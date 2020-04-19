openbase logo
vtb

vue-tasty-burgers

by Fabrizio Meinero
1.2.3 (see all)

An easy to use hamburger buttons library for VueJS

Documentation
183

GitHub Stars

87

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

Vue Tasty Burgers

build npm

An easy to use hamburger buttons library for VueJS. Inspired by AMBURGERS

Basic Screenshot

Documentation and Live demo

Build Setup

# install dependencies
npm install

# serve doc app with hot reload at localhost:8080
npm run start

# build for production with minification
npm run build

How this project works

The project makes use of both Rollup and WebPack 2. Although they are two different bundlers and producting separate ouputs, they can coexist in the same project, sharing the following:

In addition, Rollup uses the following:

And Webpack uses the following:

As package.json is shared by both library and document app, their dependencies are shared. To make the dependencies clean for the library, if an external library is only used by the documentation app, add them as devDependencies instead of dependencies or peerDependencies.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

