Enable Optional Chaining(?.) , Nullish Coalescing(??) and many new ES syntax for Vue.js SFC based on Babel.

Features

All features of vue-template-compiler && vue-template-es2015-compiler

new ES syntax: Optional Chaining , Bigint , Nullish Coalescing and more

, , and more use babel to transpile vue render function, customization syntax, babel options customization

Usage

1. Install

npm install vue-template-babel-compiler --save-dev

2. Config

Example project for Vue-CLI

module .exports = { chainWebpack : config => { config.module .rule( 'vue' ) .use( 'vue-loader' ) .tap( options => { options.compiler = require ( 'vue-template-babel-compiler' ) return options }) } }

Example project for Nuxt.js

export default { build : { loaders : { vue : { compiler : require ( 'vue-template-babel-compiler' ) } }, }, }

Welcome for Issues && PR, see CONTRIBUTING.md for detail.