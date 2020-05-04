openbase logo
vtw

vue-tabs-with-active-line

by Vitaly Blokhin
1.2.6 (see all)

Simple Vue 2 component, that allows you to make tabs with moving bottom line

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

98

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Tabs Navigation

Readme

Vue-tabs-with-active-line

Simple Vue 2 component, that allows you to make tabs with moving bottom line

Alt Text

Build Status Coverage Status npm npm npm David

Demo and example

Live demo to play with: Demo-link

Code from the demo: Default-example Disabled-example

Install

via NPM

npm install vue-tabs-with-active-line --save

Usage

Import the component

import Tabs from 'vue-tabs-with-active-line';

Define the data for props tabs, currentTab, and method for onClick callback

export default {
  components: {
    Tabs,
  },
  data: () => ({
    tabs: [
      { title: 'Tab 1', value: 'tab1' },
      { title: 'Tab 2', value: 'tab2' },
      { title: 'Tab 3', value: 'tab3', }
    ],
    currentTab: 'tab1',
  }),
  methods: {
    handleClick(newTab) {
      this.currentTab = newTab;
    },
  },
}
</script>

here's the HTML structure generated from the data entered:

  <nav class="tabs">
    <button class="tabs__item tabs__item_active"> Tab 1 </button> <!-- active tab -->
    <button class="tabs__item"> Tab 2 </button>
    <button class="tabs__item"> Tab 3 </button>

    <div class="tabs__active-line"></div>
  </nav>

Finally, add some styles for component elements:

  • .tabs - component wrapper
  • .tabs__item - button
  • .tabs__item_active - active button
  • .tabs__active-line - bottom line

Be sure to add position: relative; for .tabs class

and position: absolute; with bottom, left, height, background-color properties for .tabs__active-line class

Below you'll find basic style in CSS and SCSS
CSS EXAMPLE 
.tabs {
  position: relative;
  margin: 0 auto;
}

.tabs__item {
  display: inline-block;
  margin: 0 5px;
  padding: 10px;
  padding-bottom: 8px;
  font-size: 16px;
  letter-spacing: 0.8px;
  color: gray;
  text-decoration: none;
  border: none;
  background-color: transparent;
  border-bottom: 2px solid transparent;
  cursor: pointer;
  transition: all 0.25s;
}

.tabs__item_active {
  color: black;
}

.tabs__item:hover {
  border-bottom: 2px solid gray;
  color: black;
}

.tabs__item:focus {
  outline: none;
  border-bottom: 2px solid gray;
  color: black;
}

.tabs__item:first-child {
  margin-left: 0;
}

.tabs__item:last-child {
  margin-right: 0;
}

.tabs__active-line {
  position: absolute;
  bottom: 0;
  left: 0;
  height: 2px;
  background-color: black;
  transition: transform 0.4s ease, width 0.4s ease;
}
SCSS Example 
.tabs {
  position: relative;
  margin: 0 auto;

  &__active-line {
    position: absolute;
    bottom: 0;
    left: 0;
    height: 2px;
    background-color: black;
    transition: transform 0.4s ease, width 0.4s ease;
  }

  &__item {
    display: inline-block;
    margin: 0 5px;
    padding: 10px;
    padding-bottom: 8px;
    font-size: 16px;
    letter-spacing: 0.8px;
    color: gray;
    text-decoration: none;
    border: none;
    background-color: transparent;
    border-bottom: 2px solid transparent;
    cursor: pointer;
    transition: all 0.25s;

    &_active {
      color: black;
    }

    &:hover {
      border-bottom: 2px solid gray;
      color: black;
    }

    &:focus {
      outline: none;
      border-bottom: 2px solid gray;
      color: black;
    }

    &:first-child {
      margin-left: 0;
    }

    &:last-child {
      margin-right: 0;
    }
  }
}

Props

propstyperequireddescription
tabsArraytruedescription
currentTabStringtrueActive tab value
onClickFunctiontrueReturns new tab value when clicked
updatedBoolean/String/ArrayfalseProps for custom update active line
wrapperClassStringfalseCustom class for container
tabClassStringfalseCustom class for tab item
tabActiveClassStringfalseCustom class for active tab item
lineClassStringfalseCustom class for active line
tabs

type: Array, required: true

The array must contain objects with the following properties:

  • title - required, type string. Title of tab

  • value - required, type string. Value of tab

  • disabled - optional, type boolean. Disabled attribute

How to run it locally

  1. Clone repository: git clone git@github.com:karambafe/vue-tabs-with-active-line.git
  2. Install cli-service-global: npm install -g @vue/cli-service-global Vue CLI 3 docs
  3. Run any vue file with hot reload and static server: vue serve demo-src/App.vue

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license, Copyright (c) 2018 karambafe. For more information see LICENSE.

