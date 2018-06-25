openbase logo
vt

vue-tabs

by alex qian
0.3.1 (see all)

多tab页框架替代router支持vue2.0

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

353

GitHub Stars

149

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Tabs Navigation

Reviews

Readme

Vue-Tabs

A Vue.js tabs framework replacing the URL-ROUTER for Vue2.0 (多tab页轻型框架，在多tab系统中替代路由)

Demo

查看 DEMO

image

Usage

Step1. config

// tabs.js
// config
import Hello from './components/Hello'
export default [{
    name: 'home', // name UNIQUE
    title: '首页', // tab's title
    component: Hello
}, {
    name: 'test1',
    title: '测试1',
    component: {
        template: '<h2>测试1</h2>'
    }
}]

Step2. New instance & use

import VueTaber from 'vue-tabs'
import '../vue-tabs.css'
import tabs from './tabs.js'

const vueTaber = new VueTaber({
    tabs
})

Vue.use(VueTaber)
new Vue({
    el: '#app',
    taber: vueTaber,
    template: '<App/>',
    components: {
        App
    }
})

Step3. Html Element

<div id="app">
<vue-tabs></vue-tabs>
</div>

Step4. Use api to open a tab

this.$taber.open({
    name: item.name
})

Contributing

Contributing

