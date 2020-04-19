An easy to use hamburger buttons library for VueJS. Inspired by AMBURGERS
# install dependencies
npm install
# serve doc app with hot reload at localhost:8080
npm run start
# build for production with minification
npm run build
The project makes use of both Rollup and WebPack 2. Although they are two different bundlers and producting separate ouputs, they can coexist in the same project, sharing the following:
In addition, Rollup uses the following:
And Webpack uses the following:
As package.json is shared by both library and document app, their dependencies are shared. To make the dependencies clean for the library, if an external library is only used by the documentation app, add them as
devDependencies instead of
dependencies or
peerDependencies.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.