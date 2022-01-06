International Telephone Input with Vuetify.

Installation

Example Repository

You might want to follow and use the basic example usage of this library in this repository Example

OR try from scratch with below steps

create new vue project using vue-cli :

vue create my-app cd my-app

vuetify

install vuetify to newly created vue project

vue add vuetify

npm

install vue-tel-input-vuetify to newly created vue project

npm install vue-tel-input-vuetify

Install the plugin into Vue:

With vuetify loader:

"transpileDependencies" : [ "vuetify" , "vue-tel-input-vuetify" ]

import Vue from 'vue' ; import Vuetify from 'vuetify/lib' ; Vue.use(Vuetify); export default new Vuetify({ });

import Vue from 'vue' ; import vuetify from "@/plugins/vuetify" ; import VueTelInputVuetify from 'vue-tel-input-vuetify/lib' ; Vue.use(VueTelInputVuetify, { vuetify, }); new Vue({ vuetify, render : ( h ) => h(App), }).$mount( "#app" );

Without vuetify loader:

"transpileDependencies" : [ "vuetify" , "vue-tel-input-vuetify" ]

import Vue from 'vue' ; import Vuetify from 'vuetify' ; import 'vuetify/dist/vuetify.min.css' Vue.use(Vuetify); export default new Vuetify({ });

import Vue from 'vue' ; import VueTelInputVuetify from "vue-tel-input-vuetify" ; import vuetify from "./plugins/vuetify" ; Vue.use(VueTelInputVuetify, { vuetify, }); new Vue({ vuetify, render : ( h ) => h(App), }).$mount( "#app" );

View all available options in Props.

Use the vue-tel-input-vuetify component:

< template > < vue-tel-input-vuetify v-model = "phone" > </ vue-tel-input-vuetify > </ template > < script > export default { data() { return { phone : null } } }; </ script >

Usage

Props

Property Type Default value Description messages String | Array [] Displays a list of messages or message if using a string success-messages String | Array [] Puts the input in a success state and passes through custom success messages. error-messages String | Array [] Puts the input in an error state and passes through custom error messages. Will be combined with any validations that occur from the rules prop. This field will not trigger validation hint String undefined Hint text suffix String undefined Displays suffix text prefix String undefined Displays prefix text background-color String undefined Changes the background-color of the input rules String Array Accepts an array of functions that take an input value as an argument and return either true / false or a string with an error message loader-height Number | String 2 Specifies the height of the loader loading String | Boolean false Displays linear progress bar. Can either be a String which specifies which color is applied to the progress bar (any material color or theme color - primary, secondary, success, info, warning, error) or a Boolean which uses the component color (set by color prop - if it's supported by the component) or the primary color hide-details String | Boolean undefined Hides hint and validation errors. When set to auto messages will be rendered only if there's a message (hint, error message, counter value etc) to display clearable Boolean false Add input clear functionality, default icon is Material Icons clear filled Boolean false Applies the alternate filled input style full-width Boolean false Designates input type as full-width flat Boolean false Removes elevation (shadow) added to element when using the solo or solo-inverted props light Boolean false Applies the light theme variant to the component. validate-on-blur Boolean false Delays validation until blur event dense Boolean false Reduces the input height outlined Boolean false Applies the outlined style to the input persistent-hint Boolean false Forces hint to always be visible readonly Boolean false Puts input in readonly state error Boolean false Puts the input in a manual error state success Boolean false Puts the input in a manual success state shaped Boolean false Round if outlined and increase border-radius if filled. Must be used with either outlined or filled single-line Boolean false Label does not move on focus/dirty rounded Boolean false Adds a border radius to the input value any '' The input's value label String 'Enter a Phone Number' Native input 'label' attribute selectLabel String '' Country selector 'label' attribute autocomplete String 'on' Native input 'autocomplete' attribute autofocus Boolean false Native input 'autofocus' attribute defaultCountry String '' Default country, will override the country fetched from IP address of user disabled Boolean false Disable input field disabledFetchingCountry Boolean false Disable fetching current country based on IP address of user ignoredCountries Array [] List of countries will NOT be shown on the dropdown. ie ['AU', 'BR'] inputId String '' Custom 'id' for the input inputOptions Object { showDialCode: false, tabindex: 0 } Options for input, supporting showDialCode (always show dial code in the input) and tabindex maxLen Number 25 Native input 'maxlength' attribute mode String '' Format number to 'international' (with + dial code) or 'national' (with 0...) name String 'telephone' Native input 'name' attribute onlyCountries Array [] List of countries will be shown on the dropdown. ie ['AU', 'BR'] placeholder String 'Enter a phone number' Placeholder for the input preferredCountries Array [] Preferred countries list, will be on top of the dropdown. ie ['AU', 'BR'] required Boolean false Required property for HTML5 required attribute wrapperClasses String | Array | Object '' Custom classes for the wrapper

Events

Event Arguments Description Notes input String , Object Fires when the input changes with the argument is the object includes { number, isValid, country } onInput deprecated validate Object Fires when the correctness of the phone number changes (from true to false or vice-versa) and when the component is mounted { number, isValid, country } onValidate deprecated blur Fires on blur event onBlur deprecated change Emitted when the input is changed by user interaction click Emitted when input is clicked focus Emitted when component is focused keydown Emitted when any key is pressed mousedown Emitted when click is pressed mouseup Emitted when click is released blur Fires on blur event onBlur deprecated space Fires on keyup.space event onSpace deprecated enter Fires on keyup.enter event onEnter deprecated open Fires when the flags dropdown opens close Fires when the flags dropdown closes country-changed Object Fires when country changed (even for the first time)

Credits & Contributors

Credits

Telephone Number parsing, validation by awesome-phonenumber.

Country Codes data from intl-tel-input.

User's country by ip2c.org, request using Fetch API.

made with ❤ by Yoga.