![Tabler Icons](https://raw.githubusercontent.com/tabler/tabler-icons/master/.github/icons.png)
</p>
yarn add vue-tabler-icons
# or
npm i vue-tabler-icons
Version 2.x is Vue 3 only, if you use Vue 2 then install any 1.x version
yarn add vue-tabler-icons@^1.0
v1.x is no longer a priority so updates may be delayed or discontinued.
<script>
// MyComponent.vue
import { BoldIcon } from "vue-tabler-icons";
export default {
components: { BoldIcon },
};
</script>
<template>
<bold-icon />
</template>
You may install a Vue plugin that automatically adds all components to the Vue instance.
Note: this usage is not recommended as it cannot be tree-shaken.
import Vue from "vue";
import VueTablerIcons from "vue-tabler-icons";
Vue.use(VueTablerIcons);
Now you can use icons without importing them:
<template>
<trash-icon />
</template>
If you prefer CDN, then use this URL
https://unpkg.com/vue-tabler-icons/dist/vue-tabler-icons.umd.js
The library doesn't automatically registers itself so you need to do it manually:
<script>
Vue.use(VueTablerIcons);
</script>
Component names use the same names as defined in the original library with some rules applied:
Icon added to the end of the name
For example:
arrows-diagonal-2 will become
ArrowsDiagonal2Icon.
Following icon names are replaced to match JavaScript variable name pattern:
|Original
|New
|2fa.svg
|TwoFactorAuth
|3d-cube-sphere.svg
|ThreedCubeSphereIcon
All components define
size property that you can use to control the icon's size:
<bold-icon size="48" />
Will render 48x48 icon.
All other attributes are directly bound to the underlying SVG image.
Attributes
height and
width have higher precedence over
size property.
All icons use
currentColor as their color. You can colorize your icons as you do that for text.
<bold-icon style="color: red" /> <bold-icon class="text-red" />
Any custom attribute that set on the component will be applied directly to the SVG asset.
For example, if you want to set
stroke-width attribute just set it as usually:
<bold-icon stroke-width="1" />
Clone repo:
git clone https://github.com/alex-oleshkevich/vue-feather-icons.git
Install deps:
yarn install
Run build
yarn build
Icon component will be in
icons directory.