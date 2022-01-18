Tabler Icons as Vue 3 components

Preview

Live preview tool

Preview icons ![Tabler Icons](https://raw.githubusercontent.com/tabler/tabler-icons/master/.github/icons.png) </ p >

Features

Over 1250 pixel-perfect icons

TypeScript definitions

Vue 3 support

Vue 2 support (see v1.x)

All icons are compiled to JS, no preprocessing required

Installation

Installation for Vue 3

yarn add vue-tabler-icons npm i vue-tabler-icons

Installation for Vue 2

Version 2.x is Vue 3 only, if you use Vue 2 then install any 1.x version

yarn add vue-tabler-icons@^1.0

v1.x is no longer a priority so updates may be delayed or discontinued.

Usage

< script > import { BoldIcon } from "vue-tabler-icons" ; export default { components : { BoldIcon }, }; </ script > < template > < bold-icon /> </ template >

Using Vue plugin

You may install a Vue plugin that automatically adds all components to the Vue instance.

Note: this usage is not recommended as it cannot be tree-shaken.

import Vue from "vue" ; import VueTablerIcons from "vue-tabler-icons" ; Vue.use(VueTablerIcons);

Now you can use icons without importing them:

< template > < trash-icon /> </ template >

Using CDN

If you prefer CDN, then use this URL https://unpkg.com/vue-tabler-icons/dist/vue-tabler-icons.umd.js

The library doesn't automatically registers itself so you need to do it manually:

< script > Vue.use(VueTablerIcons); </ script >

Naming pattern

Component names use the same names as defined in the original library with some rules applied:

they are in PascalCase

underscores before numbers are removed

Icon added to the end of the name

For example:

arrows-diagonal-2 will become ArrowsDiagonal2Icon .

Replacements

Following icon names are replaced to match JavaScript variable name pattern:

Original New 2fa.svg TwoFactorAuth 3d-cube-sphere.svg ThreedCubeSphereIcon

Icon size

All components define size property that you can use to control the icon's size:

< bold-icon size = "48" />

Will render 48x48 icon.

All other attributes are directly bound to the underlying SVG image.

Attributes height and width have higher precedence over size property.

Icon color

All icons use currentColor as their color. You can colorize your icons as you do that for text.

< bold-icon style = "color: red" /> < bold-icon class = "text-red" />

Stroke width and other SVG attributes

Any custom attribute that set on the component will be applied directly to the SVG asset. For example, if you want to set stroke-width attribute just set it as usually:

< bold-icon stroke-width = "1" />

Building locally

Clone repo:

git clone https://github.com/alex-oleshkevich/vue-feather-icons.git

Install deps:

yarn install

Run build

yarn build

Icon component will be in icons directory.

Credits