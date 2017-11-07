Vue Tables

Note: using strings as templates is deprecated and will be removed in an upcoming release. Please use functions instead.

Users of VueJs 2 please use this package instead.

This Vue package offers an easy and intuitive way of displaying Bootstrap-styled grids with data coming either from the client or from the server.

Dependencies

Vue.js (>=1.0). Required. (NOT 1.0.27)

Bootstrap (CSS). Optional.

vue-resource (>=0.9.0) (server-side component only)

Installation

Option 1

Compile the code using browserify with the stringify transform, or webpack

npm install vue-tables

Require the script:

var VueTables = require ( 'vue-tables' );

Option 2

Import the compiled standalone file into your HTML, which will expose a global VueTables variable.

Usage

Register the component(s)

Vue .use ( VueTables .client , options );

Or/And

Vue. use ( require (' vue - resource ')); Vue. use ( VueTables . server , options );

If you wish to customize the table template itself, pass the altered version as the third argument, like so:

Vue .use ( VueTables .client , {}, { template : require ( './my-template.html' ) });

Client Side

Add the following element to your page wherever you want it to render. Make sure to wrap it with a parent element you can latch your vue instance into.

< div id = "people" > < v-client-table :data = "tableData" :columns = "columns" :options = "options" > </ v-client-table > </ div >

Create a new Vue instance (You can also nest it within other components). An example works best to illustrate the syntax:

new Vue ({ el : "#people" , data : { columns :[ 'id' , 'name' , 'age' ], tableData : [ { id : 1 , name : "John" , age : "20" }, { id : 2 , name : "Jane" , age : "24" }, { id : 3 , name : "Susan" , age : "16" }, { id : 4 , name : "Chris" , age : "55" }, { id : 5 , name : "Dan" , age : "40" } ], options : { } } });

Important: when loading data asynchronously add a v-if conditional to the component along with some loaded flag, so it will only compile once the data is attached.

Check out the live client-side demo

Server side

<div id="people"> <v- server - table url="/people" : columns ="columns" : options ="options"></v- server - table > </div>

Javascript:

new Vue ({ el : "#people" , data : { columns :[ 'id' , 'name' , 'age' ], options : { } } });

All the data is passed in the following GET parameters: query , limit , page , orderBy , ascending , byColumn . You need to return a JSON object with two properties:

data array - An array of row objects with identical keys.

count number - Total count before limit.

Implementations

I have included an Eloquent implementation for Laravel Users. If you happen to write other implementations for PHP or other languages, a pull request would be most welcome, under the following guidelines:

a. Include the class under ./server/{language} .

b. Name it according to convention: {concrete}VueTables .

c. if this is the first implementation in this language add an interface similar to the one found in the PHP folder.

d. Have it implement the interface.

e. TEST IT.

Methods

Use refs to get the instance.

setPage(page)

refresh() - server component only

Events

vue-tables.loading (server-side)

Fires off when a request is sent to the server. Sends through the request data.

vue-tables.loaded (server-side)

Fires off after the response data has been attached to the table. Sends through the response.

You can listen to those two complementary events on a parent component and use them to add and remove a loading indicator, respectively.

vue-tables.error (server-side)

Fires off if the server returns an invalid code. Sends through the error

vue-tables.row-click

Fires off after a row was clicked. sends through the row

vue-tables.filtered (client-side)

Fires off after a filter was applied to the dataset. Send through the filtered subset.

Custom Filters

Custom filters allow you to integrate your own filters into the plugin using Vue's events system.

Client Side Filters

A. use the customFilters option to declare your filters, following this syntax:

customFilters: [ { name : 'alphabet' , callback: function ( row , query) { return row .name[ 0 ] == query; } } ]

B. On your application broadcast an event when a filter was applied, and pass the query:

this. $broadcast ( 'vue-tables.filter::alphabet' , query);

Server Side Filters

A. use the customFilters option to declare your filters, following this syntax:

customFilters : [ 'alphabet' , 'age-range' ]

B. the same as in the client component.

List Filters

When filtering by column, the listColumns option allows for filtering columns whose values are part of a list, using a select box instead of the default free-text filter.

For example:

options : { listColumns :{ animal: [ {id: 1 , text: 'Dog' }, { id : 2 , text: 'Cat' }, { id : 3 , text: 'Tiger' }, { id : 4 , text: 'Bear' } ] } }

The values of this column should correspond to the values ( id ) passed to the list. They will be automatically converted to their textual representation.

Options

Options are set in three layers, where the more particular overrides the more general.

Pre-defined component defaults. Applicable user-defined defaults for the global Vue Instance. Passed as the second paramter to the Use statement. Options for a single table, passed through the options prop.

EXPLORE OPTIONS