vt2

vue-tables-2

by Matanya
2.3.5

Vue.js 2 grid components

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.5K

GitHub Stars

1.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

44

Package

Dependencies

7

License

GPL-3.0-or-later

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Vue Table, Vue Grid

Average Rating

5.0/5
Readme

25.11.2021 - The previously premium version is now available freely:

The package is no longer maintained by the author.

About Vue Tables 2

Vue Tables 2 was created to give developers a fully featured tool-set for creating beautiful and useful data tables with Vue.js. Used in hundreds of commercial software applications, Vue Tables 2 is constantly growing, improving and getting new features.

Demo

Click here to see the client component in action and fiddle with the various options or here for a rudimentary server component demo.

Installation

Documentation

Please click here for GitBook documentation.

VueJS 1

Users of VueJS 1 should use this package.

Matanya
November 26, 2020

Tutorials

Vue Tables 2 Example - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.io2 years agoVue Tables 2 Example - CodeSandboxVue Tables 2 Example by arthurvasconcelos using bootstrap, vue, vue-tables-2
Table display in Vuejs vue tables 2 part 1
www.youtube.com4 years agoTable display in Vuejs vue tables 2 part 1http://edwardize.blogspot.com/2018/05/table-display-in-vuejs-vue-tables-2.html edwardize.blogspot.com with ❤ by Edward Lance Lorilla stay awesome
Table display in Vuejs vue tables 2 sort part 2
www.youtube.com4 years agoTable display in Vuejs vue tables 2 sort part 2http://edwardize.blogspot.com/2018/05/table-display-in-vuejs-vue-tables-2-sort.html edwardize.blogspot.com with ❤ by Edward Lance Lorilla stay awesome
How to use Vue-tables-2 — tables for vuejs
medium.com4 years agoHow to use Vue-tables-2 — tables for vuejsThe majority of my post are dedicated to Swift iOS programming, but in this case I’ve decided to show you another language that I love: Javascript. I’ve been using VueJs during the last year, I’ve…