus|blur|change(selector[, options]) : finds the contained element by selector and triggers the click/dblclick/input/submit/focus/blur/change event on it, optionally with an options object. These methods return the wrapper instance, useful for chaining. expect(wrapper.click( 'button' ).hasEmitted( 'buttonClicked' )).toBe( true ) expect(wrapper.click( 'button' , { ctrlKey : true }).hasEmitted( 'buttonCtrlClicked' )).toBe( true ) .setValue(value) : sets the value of the contained (input) element. This method returns the called instance, useful for chaining. wrapper.find( 'input' ).setValue( 'foo' ).change() .getValue() : gets the value of the contained (input) element expect(wrapper.find( 'input' ).setValue( 'foo' ).getValue()).toBe( 'foo' ) .value : a proxy for the value of the contained (input) element wrapper.find( 'input' ).value = 'foo' expect(wrapper.find( 'input' ).value).toBe( 'foo' )

License

MIT © Phan An