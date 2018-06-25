A Vue.js tabs framework replacing the URL-ROUTER for Vue2.0 (多tab页轻型框架，在多tab系统中替代路由)

Demo

查看 DEMO

Usage

Step1. config

import Hello from './components/Hello' export default [{ name : 'home' , title : '首页' , component : Hello }, { name : 'test1' , title : '测试1' , component : { template : '<h2>测试1</h2>' } }]

Step2. New instance & use

import VueTaber from 'vue-tabs' import '../vue-tabs.css' import tabs from './tabs.js' const vueTaber = new VueTaber({ tabs }) Vue.use(VueTaber) new Vue({ el : '#app' , taber : vueTaber, template : '<App/>' , components : { App } })

Step3. Html Element

< div id = "app" > < vue-tabs > </ vue-tabs > </ div >

Step4. Use api to open a tab

this .$taber.open({ name : item.name })

Contributing

