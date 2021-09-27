openbase logo
vt

vue-tailwind

by Alfonso Bribiesca
2.5.0 (see all)

Vue UI components with configurable classes ready for TailwindCSS

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.7K

GitHub Stars

1.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

11

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Component Library

Average Rating

4.5/52
Readme

Vue-Tailwind

CI

For more info, check the official site: https://vue-tailwind.com/.

VueTailwind is a set of Vue components created to be customized to adapt to your application's unique design.

Another UI library?

Most component libraries depend on CSS frameworks with an opinionated and limited number of styles defined by the people who maintain those libraries.

Those libraries are great and make our work easy, but hey, we made a beautiful custom design, right?

So what are the alternatives?

We can use a framework like TailwindCss to define our style, but that will end with us writing long CSS classes repeatedly, which could quickly become unmaintainable. Also, create some components like modals, date pickers, etc., is a tricky task, and let's admit it, nobody has time for that, right?

Best of both worlds

The VueTailwind components are meant to be customized with custom CSS classes that you can define when you install the library.

Plus, most component settings are configurable, so using this library is like having your personal set of components for your particular needs.

All that means that with this library, you will be able to:

  • Define your components look and feel by defining custom default CSS classes.
  • Add unlimited variants for every specific use case.
  • Override the default value of the props according to your needs.
  • Create different versions of one component with different default settings.

Installation

1. Install the dependencies

npm install vue-tailwind --save

Or: 

yarn add vue-tailwind

2. Install TailwindCSS (Optional)

This library uses TailwindCSS classes by default. Still, it should work with any CSS framework since all the CSS classes are configurable.

To install TailwindCSS follow his official documentation: https://tailwindcss.com/docs/installation

2.1 Add the @tailwindcss/forms plugin

The default theme of this library depends on the @tailwindcss/forms plugin. To use it, follow the steps on the plugin source page. https://github.com/tailwindlabs/tailwindcss-forms

2.1 Add variants for disabled pseudo-class

Also needed for the default theme and strongly recommended since it adds the ability to use some classes like disabled:opacity-50 disabled:cursor-not-allowed to disabled inputs.

See https://tailwindcss.com/docs/configuring-variants on the TailwindCSS docs for more info.

As a reference, your tailwind.config.js may look like this:

module.exports = {
  variants: {
    extend: {
      opacity: ['disabled'],
      cursor: ['disabled'],
    },
  },
  plugins: [
    require('@tailwindcss/forms'),
  ],
};

3. Configure Vue to use vue-tailwind

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueTailwind from 'vue-tailwind'

const components = {
  // ...You need to add the components you need here (explained above)
}

Vue.use(VueTailwind, components)

3.1 Import and install the components

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueTailwind from 'vue-tailwind'

import {
  TInput,
  TTextarea,
  TSelect,
  TRadio,
  TCheckbox,
  TButton,
  TInputGroup,
  TCard,
  TAlert,
  TModal,
  TDropdown,
  TRichSelect,
  TPagination,
  TTag,
  TRadioGroup,
  TCheckboxGroup,
  TTable,
  TDatepicker,
  TToggle,
  TDialog,
} from 'vue-tailwind/dist/components';

const settings = {
  // Use the following syntax
  // {component-name}: {
  //   component: {importedComponentObject},
  //   props: {
  //     {propToOverride}: {newDefaultValue}
  //     {propToOverride2}: {newDefaultValue2}
  //   }
  // }
  't-input': {
    component: TInput,
    props: {
      classes: 'border-2 block w-full rounded text-gray-800'
      // ...More settings
    }
  },
  't-textarea': {
    component: TTextarea,
    props: {
      classes: 'border-2 block w-full rounded text-gray-800'
      // ...More settings
    }
  },
  // ...Rest of the components
}

Vue.use(VueTailwind, settings)

3.2 Alternatively, you can use the v1.0 syntax

import Vue from 'vue'
// Notice that I am using a different path here:
import VueTailwind from 'vue-tailwind/dist/full'

const settings = {
  TInput: {
    classes: 'border-2 block w-full rounded text-gray-800',
    // ...More settings
  },
  TButton: {
    classes: 'rounded-lg border block inline-flex items-center justify-center',
    // ...More settings
  },
  // ...Rest of the components
}

Vue.use(VueTailwind, settings)

3.3 Or install only the components you need

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueTailwind from 'vue-tailwind'

import TInput from 'vue-tailwind/dist/t-input'
import TButton from 'vue-tailwind/dist/t-button'

const settings = {
  't-input': {
    component: TInput,
    props: {
      classes: 'block w-full px-3 py-2 text-black placeholder-gray-400 transition duration-100 ease-in-out bg-white border border-gray-300 rounded shadow-sm focus:border-blue-500 focus:ring-2 focus:ring-blue-500 focus:outline-none focus:ring-opacity-50 disabled:opacity-50 disabled:cursor-not-allowed',
      // ...More settings
    }
  },
  't-button': {
    component: TButton,
    props: {
      classes: 'block px-4 py-2 text-white transition duration-100 ease-in-out bg-blue-500 border border-transparent rounded shadow-sm hover:bg-blue-600 focus:border-blue-500 focus:ring-2 focus:ring-blue-500 focus:outline-none focus:ring-opacity-50  disabled:opacity-50 disabled:cursor-not-allowed',
      // ...More settings
    }
  },
}

Vue.use(VueTailwind, settings)

Note: Using the syntax from point 3.3 is the best way to prevent a big bundle size but only if you import a couple of components. If the number of components you install increases, the recommended way to install them is to use the syntax from the points 3.1 or 3.2 to help the library reuse some code and keep the bundle size at a minimum.

Read more →

Theming

To apply a custom theme you should play with the classes, fixedClasses, and variants props.

The classes and fixedClasses props usually expects an string with a CSS class for single-tag components (inputs, button, etc.) and an object for more complex components (modals, datepicker, etc) (see component docs for details).

The variants props expects an object where every key represents the variant name and every value the classes that will be used when that variant is applied.

Example for a single-tag component:

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueTailwind from 'vue-tailwind'
import TButton from 'vue-tailwind/dist/t-button'

const settings = {
  't-button': {
    component: TButton,
    props: {
      // The fixed classes will never change and will be merged with the `classes` value or the active variant
      fixedClasses: 'focus:outline-none focus:shadow-outline inline-flex items-center transition ease-in-out duration-150',
      // Classes used when any variant is active
      classes: 'text-white bg-blue-600 hover:bg-blue-500 focus:border-blue-700 active:bg-blue-700 text-sm font-medium border border-transparent px-3 py-2 rounded-md',
      variants: {
        // A red variant of the button (applied when `<t-button variant="error" />`)
        error: 'text-white bg-red-600 hover:bg-red-500 focus:border-red-700 active:bg-red-700 text-sm font-medium border border-transparent px-3 py-2 rounded-md',
        // A green variant of the button (applied when `<t-button variant="success" />`)
        success: 'text-white bg-green-600 hover:bg-green-500 focus:border-green-700 active:bg-green-700 text-sm font-medium border border-transparent px-3 py-2 rounded-md',
        // ...unlimited variants
      }
      // ...More settings
    }
  },
}

Vue.use(VueTailwind, settings)

Example for a complex component:

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueTailwind from 'vue-tailwind'
import TAlert from 'vue-tailwind/dist/t-alert'

const settings = {
  't-alert': {
    component: TAlert,
    props: {
      // The fixed classes will never change and will be merged with the `classes` value or the active variant
      fixedClasses: {
        wrapper: 'rounded p-4 flex text-sm border-l-4',
        body: 'flex-grow',
        close: 'ml-4 rounded',
        closeIcon: 'h-5 w-5 fill-current'
      },
      classes: {
        wrapper: 'bg-blue-100 border-blue-500',
        body: 'text-blue-700',
        close: 'text-blue-700 hover:text-blue-500 hover:bg-blue-200',
        closeIcon: 'h-5 w-5 fill-current'
      },
      variants: {
        danger: {
          wrapper: 'bg-red-100 border-red-500',
          body: 'text-red-700',
          close: 'text-red-700 hover:text-red-500 hover:bg-red-200'
          // Notice that I am not defining the `closeIcon` class since we only
          // need to write the classes we want to override
        },
      }
    }
  },
}

Vue.use(VueTailwind, settings)

Read more →

Override settings

All the components on this library have default settings added as component props according to how we understand those settings are most commonly used.

I am aware that in many cases is useful to change the default value, so you don't need to add the prop over and over when needed.

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueTailwind from 'vue-tailwind'

import TDatepicker from 'vue-tailwind/dist/t-datepicker'
import TButton from 'vue-tailwind/dist/t-button'
import TModal from 'vue-tailwind/dist/t-modal'

// Locale to eventually replace the default Datepicker locale
import Spanish from 'vue-tailwind/dist/l10n/es'

const settings = {
  't-button': {
    component: TButton,
    props: {
      // classes: '...',
      // variants: '...',
      // ...
      // Originally it defaults to `undefined` that means is considered a submit
      // button if the button is inside a form.
      type: 'button',
    }
  },
  't-datepicker': {
    component: TDatepicker,
    props: {
      // classes: '...',
      // variants: '...',
      // ...
      // Originally a locale object with English values
      locale: Spanish,
    }
  },
  't-modal': {
    component: TModal,
    props: {
      // classes: '...',
      // variants: '...',
      // ...
      // Originally `true`
      escToClose: false,
    }
  },
}

Vue.use(VueTailwind, settings)

You can also use this feature to create different versions of the same component.

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueTailwind from 'vue-tailwind'

import TButton from 'vue-tailwind/dist/t-button'
import TTag from 'vue-tailwind/dist/t-tag'

const settings = {
  // What about one <t-button /> for normal button and a `<t-submit />` for a submit button
  't-button': {
    component: TButton,
    props: {
      type: 'button',
    }
  },
  't-submit': {
    component: TButton,
    props: {
      type: 'submit',
    }
  },
  // I love this use case for the TTag component and will let you guess what
  // is doing: 👇
  'blog-title': { // Used like <blog-title>Title of a blog post</blog-title>
    component: TTag,
    props: {
      tag: 'h1',
      classes: 'font-semibold text-xl leading-6',
    }
  },
  'blog-subtitle': { // Used like <blog-title>subtitle of a blog post</blog-title>
    component: TTag,
    props: {
      tag: 'h2',
      classes: 'font-semibold text-xl leading-6',
    }
  },
  't-link': { // Used like <t-link href="">Open site</t-link>
    component: TTag,
    props: {
      tag: 'a',
      classes: 'text-blue-500 underline hover:text-blue-600',
    }
  }
}

Vue.use(VueTailwind, settings)

Read more →

Workflow

Once your different variants were defined you can use the variant prop to define which variant should be applied:

<t-input variant="error" />

The variant prop also accepts an object that takes the first attribute with a truthy value

<t-input
  :variant="{
    error: inputIsNotValid,
    success: inputIsValid,
  }"
/>

Read more →

What's new in version 2.x

  • Install only the components you need for smaller bundle size
  • Custom name for components
  • The ability to install the same component multiple times with different default settings and name
  • New default theme

Plans for v3.x

  • Rebuild with Vue 3
  • Multiple typescript improvements
  • Stronger test coverage
  • Accesibility first
  • New Branding

Read more →

Contribute

Is this project helpful for you? Consider sponsoring me https://github.com/sponsors/alfonsobries.

Of course, any other kind help is welcome, even if you notice some grammar mistakes (English is not my primary language) see contribute page for details.

Changelog

Please see Release notes for more information about what was changed recently.

Security

If you discover any security related issues, please email alfonso@vexilo.com instead of using the issue tracker.

Credits

License

The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.

Made with love by @alfonsobries

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Alfonso BribiescaMéxico City3 Ratings0 Reviews
Full stack developer, entrepreneur, geek and full-time student. Founder of @vexilo
October 26, 2020
An Nguyen Hieu DucHo Chi Minh3 Ratings0 Reviews
Fullstack Dev NodeJS - React - Vue - Java
August 27, 2020

