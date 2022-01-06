International Telephone Input with Vuetify.
Table of Contents
You might want to follow and use the basic example usage of this library in this repository Example
OR try from scratch with below steps
vue-cli:
vue create my-app
cd my-app
vuetify to newly created vue project
vue add vuetify
vue-tel-input-vuetify to newly created vue project
npm install vue-tel-input-vuetify
Install the plugin into Vue:
With vuetify loader:
// vue.config.js
"transpileDependencies": [
"vuetify",
"vue-tel-input-vuetify"
]
// src/plugins/vuetify.js
import Vue from 'vue';
import Vuetify from 'vuetify/lib';
Vue.use(Vuetify);
export default new Vuetify({
});
// src/main.js
import Vue from 'vue';
import vuetify from "@/plugins/vuetify";
import VueTelInputVuetify from 'vue-tel-input-vuetify/lib';
Vue.use(VueTelInputVuetify, {
vuetify,
});
new Vue({
vuetify,
render: (h) => h(App),
}).$mount("#app");
Without vuetify loader:
// vue.config.js
"transpileDependencies": [
"vuetify",
"vue-tel-input-vuetify"
]
// src/plugins/vuetify.js
import Vue from 'vue';
import Vuetify from 'vuetify';
import 'vuetify/dist/vuetify.min.css'
Vue.use(Vuetify);
export default new Vuetify({
});
// src/main.js
import Vue from 'vue';
import VueTelInputVuetify from "vue-tel-input-vuetify";
import vuetify from "./plugins/vuetify";
Vue.use(VueTelInputVuetify, {
vuetify,
});
new Vue({
vuetify,
render: (h) => h(App),
}).$mount("#app");
View all available options in Props.
Use the
vue-tel-input-vuetify component:
<template>
<vue-tel-input-vuetify v-model="phone"></vue-tel-input-vuetify>
</template>
<script>
export default {
data() {
return {
phone: null
}
}
};
</script>
|Property
|Type
|Default value
|Description
messages
String |
Array
[]
|Displays a list of messages or message if using a string
success-messages
String |
Array
[]
|Puts the input in a success state and passes through custom success messages.
error-messages
String |
Array
[]
|Puts the input in an error state and passes through custom error messages. Will be combined with any validations that occur from the rules prop. This field will not trigger validation
hint
String
undefined
|Hint text
suffix
String
undefined
|Displays suffix text
prefix
String
undefined
|Displays prefix text
background-color
String
undefined
|Changes the background-color of the input
rules
String
Array
|Accepts an array of functions that take an input value as an argument and return either true / false or a string with an error message
loader-height
Number |
String
2
|Specifies the height of the loader
loading
String |
Boolean
false
|Displays linear progress bar. Can either be a String which specifies which color is applied to the progress bar (any material color or theme color - primary, secondary, success, info, warning, error) or a Boolean which uses the component color (set by color prop - if it's supported by the component) or the primary color
hide-details
String |
Boolean
undefined
|Hides hint and validation errors. When set to auto messages will be rendered only if there's a message (hint, error message, counter value etc) to display
clearable
Boolean
false
|Add input clear functionality, default icon is Material Icons clear
filled
Boolean
false
|Applies the alternate filled input style
full-width
Boolean
false
|Designates input type as full-width
flat
Boolean
false
|Removes elevation (shadow) added to element when using the solo or solo-inverted props
light
Boolean
false
|Applies the light theme variant to the component.
validate-on-blur
Boolean
false
|Delays validation until blur event
dense
Boolean
false
|Reduces the input height
outlined
Boolean
false
|Applies the outlined style to the input
persistent-hint
Boolean
false
|Forces hint to always be visible
readonly
Boolean
false
|Puts input in readonly state
error
Boolean
false
|Puts the input in a manual error state
success
Boolean
false
|Puts the input in a manual success state
shaped
Boolean
false
|Round if outlined and increase border-radius if filled. Must be used with either outlined or filled
single-line
Boolean
false
|Label does not move on focus/dirty
rounded
Boolean
false
|Adds a border radius to the input
value
any
''
|The input's value
label
String
'Enter a Phone Number'
|Native input 'label' attribute
selectLabel
String
''
|Country selector 'label' attribute
autocomplete
String
'on'
|Native input 'autocomplete' attribute
autofocus
Boolean
false
|Native input 'autofocus' attribute
defaultCountry
String
''
|Default country, will override the country fetched from IP address of user
disabled
Boolean
false
|Disable input field
disabledFetchingCountry
Boolean
false
|Disable fetching current country based on IP address of user
ignoredCountries
Array
[]
|List of countries will NOT be shown on the dropdown. ie
['AU', 'BR']
inputId
String
''
|Custom 'id' for the
input
inputOptions
Object
{ showDialCode: false, tabindex: 0 }
|Options for input, supporting
showDialCode (always show dial code in the input) and
tabindex
maxLen
Number
25
|Native input 'maxlength' attribute
mode
String
''
|Format number to
'international' (with + dial code) or
'national' (with 0...)
name
String
'telephone'
|Native input 'name' attribute
onlyCountries
Array
[]
|List of countries will be shown on the dropdown. ie
['AU', 'BR']
placeholder
String
'Enter a phone number'
|Placeholder for the input
preferredCountries
Array
[]
|Preferred countries list, will be on top of the dropdown. ie
['AU', 'BR']
required
Boolean
false
|Required property for HTML5 required attribute
wrapperClasses
String |
Array |
Object
''
|Custom classes for the wrapper
|Event
|Arguments
|Description
|Notes
input
String,
Object
|Fires when the input changes with the argument is the object includes
{ number, isValid, country }
onInput deprecated
validate
Object
|Fires when the correctness of the phone number changes (from
true to
false or vice-versa) and when the component is mounted
{ number, isValid, country }
onValidate deprecated
blur
|Fires on blur event
onBlur deprecated
change
|Emitted when the input is changed by user interaction
click
|Emitted when input is clicked
focus
|Emitted when component is focused
keydown
|Emitted when any key is pressed
mousedown
|Emitted when click is pressed
mouseup
|Emitted when click is released
blur
|Fires on blur event
onBlur deprecated
space
|Fires on keyup.space event
onSpace deprecated
enter
|Fires on keyup.enter event
onEnter deprecated
open
|Fires when the flags dropdown opens
close
|Fires when the flags dropdown closes
country-changed
Object
|Fires when country changed (even for the first time)
Credits
made with ❤ by Yoga.