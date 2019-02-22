This is an internal package used by
vue-loader and
vueify. It processes the raw render functions generated by
vue-template-compiler to:
Note: since version 1.8.0, object rest spread usage inside templates are transpiled to
Object.assign calls by default. This means if you need to support IE, you will need to polyfill
Object.assign. (Latest version of Vue CLI will do this for you).
with block inside render functions to make it strict-mode compliant. This is performed only at build time so that the base template compiler can be extremely small and lightweight.
The buble implementation is built from a fork at https://github.com/yyx990803/buble