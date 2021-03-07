openbase logo
vtp

vue-tailwind-picker

by Ken
2.0.0 (see all)

🎉 Datepicker component for vue.js build with Tailwind CSS & dayjs date library

Popularity

Downloads/wk

473

GitHub Stars

183

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

⚠️ This repository is unmaintainable.

please move to Litepie Datepicker for Vue 3 & Tailwind CSS 2

Tailwind CSS Datepicker Component Vue.js + SSR support

Datepicker component for vue.js built with Tailwind CSS, and the day.js date library.

Vue Tailwind Picker supports SSR.

NPM

Light mode

Example

Dark mode

Example

Documentation

For more information about vue-tailwind-picker, view the docs(progress for updated). Read the CHANGELOG.

Free Tailwind CSS Design Component

This was created using the free component from Tailwind CSS. Tailwind CSS Design

License

The MIT License (MIT). Please see for more information.

Changelog

Please see for more information what has changed recently.

If you would like to support the development of this package, you can donate here. 😊 Thank you...

Made with love by Ken

