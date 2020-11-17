Vue Tag Manager

Simple Google Tag Manager implementation for Vue

Usage

Simple setup:

import Vue from "vue" import VueTagManager from "vue-tag-manager" Vue.use(VueTagManager, { gtmId : 'GTM-XXXXXX' }) new Vue({...})

Later in app:

Vue.gtm.push({ event : 'some-event' }) this .$gtm.push({ event : 'some-event' })

or in a template:

< button @ click = "$gtm.push({ event: 'some-event' })" >

Configuration Options

Option Description Type Default Is Required? gtmId Google Tag Manager ID string - Yes queryParams Additional parameters to add to the script URL, including gtm_preview and gtm_auth for environment switching object {} No dataLayer Initialise the GTM datalayer with variables. object undefined No dataLayerName The Data Layer variable name string "dataLayer" No

Usage

const entry = { event : 'something' } this .$gtm.push(entry) Vue.gtm.push(entry)

On a TagManager instance, this method allows you to push events onto the initialised data layer. See the Google Tag Manager documentation for more details on event tracking with GTM.

Native Implementation

While this library is mainly for Vue, the core Tag Manager is just a javascript object, so it's been exported too. It can be used as such:

< head > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-tag-manager@x.x.x/lib/TagManager.js" > </ script > < script > VueTagManager.initialize({ gtmId: 'GTM-KG7LSMH' }) </ script > </ head > < script > window .TagManager.push({ event : "something" }) </ script >

Initital implementation from React GTM

Initital implementation from React GTM Basic Vue Plugin

Basic Vue Plugin Shell out tests

Shell out tests Simplify the URL + snippet generation and injection

Simplify the URL + snippet generation and injection Vue prototype property

Vue prototype property Basic implementation - don't break on SSR

Basic implementation - don't break on SSR Vue auto-track router

Vue auto-track router Vue track directive

Vue track directive More through docs with examples

More through docs with examples SSR support

Why need another GTM library?

Initially used vue-gtm which is a great library, but wanted to be able to programatically configure the GTMID and initial DataLayer.

Really liked the React GTM script injection dev experience, and liked the Vue GTM dev and track experience (as a Vue Plugin, with the $gtm interface). So this plugin aims to combine both of them into this simple library.

Inspired by