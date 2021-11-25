25.11.2021 - The previously premium version is now available freely:

The package is no longer maintained by the author.

About Vue Tables 2

Vue Tables 2 was created to give developers a fully featured tool-set for creating beautiful and useful data tables with Vue.js. Used in hundreds of commercial software applications, Vue Tables 2 is constantly growing, improving and getting new features.

Demo

Click here to see the client component in action and fiddle with the various options or here for a rudimentary server component demo.

Installation

Install with npm or via CDN, Read More.

Documentation

Please click here for GitBook documentation.

VueJS 1

Users of VueJS 1 should use this package.