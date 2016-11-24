openbase logo
vtc

vue-template-compiler-loader

by fergaldoyle
1.0.4 (see all)

Webpack loader to pre-compile Vue 2.0 templates

Popularity

Downloads/wk

240

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

vue-template-compiler-loader

Webpack loader to pre-compile Vue 2.0 templates.

npm i vue-template-compiler-loader --save-dev

Webpack config

To module.loaders add:

{ test: /\.html$/, loader: 'vue-template-compiler' }

Usage

import template from './template.html'

template will be an object

{
  render: Function,
  staticRenderFns: Array<Function>
}

Set render and staticRenderFns properties on a component e.g:

// manually
import template from './template.html'

export const myComponent = {
  name: 'myComponent',
  render: template.render,
  staticRenderFns: template.staticRenderFns,
  mounted () {}
}



// mixin
import template from './template.html'

export const myComponent = {
  name: 'myComponent',
  mixins: [template],
  mounted () {}
}



// stage2 object spread
import template from './template.html'

export const myComponent = {
  name: 'myComponent',
  ...template,
  mounted () {}
}

