Enable
Optional Chaining(?.),
Nullish Coalescing(??) and many new ES syntax for Vue.js SFC based on Babel.
Optional Chaining,
Bigint,
Nullish Coalescing and more
npm install vue-template-babel-compiler --save-dev
// vue.config.js
module.exports = {
chainWebpack: config => {
config.module
.rule('vue')
.use('vue-loader')
.tap(options => {
options.compiler = require('vue-template-babel-compiler')
return options
})
}
}
// nuxt.config.js
export default {
// Build Configuration: https://go.nuxtjs.dev/config-build
build: {
loaders: {
vue: {
compiler: require('vue-template-babel-compiler')
}
},
},
// ...
}
<script setup> Usage