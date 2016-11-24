Webpack loader to pre-compile Vue 2.0 templates.

npm i vue-template-compiler-loader --save-dev

Webpack config

To module.loaders add:

{ test: /\.html$/, loader: 'vue-template-compiler' }

Usage

import template from './template.html'

template will be an object

{ render : Function , staticRenderFns : Array < Function > }

Set render and staticRenderFns properties on a component e.g: