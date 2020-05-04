Simple Vue 2 component, that allows you to make tabs with moving bottom line
Live demo to play with: Demo-link
Code from the demo: Default-example Disabled-example
via NPM
npm install vue-tabs-with-active-line --save
Import the component
import Tabs from 'vue-tabs-with-active-line';
Define the data for props
tabs,
currentTab, and method for
onClick callback
export default {
components: {
Tabs,
},
data: () => ({
tabs: [
{ title: 'Tab 1', value: 'tab1' },
{ title: 'Tab 2', value: 'tab2' },
{ title: 'Tab 3', value: 'tab3', }
],
currentTab: 'tab1',
}),
methods: {
handleClick(newTab) {
this.currentTab = newTab;
},
},
}
</script>
here's the HTML structure generated from the data entered:
<nav class="tabs">
<button class="tabs__item tabs__item_active"> Tab 1 </button> <!-- active tab -->
<button class="tabs__item"> Tab 2 </button>
<button class="tabs__item"> Tab 3 </button>
<div class="tabs__active-line"></div>
</nav>
Finally, add some styles for component elements:
.tabs - component wrapper
.tabs__item - button
.tabs__item_active - active button
.tabs__active-line - bottom line
Be sure to add
position: relative; for
.tabs class
and
position: absolute; with
bottom, left, height, background-color properties for
.tabs__active-line class
.tabs {
position: relative;
margin: 0 auto;
}
.tabs__item {
display: inline-block;
margin: 0 5px;
padding: 10px;
padding-bottom: 8px;
font-size: 16px;
letter-spacing: 0.8px;
color: gray;
text-decoration: none;
border: none;
background-color: transparent;
border-bottom: 2px solid transparent;
cursor: pointer;
transition: all 0.25s;
}
.tabs__item_active {
color: black;
}
.tabs__item:hover {
border-bottom: 2px solid gray;
color: black;
}
.tabs__item:focus {
outline: none;
border-bottom: 2px solid gray;
color: black;
}
.tabs__item:first-child {
margin-left: 0;
}
.tabs__item:last-child {
margin-right: 0;
}
.tabs__active-line {
position: absolute;
bottom: 0;
left: 0;
height: 2px;
background-color: black;
transition: transform 0.4s ease, width 0.4s ease;
}
|props
|type
|required
|description
|tabs
Array
true
|description
|currentTab
String
true
|Active tab value
|onClick
Function
true
|Returns new tab value when clicked
|updated
Boolean/String/Array
false
|Props for custom update active line
|wrapperClass
String
false
|Custom class for container
|tabClass
String
false
|Custom class for tab item
|tabActiveClass
String
false
|Custom class for active tab item
|lineClass
String
false
|Custom class for active line
tabs
type:
Array, required:
true
The array must contain objects with the following properties:
title - required, type
string. Title of tab
value - required, type
string. Value of tab
disabled - optional, type
boolean. Disabled attribute
git clone git@github.com:karambafe/vue-tabs-with-active-line.git
npm install -g @vue/cli-service-global Vue CLI 3 docs
vue serve demo-src/App.vue
git checkout -b my-new-feature
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature
This project is licensed under the MIT license, Copyright (c) 2018 karambafe. For more information see
LICENSE.