VueTailwind is a set of Vue components created to be customized to adapt to your application's unique design.
Most component libraries depend on CSS frameworks with an opinionated and limited number of styles defined by the people who maintain those libraries.
Those libraries are great and make our work easy, but hey, we made a beautiful custom design, right?
We can use a framework like TailwindCss to define our style, but that will end with us writing long CSS classes repeatedly, which could quickly become unmaintainable. Also, create some components like modals, date pickers, etc., is a tricky task, and let's admit it, nobody has time for that, right?
The VueTailwind components are meant to be customized with custom CSS classes that you can define when you install the library.
Plus, most component settings are configurable, so using this library is like having your personal set of components for your particular needs.
All that means that with this library, you will be able to:
npm install vue-tailwind --save
Or:
yarn add vue-tailwind
This library uses TailwindCSS classes by default. Still, it should work with any CSS framework since all the CSS classes are configurable.
To install TailwindCSS follow his official documentation: https://tailwindcss.com/docs/installation
The default theme of this library depends on the
@tailwindcss/forms plugin. To use it, follow the steps on the plugin source page.
https://github.com/tailwindlabs/tailwindcss-forms
Also needed for the default theme and strongly recommended since it adds the ability to use some classes like
disabled:opacity-50 disabled:cursor-not-allowed to disabled inputs.
See https://tailwindcss.com/docs/configuring-variants on the TailwindCSS docs for more info.
As a reference, your
tailwind.config.js may look like this:
module.exports = {
variants: {
extend: {
opacity: ['disabled'],
cursor: ['disabled'],
},
},
plugins: [
require('@tailwindcss/forms'),
],
};
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueTailwind from 'vue-tailwind'
const components = {
// ...You need to add the components you need here (explained above)
}
Vue.use(VueTailwind, components)
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueTailwind from 'vue-tailwind'
import {
TInput,
TTextarea,
TSelect,
TRadio,
TCheckbox,
TButton,
TInputGroup,
TCard,
TAlert,
TModal,
TDropdown,
TRichSelect,
TPagination,
TTag,
TRadioGroup,
TCheckboxGroup,
TTable,
TDatepicker,
TToggle,
TDialog,
} from 'vue-tailwind/dist/components';
const settings = {
// Use the following syntax
// {component-name}: {
// component: {importedComponentObject},
// props: {
// {propToOverride}: {newDefaultValue}
// {propToOverride2}: {newDefaultValue2}
// }
// }
't-input': {
component: TInput,
props: {
classes: 'border-2 block w-full rounded text-gray-800'
// ...More settings
}
},
't-textarea': {
component: TTextarea,
props: {
classes: 'border-2 block w-full rounded text-gray-800'
// ...More settings
}
},
// ...Rest of the components
}
Vue.use(VueTailwind, settings)
import Vue from 'vue'
// Notice that I am using a different path here:
import VueTailwind from 'vue-tailwind/dist/full'
const settings = {
TInput: {
classes: 'border-2 block w-full rounded text-gray-800',
// ...More settings
},
TButton: {
classes: 'rounded-lg border block inline-flex items-center justify-center',
// ...More settings
},
// ...Rest of the components
}
Vue.use(VueTailwind, settings)
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueTailwind from 'vue-tailwind'
import TInput from 'vue-tailwind/dist/t-input'
import TButton from 'vue-tailwind/dist/t-button'
const settings = {
't-input': {
component: TInput,
props: {
classes: 'block w-full px-3 py-2 text-black placeholder-gray-400 transition duration-100 ease-in-out bg-white border border-gray-300 rounded shadow-sm focus:border-blue-500 focus:ring-2 focus:ring-blue-500 focus:outline-none focus:ring-opacity-50 disabled:opacity-50 disabled:cursor-not-allowed',
// ...More settings
}
},
't-button': {
component: TButton,
props: {
classes: 'block px-4 py-2 text-white transition duration-100 ease-in-out bg-blue-500 border border-transparent rounded shadow-sm hover:bg-blue-600 focus:border-blue-500 focus:ring-2 focus:ring-blue-500 focus:outline-none focus:ring-opacity-50 disabled:opacity-50 disabled:cursor-not-allowed',
// ...More settings
}
},
}
Vue.use(VueTailwind, settings)
Note: Using the syntax from point 3.3 is the best way to prevent a big bundle size but only if you import a couple of components. If the number of components you install increases, the recommended way to install them is to use the syntax from the points 3.1 or 3.2 to help the library reuse some code and keep the bundle size at a minimum.
To apply a custom theme you should play with the
classes,
fixedClasses, and
variants props.
The
classes and
fixedClasses props usually expects an
string with a CSS class for single-tag components (inputs, button, etc.) and an
object for more complex components (modals, datepicker, etc) (see component docs for details).
The
variants props expects an object where every key represents the variant name and every value the classes that will be used when that variant is applied.
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueTailwind from 'vue-tailwind'
import TButton from 'vue-tailwind/dist/t-button'
const settings = {
't-button': {
component: TButton,
props: {
// The fixed classes will never change and will be merged with the `classes` value or the active variant
fixedClasses: 'focus:outline-none focus:shadow-outline inline-flex items-center transition ease-in-out duration-150',
// Classes used when any variant is active
classes: 'text-white bg-blue-600 hover:bg-blue-500 focus:border-blue-700 active:bg-blue-700 text-sm font-medium border border-transparent px-3 py-2 rounded-md',
variants: {
// A red variant of the button (applied when `<t-button variant="error" />`)
error: 'text-white bg-red-600 hover:bg-red-500 focus:border-red-700 active:bg-red-700 text-sm font-medium border border-transparent px-3 py-2 rounded-md',
// A green variant of the button (applied when `<t-button variant="success" />`)
success: 'text-white bg-green-600 hover:bg-green-500 focus:border-green-700 active:bg-green-700 text-sm font-medium border border-transparent px-3 py-2 rounded-md',
// ...unlimited variants
}
// ...More settings
}
},
}
Vue.use(VueTailwind, settings)
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueTailwind from 'vue-tailwind'
import TAlert from 'vue-tailwind/dist/t-alert'
const settings = {
't-alert': {
component: TAlert,
props: {
// The fixed classes will never change and will be merged with the `classes` value or the active variant
fixedClasses: {
wrapper: 'rounded p-4 flex text-sm border-l-4',
body: 'flex-grow',
close: 'ml-4 rounded',
closeIcon: 'h-5 w-5 fill-current'
},
classes: {
wrapper: 'bg-blue-100 border-blue-500',
body: 'text-blue-700',
close: 'text-blue-700 hover:text-blue-500 hover:bg-blue-200',
closeIcon: 'h-5 w-5 fill-current'
},
variants: {
danger: {
wrapper: 'bg-red-100 border-red-500',
body: 'text-red-700',
close: 'text-red-700 hover:text-red-500 hover:bg-red-200'
// Notice that I am not defining the `closeIcon` class since we only
// need to write the classes we want to override
},
}
}
},
}
Vue.use(VueTailwind, settings)
All the components on this library have default settings added as component props according to how we understand those settings are most commonly used.
I am aware that in many cases is useful to change the default value, so you don't need to add the prop over and over when needed.
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueTailwind from 'vue-tailwind'
import TDatepicker from 'vue-tailwind/dist/t-datepicker'
import TButton from 'vue-tailwind/dist/t-button'
import TModal from 'vue-tailwind/dist/t-modal'
// Locale to eventually replace the default Datepicker locale
import Spanish from 'vue-tailwind/dist/l10n/es'
const settings = {
't-button': {
component: TButton,
props: {
// classes: '...',
// variants: '...',
// ...
// Originally it defaults to `undefined` that means is considered a submit
// button if the button is inside a form.
type: 'button',
}
},
't-datepicker': {
component: TDatepicker,
props: {
// classes: '...',
// variants: '...',
// ...
// Originally a locale object with English values
locale: Spanish,
}
},
't-modal': {
component: TModal,
props: {
// classes: '...',
// variants: '...',
// ...
// Originally `true`
escToClose: false,
}
},
}
Vue.use(VueTailwind, settings)
You can also use this feature to create different versions of the same component.
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueTailwind from 'vue-tailwind'
import TButton from 'vue-tailwind/dist/t-button'
import TTag from 'vue-tailwind/dist/t-tag'
const settings = {
// What about one <t-button /> for normal button and a `<t-submit />` for a submit button
't-button': {
component: TButton,
props: {
type: 'button',
}
},
't-submit': {
component: TButton,
props: {
type: 'submit',
}
},
// I love this use case for the TTag component and will let you guess what
// is doing: 👇
'blog-title': { // Used like <blog-title>Title of a blog post</blog-title>
component: TTag,
props: {
tag: 'h1',
classes: 'font-semibold text-xl leading-6',
}
},
'blog-subtitle': { // Used like <blog-title>subtitle of a blog post</blog-title>
component: TTag,
props: {
tag: 'h2',
classes: 'font-semibold text-xl leading-6',
}
},
't-link': { // Used like <t-link href="">Open site</t-link>
component: TTag,
props: {
tag: 'a',
classes: 'text-blue-500 underline hover:text-blue-600',
}
}
}
Vue.use(VueTailwind, settings)
Once your different variants were defined you can use the
variant prop to define which variant should be applied:
<t-input variant="error" />
The variant prop also accepts an object that takes the first attribute with a truthy value
<t-input
:variant="{
error: inputIsNotValid,
success: inputIsValid,
}"
/>
