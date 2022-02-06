openbase logo
vtb

vue-template-babel-compiler

by JuniorTour
1.0.7 (see all)

Enable Optional Chaining(?.), Nullish Coalescing(??) and many new ES syntax for Vue.js SFC based on Babel

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.7K

GitHub Stars

67

Maintenance

Last Commit

16d ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

11

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

vue-template-babel-compiler · Maintenance PRs Welcome

Enable Optional Chaining(?.), Nullish Coalescing(??) and many new ES syntax for Vue.js SFC based on Babel.

Downloads Size Version LastCommit CIStatus

DEMO

DEMO

Features

Usage

1. Install

npm install vue-template-babel-compiler --save-dev

2. Config

1. Vue-CLI

Example project for Vue-CLI

// vue.config.js
module.exports = {
    chainWebpack: config => {
        config.module
            .rule('vue')
            .use('vue-loader')
            .tap(options => {
                options.compiler = require('vue-template-babel-compiler')
                return options
            })
    }
}

2. Nuxt.js

Example project for Nuxt.js

// nuxt.config.js
export default {
  // Build Configuration: https://go.nuxtjs.dev/config-build
  build: {
    loaders: {
      vue: {
        compiler: require('vue-template-babel-compiler')
      }
    },
  },
  // ...
}

Doc

API

Welcome for Issues && PR, see CONTRIBUTING.md for detail.

