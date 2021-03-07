please move to Litepie Datepicker for Vue 3 & Tailwind CSS 2
Tailwind CSS Datepicker Component Vue.js + SSR support
Datepicker component for vue.js built with Tailwind CSS, and the day.js date library.
Vue Tailwind Picker supports SSR.
For more information about
vue-tailwind-picker, view the docs
Read the CHANGELOG.
This was created using the free component from Tailwind CSS. Tailwind CSS Design
The MIT License (MIT).
Please see for more information what has changed recently.
If you would like to support the development of this package, you can donate here.
Made with love by Ken