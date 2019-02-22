This is an internal package used by vue-loader and vueify . It processes the raw render functions generated by vue-template-compiler to:

add support to ES2015 features in template expressions via Buble. (see supported features here).

Note: since version 1.8.0, object rest spread usage inside templates are transpiled to Object.assign calls by default. This means if you need to support IE, you will need to polyfill Object.assign . (Latest version of Vue CLI will do this for you).

remove the with block inside render functions to make it strict-mode compliant. This is performed only at build time so that the base template compiler can be extremely small and lightweight.

The buble implementation is built from a fork at https://github.com/yyx990803/buble