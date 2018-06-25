A Vue.js tabs framework replacing the URL-ROUTER for Vue2.0 (多tab页轻型框架，在多tab系统中替代路由)
Step1. config
// tabs.js
// config
import Hello from './components/Hello'
export default [{
name: 'home', // name UNIQUE
title: '首页', // tab's title
component: Hello
}, {
name: 'test1',
title: '测试1',
component: {
template: '<h2>测试1</h2>'
}
}]
Step2. New instance & use
import VueTaber from 'vue-tabs'
import '../vue-tabs.css'
import tabs from './tabs.js'
const vueTaber = new VueTaber({
tabs
})
Vue.use(VueTaber)
new Vue({
el: '#app',
taber: vueTaber,
template: '<App/>',
components: {
App
}
})
Step3. Html Element
<div id="app">
<vue-tabs></vue-tabs>
</div>
Step4. Use api to open a tab
this.$taber.open({
name: item.name
})