Component testing utilities for Vue.js (work with both Vue 1 and 2)
$ npm install --save-dev vue-test
The library is divided into two parts: the
mount() function and the chai
assertion library plugin. The
mount() function is used for mounting components
in your tests without having to directly interact with the DOM, and the chai
plugin can be used to write readable tests with understandable output for
mounted Vue components.
NOTE: vue-test requires the full version of Vue (which includes the compiler). Make sure your build configuration for testing aliases
vueproperly. For example (webpack 2):
{
resolve: {
alias: {
'vue$': 'vue/dist/vue.esm.js'
}
}
}
mount() function
The
mount() function takes two arguments, a Vue component, and some optional
properties, and returns a wrapped mounted component with some useful utility
functions.
import { mount } from 'vue-test';
import Title from './Title.vue';
const mountedTitle = mount(Title, {
title: 'Hello world!'
});
mountedTitle.find('h1').text(); // Hello world!
Check out mount-api.md for a full list of the available functions.
vue-test includes a chai plugin which you can use to test a component mounted
with the
mount() function.
Here's how you add it:
import { chaiPlugin } from 'vue-test';
chai.use(chaiPlugin);
Here's a very quick overview of what you can do:
expect(mountedComponent).to.be.ok
expect(mountedComponent).to.be.tag('p')
expect(mountedComponent).to.contain.tag('p')
expect(mountedComponent).to.match.selector('#id .class')
expect(mountedComponent).to.contain.selector('#id .class')
expect(mountedComponent).to.be.empty
expect(mountedComponent).to.have.className('alert')
expect(mountedComponent).to.have.value('input value')
expect(mountedComponent).to.have.text('some text')
expect(mountedComponent).to.contain.text('some text')
expect(mountedComponent).to.have.attribute('style')
expect(mountedComponent).to.have.attribute('style').that.equals('something')
It's all pretty descriptive and understandable, but for full explanations, see chai-plugin-api.md.
If you feel something is missing or find a bug, feel free to send a PR or open an issue. If you haven't contributed to a project on GitHub before, feel free to ask me for help and I can help you out 😄
This project is released under the MIT license.