Simple Vue 2 component, that allows you to make tabs with moving bottom line

Demo and example

Live demo to play with: Demo-link

Code from the demo: Default-example Disabled-example

Install

via NPM

npm install vue-tabs-with-active-line --save

Usage

Import the component

import Tabs from 'vue-tabs-with-active-line' ;

Define the data for props tabs , currentTab , and method for onClick callback

export default { components : { Tabs, }, data : () => ({ tabs : [ { title : 'Tab 1' , value : 'tab1' }, { title : 'Tab 2' , value : 'tab2' }, { title : 'Tab 3' , value : 'tab3' , } ], currentTab : 'tab1' , }), methods : { handleClick(newTab) { this .currentTab = newTab; }, }, } < /script>

here's the HTML structure generated from the data entered:

< nav class = "tabs" > < button class = "tabs__item tabs__item_active" > Tab 1 </ button > < button class = "tabs__item" > Tab 2 </ button > < button class = "tabs__item" > Tab 3 </ button > < div class = "tabs__active-line" > </ div > </ nav >

Finally, add some styles for component elements:

.tabs - component wrapper

- component wrapper .tabs__item - button

- button .tabs__item_active - active button

- active button .tabs__active-line - bottom line

Be sure to add position: relative; for .tabs class

and position: absolute; with bottom, left, height, background-color properties for .tabs__active-line class

Below you'll find basic style in CSS and SCSS

CSS EXAMPLE .tabs { position : relative; margin : 0 auto; } .tabs__item { display : inline-block; margin : 0 5px ; padding : 10px ; padding-bottom : 8px ; font-size : 16px ; letter-spacing : 0.8px ; color : gray; text-decoration : none; border : none; background-color : transparent; border-bottom : 2px solid transparent; cursor : pointer; transition : all 0.25s ; } .tabs__item_active { color : black; } .tabs__item :hover { border-bottom : 2px solid gray; color : black; } .tabs__item :focus { outline : none; border-bottom : 2px solid gray; color : black; } .tabs__item :first-child { margin-left : 0 ; } .tabs__item :last-child { margin-right : 0 ; } .tabs__active-line { position : absolute; bottom : 0 ; left : 0 ; height : 2px ; background-color : black; transition : transform 0.4s ease, width 0.4s ease; }

SCSS Example .tabs { position : relative; margin : 0 auto; &__active-line { position : absolute; bottom : 0 ; left : 0 ; height : 2px ; background-color : black; transition : transform 0.4s ease, width 0.4s ease; } &__item { display : inline-block; margin : 0 5px ; padding : 10px ; padding-bottom : 8px ; font-size : 16px ; letter-spacing : 0.8px ; color : gray; text-decoration : none; border : none; background-color : transparent; border-bottom : 2px solid transparent; cursor : pointer; transition : all 0.25s ; &_active { color : black; } &:hover { border-bottom : 2px solid gray; color : black; } &:focus { outline : none; border-bottom : 2px solid gray; color : black; } &:first-child { margin-left : 0 ; } &:last-child { margin-right : 0 ; } } }

Props

props type required description tabs Array true description currentTab String true Active tab value onClick Function true Returns new tab value when clicked updated Boolean/String/Array false Props for custom update active line wrapperClass String false Custom class for container tabClass String false Custom class for tab item tabActiveClass String false Custom class for active tab item lineClass String false Custom class for active line

tabs

type: Array , required: true

The array must contain objects with the following properties:

title - required, type string . Title of tab

value - required, type string . Value of tab

disabled - optional, type boolean . Disabled attribute

How to run it locally

Clone repository: git clone git@github.com:karambafe/vue-tabs-with-active-line.git Install cli-service-global: npm install -g @vue/cli-service-global Vue CLI 3 docs Run any vue file with hot reload and static server: vue serve demo-src/App.vue

Contributing

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

License