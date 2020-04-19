Vue Tasty Burgers

An easy to use hamburger buttons library for VueJS. Inspired by AMBURGERS

Build Setup

npm install npm run start npm run build

How this project works

The project makes use of both Rollup and WebPack 2. Although they are two different bundlers and producting separate ouputs, they can coexist in the same project, sharing the following:

Package definition package.json

Babel configuration .babelrc

PostCSS configuration postcss.config.js

Source codes for library components src

In addition, Rollup uses the following:

Rollup configuration rollup.config.js

And Webpack uses the following:

Webpack configuration webpack.config.js

Source codes for documentation apps docs/src

As package.json is shared by both library and document app, their dependencies are shared. To make the dependencies clean for the library, if an external library is only used by the documentation app, add them as devDependencies instead of dependencies or peerDependencies .

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.