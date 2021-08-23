English | 简体中文
vue-table-dynamic is a vue component of dynamic table. It's designed to respond to data changes in real time, and oriented to the runtime.
https://theoxiong.github.io/vue-table-dynamic/
$ npm install vue-table-dynamic --save
import VueTableDynamic from 'vue-table-dynamic'
Vue.use(VueTableDynamic)
<script>
export default {
components: { VueTableDynamic }
}
</script>
Basic table usage
<template>
<div class="base-demo" style="width: 400px">
<vue-table-dynamic :params="params"></vue-table-dynamic>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import VueTableDynamic from 'vue-table-dynamic'
export default {
name: 'Demo',
data() {
return {
params: {
data: [
['Cell-1', 'Cell-2', 'Cell-3'],
['Cell-4', 'Cell-5', 'Cell-6'],
['Cell-7', 'Cell-8', 'Cell-9']
]
}
}
},
components: { VueTableDynamic }
}
</script>
Bordered table usage
border:
true with border
border:
false without border
<template>
<div style="width: 600px">
<vue-table-dynamic :params="params" ref="table"></vue-table-dynamic>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import VueTableDynamic from 'vue-table-dynamic'
export default {
name: 'Demo',
data() {
return {
params: {
data: [
['Index', 'Data1', 'Data2', 'Data3'],
[1, 'b3ba90', '7c95f7', '9a3853'],
[2, 'ec0b78', 'ba045d', 'ecf03c'],
[3, '63788d', 'a8c325', 'aab418']
],
header: 'row',
border: true
}
}
},
components: { VueTableDynamic }
}
</script>
Striped rows
stripe:
true striped
stripe:
false unstriped
<template>
<div style="width: 600px">
<vue-table-dynamic :params="params" ref="table"></vue-table-dynamic>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import VueTableDynamic from 'vue-table-dynamic'
export default {
name: 'Demo',
data() {
return {
params: {
data: [
['Index', 'Data1', 'Data2', 'Data3'],
[1, 'b3ba90', '7c95f7', '9a3853'],
[2, 'ec0b78', 'ba045d', 'ecf03c'],
[3, '63788d', 'a8c325', 'aab418'],
[4, 'hf7y8c', '4rghjk', 'cgnhik']
],
header: 'row',
border: true,
stripe: true
}
}
},
components: { VueTableDynamic }
}
</script>
Highlighted rows/columns/cells
highlight:
{row?:Array<number>; column?:Array<number>; cell?:Array<[number,number]>;} configure highlighted rows, columns, cells. such as:
{row: [1], column: [1], cell: [[-1, -1]]} if negative, the position from the end of the array.
highlightedColor:
string configure highlighted colors
<template>
<div style="width: 600px">
<vue-table-dynamic :params="params" ref="table"></vue-table-dynamic>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import VueTableDynamic from 'vue-table-dynamic'
export default {
name: 'Demo',
data() {
return {
params: {
data: [
['Index', 'Data1', 'Data2', 'Data3'],
[1, 'b3ba90', '7c95f7', '9a3853'],
[2, 'ec0b78', 'ba045d', 'ecf03c'],
[3, '63788d', 'a8c325', 'aab418'],
[4, 'hf7y8c', '4rghjk', 'cgnhik']
],
header: 'row',
border: true,
stripe: true,
highlight: { column: [-2] },
highlightedColor: 'rgb(243, 235, 200)'
}
}
},
components: { VueTableDynamic }
}
</script>
Select multiple rows
showCheck:
boolean show checkbox of rows
getCheckedRowDatas:
function get data for all currently selected rows
setAllRowChecked:
function(selected:boolean) toggle all selection
select:
event currently selected/unselected rows
<template>
<div style="width: 600px">
<vue-table-dynamic
:params="params"
@select="onSelect"
@selection-change="onSelectionChange"
ref="table"
>
</vue-table-dynamic>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import VueTableDynamic from 'vue-table-dynamic'
export default {
name: 'Demo',
data() {
return {
params: {
data: [
['Index', 'Data1', 'Data2', 'Data3'],
[1, 'b3ba90', '7c95f7', '9a3853'],
[2, 'ec0b78', 'ba045d', 'ecf03c'],
[3, '63788d', 'a8c325', 'aab418']
],
header: 'row',
showCheck: true
}
}
},
methods: {
onSelect (isChecked, index, data) {
console.log('onSelect: ', isChecked, index, data)
console.log('Checked Data:', this.$refs.table.getCheckedRowDatas(true))
},
onSelectionChange (checkedDatas, checkedIndexs, checkedNum) {
console.log('onSelectionChange: ', checkedDatas, checkedIndexs, checkedNum)
}
},
components: { VueTableDynamic }
}
</script>
Filter rows by keyword
enableSearch:
boolean enable/disable searching
search:
function(value:string, included:array, excluded:array) manual row filtering
<template>
<div style="width: 600px">
<vue-table-dynamic
:params="params"
ref="table"
>
</vue-table-dynamic>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import VueTableDynamic from 'vue-table-dynamic'
export default {
name: 'Demo',
data() {
return {
params: {
data: [
['Index', 'Data1', 'Data2', 'Data3'],
[1, 'b3ba90', '7c95f7', '9a3853'],
[2, 'ec0b78', 'ba045d', 'ecf03c'],
[3, '63788d', 'a8c325', 'aab418']
],
header: 'row',
enableSearch: true
}
}
},
methods: {
},
components: { VueTableDynamic }
}
</script>
Sort rows based on specified column data
sort:
Array<number> array members are sortable column indexes. such as:
[0, 1]
<template>
<div style="width: 600px">
<vue-table-dynamic
:params="params"
ref="table"
>
</vue-table-dynamic>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import VueTableDynamic from 'vue-table-dynamic'
export default {
name: 'Demo',
data() {
return {
params: {
data: [
['Index', 'Data1', 'Data2', 'Data3'],
[1, 'b3ba90', '7c95f7', '9a3853'],
[2, 'ec0b78', 'ba045d', 'ecf03c'],
[3, '63788d', 'a8c325', 'aab418']
],
header: 'row',
sort: [0, 1]
}
}
},
methods: {
},
components: { VueTableDynamic }
}
</script>
Filter rows based on specified column data and rule
filter:
Array<{column:number; content:Array<{text:string; value:string|number;}>; method:function;}> specify filterable columns and rules. such as:
[{column: 0, content: [{text: '> 2', value: 2}], method: (value, cell) => { return cell.data > value }}]
filter[].column: column index
filter[].content: filter items
filter[].method: filter rule.
<template>
<div style="width: 600px">
<vue-table-dynamic
:params="params"
ref="table"
>
</vue-table-dynamic>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import VueTableDynamic from 'vue-table-dynamic'
export default {
name: 'Demo',
data() {
return {
params: {
data: [
['Index', 'Data1', 'Data2', 'Time'],
[1, 'b3ba90', '9a3853', '2019-01-01 10:10'],
[2, 'ec0b78', 'ecf03c', '2019-02-02 11:11'],
[3, '7c95f7', 'fdf451', '2019-02-02 12:12'],
[4, 'ba045d', '34fdgh', '2019-02-02 13:13'],
[5, 'a8c325', '4678de', '2019-03-03 14:14']
],
header: 'row',
filter: [{
column: 0,
content: [{text: '> 2', value: 2}, {text: '> 4', value: 4}],
method: (value, tableCell) => { return tableCell.data > value }
}, {
column: 3,
content: [{text: '2019-01-01', value: '2019-01-01'}, {text: '2019-02-02', value: '2019-02-02'}],
method: (value, tableCell) => { return String(tableCell.data).toLocaleLowerCase().includes(String(value).toLocaleLowerCase()) }
}],
}
}
},
methods: {
},
components: { VueTableDynamic }
}
</script>
Table with pagination
pagination:
boolean enable/disable pagination
pageSize?:
number row count of each page. default:
10
pageSizes?:
Array<number> options of row count per page. default:
[10, 20, 50, 100]
<template>
<div style="width: 600px">
<vue-table-dynamic
:params="params"
ref="table"
>
</vue-table-dynamic>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import VueTableDynamic from 'vue-table-dynamic'
const random = () => {
return parseInt(Date.now() + Math.random() * 10000000).toString(16).slice(-6)
}
export default {
name: 'Demo',
data() {
return {
params: {
data: [
['Index', `Data1`, `Data2`, `Data3`]
],
header: 'row',
border: true,
stripe: true,
pagination: true,
pageSize: 5,
pageSizes: [5, 10, 20, 50]
}
}
},
mounted () {
for (let i = 0; i < 100; i++) {
this.params.data.push([i+1, `${random()}`, `${random()}`, `${random()}`])
}
},
components: { VueTableDynamic }
}
</script>
Editable table
Support specifying rows/columns/cells for editing
edit:
{row?:Array<number>; column?:Array<number>; cell?:Array<[number,number]>;} configure editable rows, columns, cells. such as:
{row: [1], column: [1], cell: [[-1, -1]]}. if negative, the position from the end of the array.
getData:
function() table data changed after editing, get the latest data by this method.
cell-change:
event cell data changed event
edit:
{row: 'all'} all cells can be edited
header is
'row', the first row is not editable
number, only acceptable when entering numbers
<template>
<div style="width: 600px">
<vue-table-dynamic
:params="params"
@cell-change="onCellChange"
ref="table"
>
</vue-table-dynamic>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import VueTableDynamic from 'vue-table-dynamic'
export default {
name: 'Demo',
data() {
return {
params: {
data: [
['Index', 'Data1', 'Data2', 'Data3'],
[1, 'b3ba90', '7c95f7', '9a3853'],
[2, 'ec0b78', 'ba045d', 'ecf03c'],
[3, '63788d', 'a8c325', 'aab418']
],
header: 'row',
edit: {
row: [1],
column: [1],
cell: [[-1, -1]]
}
}
}
},
methods: {
onCellChange (rowIndex, columnIndex, data) {
console.log('onCellChange: ', rowIndex, columnIndex, data)
console.log('table data: ', this.$refs.table.getData())
}
},
components: { VueTableDynamic }
}
</script>
Configure column width
columnWidth:
Array<{column:number; width:number|string;}> such as:
[{column: 0, width: 60}, {column: 3, width: '15%'}]
columnWidth[].column index of column
columnWidth[].width width of column. number for pixel value, string for percentage
<template>
<div style="width: 600px">
<vue-table-dynamic :params="params" ref="table"></vue-table-dynamic>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import VueTableDynamic from 'vue-table-dynamic'
export default {
name: 'Demo',
data() {
return {
params: {
data: [
['Index', 'Data1', 'Data2', 'Data3'],
[1, 'b3ba90', '7c95f7', '9a3853'],
[2, 'ec0b78', 'ba045d', 'ecf03c'],
[3, '63788d', 'a8c325', 'aab418']
],
header: 'row',
border: true,
columnWidth: [{column: 0, width: 60}, {column: 3, width: '15%'}],
}
}
},
components: { VueTableDynamic }
}
</script>
header:
row the first row is header
header:
column the first column is header
header:
'' no header
<template>
<div style="width: 600px">
<vue-table-dynamic :params="params" ref="table"></vue-table-dynamic>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import VueTableDynamic from 'vue-table-dynamic'
export default {
name: 'Demo',
data() {
return {
params: {
data: [
['Index', 'Data1', 'Data2', 'Data3'],
[1, 'b3ba90', '7c95f7', '9a3853'],
[2, 'ec0b78', 'ba045d', 'ecf03c'],
[3, '63788d', 'a8c325', 'aab418']
],
header: 'column',
border: true,
columnWidth: [{column: 0, width: 60}]
}
}
},
components: { VueTableDynamic }
}
</script>
Fixed header by configure the height of table
height:
number table height
header is not
'row', the first row is a normal row, will not fixed
<template>
<div style="width: 600px">
<vue-table-dynamic
:params="params"
ref="table"
>
</vue-table-dynamic>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import VueTableDynamic from 'vue-table-dynamic'
const random = () => {
return parseInt(Date.now() + Math.random() * 10000000).toString(16).slice(-6)
}
export default {
name: 'Demo',
data() {
return {
params: {
data: [
['Index', `Data1`, `Data2`, `Data3`]
],
header: 'row',
border: true,
stripe: true,
height: 180
}
}
},
mounted () {
for (let i = 0; i < 12; i++) {
this.params.data.push([i+1, `${random()}`, `${random()}`, `${random()}`])
}
},
components: { VueTableDynamic }
}
</script>
Fixed columns by configure
fixed
fixed:
number the fixed columns
fixed will be configured as fixed. such as
fixed: 1, the first column and the second column will be fixed
columnwidth
<template>
<div style="width: 600px">
<vue-table-dynamic :params="params" ref="table"></vue-table-dynamic>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import VueTableDynamic from 'vue-table-dynamic'
const random = () => {
return parseInt(Date.now() + Math.random() * 10000000).toString(16).slice(-6)
}
export default {
name: 'Demo',
data() {
return {
params: {
data: [
['Index', `Data1`, `Data2`, `Data3`]
],
header: 'row',
border: true,
stripe: true,
columnWidth: [{column: 0, width: 100}, {column: 2, width: 400}],
fixed: 0
}
}
},
mounted () {
for (let i = 0; i < 5; i++) {
this.params.data.push([i+1, `${random()}`, `${random()}`, `${random()}`])
}
},
components: { VueTableDynamic }
}
</script>
Fixed header by
height. Fixed columns by
fixed
<template>
<div style="width: 600px">
<vue-table-dynamic :params="params" ref="table"></vue-table-dynamic>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import VueTableDynamic from 'vue-table-dynamic'
const random = () => {
return parseInt(Date.now() + Math.random() * 10000000).toString(16).slice(-6)
}
export default {
name: 'Demo',
data() {
return {
params: {
data: [
['Index', `Data1`, `Data2`, `Data3`]
],
header: 'row',
border: true,
stripe: true,
columnWidth: [{column: 0, width: 100}, {column: 2, width: 400}],
height: 180,
fixed: 0
}
}
},
mounted () {
for (let i = 0; i < 10; i++) {
this.params.data.push([i+1, `${random()}`, `${random()}`, `${random()}`])
}
},
components: { VueTableDynamic }
}
</script>
Customize cell content by slot
The slot name should be
column-n，
n is the index of column
<template>
<div class="base-demo" style="width: 400px">
<vue-table-dynamic :params="params">
<template v-slot:column-1="{ props }">
<span>Slot::{{props.cellData}}--{{props.row}}--{{props.column}}</span>
</template>
</vue-table-dynamic>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import VueTableDynamic from 'vue-table-dynamic'
export default {
name: 'Demo',
data() {
return {
params: {
data: [
['Cell-1', 'Cell-2', 'Cell-3'],
['Cell-4', 'Cell-5', 'Cell-6'],
['Cell-7', 'Cell-8', 'Cell-9']
]
}
}
},
components: { VueTableDynamic }
}
</script>
params is the object that need to be passed to the component
props
params object
data is required attribute, others are optional
|name
|description
|type
|optional value
|default value
data
|source data
Array<[number, ..., number]>
|-
[]
header
|configure header
string
row: the first row is header;
column: the first column is header;
'': no header
''
border
|table with border
boolean
true/
false
false
stripe
|striped table
boolean
true/
false
false
highlight
|configure highlighted rows, columns, cells. such as: {row:
[1], column:
[1], cell:
[[-1, -1]]}. if negative, the position from the end of the array.
|{row?:Array<>; column?:Array<>; cell?:Array<>;}
|-
{}
highlightedColor
|highlighted colors
string
|-
#EBEBEF
wordWrap
|word-wrap style of table cell
string
normal/break-word
normal
whiteSpace
|white-space style of table cell
string
nowrap/normal/pre/pre-wrap/pre-line
nowrap
textOverflow
|text-overflow style of table cell
string
clip/ellipsis
clip
showCheck
|show checkbox of rows. Only when the
header is
'row', the first cell of the first row is the checkbox of all rows. Otherwise, the first cell is the checkbox of the first row
boolean
true/
false
false
enableSearch
|enable/disable searching, filter rows by keyword
boolean
true/
false
false
minWidth
|min width of table
number
|-
100
maxWidth
|max width of table
number
|-
10000
height
|table height. fixed header by configure the height of table
number
|-
|-
fixed
|fixed columns
number
>= 0
headerHeight
|header height
number
>= 24
30
rowHeight
|row height
number
>= 24
30
columnWidth
|Configure column width
|Array<{column:number; width:number/string;}>
|-
|-
sort
|sort rows based on specified column data
Array<number>
|-
|-
filter
|filter rows based on specified column data and rule.
column: index;
content: filter items;
method filter rule.
|Array<{column, content, method}>
|-
|-
edit
|specifying rows/columns/cells for editing. table data changed after editing, get the latest data by
getData method
|{row?:Array<>; column?:Array<>; cell?:Array<>;}
|-
|-
pagination
|table with pagination
boolean
true/
false
false
pageSize
|row count of each page
number
|-
10
pageSizes
|options of row count per page
Array<number>
|-
[10, 20, 50, 100]
showTotal
|show total count of pagination
boolean
true/
false
false
scrollbar
|display of scroll bar
string
show/hover/hidden
show
|method name
|description
|parameters
|return
getData
|table data changed after editing, get the latest data by this method
|-
Array<[number, ..., number]>
getCheckedRowDatas
|get data for all currently selected rows
includeWhenHeaderInfirstRow: boolean include header row when the first row is header，default is
false
Array<[number, ..., number]>
getRowData
|get row data by index
rowIndex:number index；
isCurrent: boolean is the index sorted，default is
false
Array<number>
search
|manual row filtering
searchValue:string keyword;
included:array match in specified column;
excluded:array not match in specified column, priority over
included
|-
clearSearch
|clear searching, show all rows
|-
|-
toPage
|switch to the target page, when pagination is enable
tagetPage:number page to switch
|-
|event name
|description
|parameters
select
|event when selecting a row
checked: boolean;
index: number;
data: Array<string\number>
select-all
|event when clicking the checkbox in table header
isCheckedAll: boolean
row-click
|event when clicking a row
index:number;
data:Array<string\number>
cell-click
|event when clicking a cell
rowIndex:number;
columnIndex:number;
data:string\number
cell-contextmenu
|event when opening a cell's context menu
rowIndex:number;
columnIndex:number;
data:string\number
cell-change
|event when edting a cell
rowIndex:number;
columnIndex:number;
data:string\number
sort-change
|event when sorting
index: number;
value: string