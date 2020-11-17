Simple Google Tag Manager implementation for Vue
Simple setup:
import Vue from "vue"
import VueTagManager from "vue-tag-manager"
// Do this before creating the Vue app
Vue.use(VueTagManager, {
gtmId: 'GTM-XXXXXX'
})
new Vue({...})
Later in app:
Vue.gtm.push({ event: 'some-event' })
// or in a component
this.$gtm.push({ event: 'some-event' })
or in a template:
<button @click="$gtm.push({ event: 'some-event' })">
|Option
|Description
|Type
|Default
|Is Required?
gtmId
|Google Tag Manager ID
string
|-
|Yes
queryParams
|Additional parameters to add to the script URL, including
gtm_preview and
gtm_auth for environment switching
object
{}
|No
dataLayer
|Initialise the GTM datalayer with variables.
object
undefined
|No
dataLayerName
|The Data Layer variable name
string
"dataLayer"
|No
push(entry: Object)
const entry = {event: 'something'}
this.$gtm.push(entry)
// or
Vue.gtm.push(entry)
On a TagManager instance, this method allows you to push events onto the initialised data layer. See the Google Tag Manager documentation for more details on event tracking with GTM.
While this library is mainly for Vue, the core Tag Manager is just a javascript object, so it's been exported too. It can be used as such:
<head>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-tag-manager@x.x.x/lib/TagManager.js"></script>
<script>
VueTagManager.initialize({
gtmId: 'GTM-KG7LSMH'
})
</script>
</head>
<!-- In code later -->
<script>
window.TagManager.push({event: "something"})
</script>
Initially used vue-gtm which is a great library, but wanted to be able to programatically configure the GTMID and initial DataLayer.
Really liked the React GTM script injection dev experience, and liked the Vue GTM dev and track experience (as a Vue Plugin, with the
$gtm interface). So this plugin aims to combine both of them into this simple library.