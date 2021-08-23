openbase logo
Readme

vue-table-dynamic

English | 简体中文

vue-table-dynamic is a vue component of dynamic table. It's designed to respond to data changes in real time, and oriented to the runtime.

Features

  • Multiple Select
  • Search
  • Sort
  • Filter
  • Pagination
  • Edit
  • Border
  • Stripe
  • Highlight
  • Column Width
  • Configure Header
  • Fixed Header
  • Fixed Columns
  • Slot

Demo

https://theoxiong.github.io/vue-table-dynamic/

Demo

Install

$   npm install vue-table-dynamic --save

Usage

Import

import VueTableDynamic from 'vue-table-dynamic'

Registration

Global registration

Vue.use(VueTableDynamic)

Local registration

<script>
export default {
  components: { VueTableDynamic }
}
</script>

Basic Table

Basic table usage

basic

<template>
  <div class="base-demo" style="width: 400px">
    <vue-table-dynamic :params="params"></vue-table-dynamic>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
import VueTableDynamic from 'vue-table-dynamic'

export default {
  name: 'Demo',
  data() {
    return {
      params: {
        data: [
          ['Cell-1', 'Cell-2', 'Cell-3'],
          ['Cell-4', 'Cell-5', 'Cell-6'],
          ['Cell-7', 'Cell-8', 'Cell-9']
        ]
      }
    }
  },
  components: { VueTableDynamic }
}

</script>

Border

Bordered table usage

  • border:true with border
  • border:false without border

border 

<template>
  <div style="width: 600px">
    <vue-table-dynamic :params="params" ref="table"></vue-table-dynamic>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
import VueTableDynamic from 'vue-table-dynamic'
export default {
  name: 'Demo',
  data() {
    return {
      params: {
        data: [
          ['Index', 'Data1', 'Data2', 'Data3'],
          [1, 'b3ba90', '7c95f7', '9a3853'],
          [2, 'ec0b78', 'ba045d', 'ecf03c'],
          [3, '63788d', 'a8c325', 'aab418']
        ],
        header: 'row',
        border: true
      }
    }
  },
  components: { VueTableDynamic }
}
</script>

Stripe

Striped rows

  • stripe:true striped
  • stripe:false unstriped

stripe

<template>
  <div style="width: 600px">
    <vue-table-dynamic :params="params" ref="table"></vue-table-dynamic>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
import VueTableDynamic from 'vue-table-dynamic'
export default {
  name: 'Demo',
  data() {
    return {
      params: {
        data: [
          ['Index', 'Data1', 'Data2', 'Data3'],
          [1, 'b3ba90', '7c95f7', '9a3853'],
          [2, 'ec0b78', 'ba045d', 'ecf03c'],
          [3, '63788d', 'a8c325', 'aab418'],
          [4, 'hf7y8c', '4rghjk', 'cgnhik']
        ],
        header: 'row',
        border: true,
        stripe: true
      }
    }
  },
  components: { VueTableDynamic }
}
</script>

Highlight

Highlighted rows/columns/cells

  • highlight:{row?:Array<number>; column?:Array<number>; cell?:Array<[number,number]>;} configure highlighted rows, columns, cells. such as: {row: [1], column: [1], cell: [[-1, -1]]} if negative, the position from the end of the array.
  • highlightedColor:string configure highlighted colors

highlight 

<template>
  <div style="width: 600px">
    <vue-table-dynamic :params="params" ref="table"></vue-table-dynamic>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
import VueTableDynamic from 'vue-table-dynamic'
export default {
  name: 'Demo',
  data() {
    return {
      params: {
        data: [
          ['Index', 'Data1', 'Data2', 'Data3'],
          [1, 'b3ba90', '7c95f7', '9a3853'],
          [2, 'ec0b78', 'ba045d', 'ecf03c'],
          [3, '63788d', 'a8c325', 'aab418'],
          [4, 'hf7y8c', '4rghjk', 'cgnhik']
        ],
        header: 'row',
        border: true,
        stripe: true,
        highlight: { column: [-2] },
        highlightedColor: 'rgb(243, 235, 200)'
      }
    }
  },
  components: { VueTableDynamic }
}
</script>

Multiple Select

Select multiple rows

  • showCheck:boolean show checkbox of rows
  • getCheckedRowDatas:function get data for all currently selected rows
  • setAllRowChecked:function(selected:boolean) toggle all selection
  • select:event currently selected/unselected rows

checkbox 

<template>
  <div style="width: 600px">
    <vue-table-dynamic 
      :params="params" 
      @select="onSelect" 
      @selection-change="onSelectionChange"
      ref="table"
    >
    </vue-table-dynamic>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
import VueTableDynamic from 'vue-table-dynamic'
export default {
  name: 'Demo',
  data() {
    return {
      params: {
        data: [
          ['Index', 'Data1', 'Data2', 'Data3'],
          [1, 'b3ba90', '7c95f7', '9a3853'],
          [2, 'ec0b78', 'ba045d', 'ecf03c'],
          [3, '63788d', 'a8c325', 'aab418']
        ],
        header: 'row',
        showCheck: true
      }
    }
  },
  methods: {
    onSelect (isChecked, index, data) {
      console.log('onSelect: ', isChecked, index, data)
      console.log('Checked Data:', this.$refs.table.getCheckedRowDatas(true))
    },
    onSelectionChange (checkedDatas, checkedIndexs, checkedNum) {
      console.log('onSelectionChange: ', checkedDatas, checkedIndexs, checkedNum)
    }
  },
  components: { VueTableDynamic }
}
</script>

Filter rows by keyword

  • enableSearch:boolean enable/disable searching
  • search:function(value:string, included:array, excluded:array) manual row filtering

search 

<template>
  <div style="width: 600px">
    <vue-table-dynamic 
      :params="params" 
      ref="table"
    >
    </vue-table-dynamic>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
import VueTableDynamic from 'vue-table-dynamic'
export default {
  name: 'Demo',
  data() {
    return {
      params: {
        data: [
          ['Index', 'Data1', 'Data2', 'Data3'],
          [1, 'b3ba90', '7c95f7', '9a3853'],
          [2, 'ec0b78', 'ba045d', 'ecf03c'],
          [3, '63788d', 'a8c325', 'aab418']
        ],
        header: 'row',
        enableSearch: true
      }
    }
  },
  methods: {
  },
  components: { VueTableDynamic }
}
</script>

Sort

Sort rows based on specified column data

  • sort:Array<number> array members are sortable column indexes. such as: [0, 1]

sort 

<template>
  <div style="width: 600px">
    <vue-table-dynamic 
      :params="params" 
      ref="table"
    >
    </vue-table-dynamic>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
import VueTableDynamic from 'vue-table-dynamic'
export default {
  name: 'Demo',
  data() {
    return {
      params: {
        data: [
          ['Index', 'Data1', 'Data2', 'Data3'],
          [1, 'b3ba90', '7c95f7', '9a3853'],
          [2, 'ec0b78', 'ba045d', 'ecf03c'],
          [3, '63788d', 'a8c325', 'aab418']
        ],
        header: 'row',
        sort: [0, 1]
      }
    }
  },
  methods: {
  },
  components: { VueTableDynamic }
}
</script>

Filter

Filter rows based on specified column data and rule

  • filter:Array<{column:number; content:Array<{text:string; value:string|number;}>; method:function;}> specify filterable columns and rules. such as: [{column: 0, content: [{text: '> 2', value: 2}], method: (value, cell) => { return cell.data > value }}]
  • filter[].column: column index
  • filter[].content: filter items
  • filter[].method: filter rule.

filter 

<template>
  <div style="width: 600px">
    <vue-table-dynamic 
      :params="params" 
      ref="table"
    >
    </vue-table-dynamic>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
import VueTableDynamic from 'vue-table-dynamic'
export default {
  name: 'Demo',
  data() {
    return {
      params: {
        data: [
          ['Index', 'Data1', 'Data2', 'Time'],
          [1, 'b3ba90', '9a3853', '2019-01-01 10:10'],
          [2, 'ec0b78', 'ecf03c', '2019-02-02 11:11'],
          [3, '7c95f7', 'fdf451', '2019-02-02 12:12'],
          [4, 'ba045d', '34fdgh', '2019-02-02 13:13'],
          [5, 'a8c325', '4678de', '2019-03-03 14:14']
        ],
        header: 'row',
        filter: [{
          column: 0, 
          content: [{text: '> 2', value: 2}, {text: '> 4', value: 4}], 
          method: (value, tableCell) => { return tableCell.data > value }
        }, {
          column: 3, 
          content: [{text: '2019-01-01', value: '2019-01-01'}, {text: '2019-02-02', value: '2019-02-02'}], 
          method: (value, tableCell) => { return String(tableCell.data).toLocaleLowerCase().includes(String(value).toLocaleLowerCase()) }
        }],
      }
    }
  },
  methods: {
  },
  components: { VueTableDynamic }
}
</script>

Pagination

Table with pagination

  • pagination:boolean enable/disable pagination
  • pageSize?:number row count of each page. default: 10
  • pageSizes?:Array<number> options of row count per page. default: [10, 20, 50, 100]

pagination 

<template>
  <div style="width: 600px">
    <vue-table-dynamic 
      :params="params" 
      ref="table"
    >
    </vue-table-dynamic>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
import VueTableDynamic from 'vue-table-dynamic'

const random = () => {
  return parseInt(Date.now() + Math.random() * 10000000).toString(16).slice(-6)
}

export default {
  name: 'Demo',
  data() {
    return {
      params: {
        data: [
          ['Index', `Data1`, `Data2`, `Data3`]
        ],
        header: 'row',
        border: true,
        stripe: true,
        pagination: true,
        pageSize: 5,
        pageSizes: [5, 10, 20, 50]
      }
    }
  },
  mounted () {
    for (let i = 0; i < 100; i++) {
      this.params.data.push([i+1, `${random()}`, `${random()}`, `${random()}`])
    }
  },
  components: { VueTableDynamic }
}
</script>

Edit

Editable table
Support specifying rows/columns/cells for editing

  • edit:{row?:Array<number>; column?:Array<number>; cell?:Array<[number,number]>;} configure editable rows, columns, cells. such as: {row: [1], column: [1], cell: [[-1, -1]]}. if negative, the position from the end of the array.
  • getData:function() table data changed after editing, get the latest data by this method.
  • cell-change:event cell data changed event
  • edit:{row: 'all'} all cells can be edited
  • if header is 'row', the first row is not editable
  • if the type of source data item is number, only acceptable when entering numbers

edit 

<template>
  <div style="width: 600px">
    <vue-table-dynamic 
      :params="params"
      @cell-change="onCellChange"
      ref="table"
    >
    </vue-table-dynamic>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
import VueTableDynamic from 'vue-table-dynamic'
export default {
  name: 'Demo',
  data() {
    return {
      params: {
        data: [
          ['Index', 'Data1', 'Data2', 'Data3'],
          [1, 'b3ba90', '7c95f7', '9a3853'],
          [2, 'ec0b78', 'ba045d', 'ecf03c'],
          [3, '63788d', 'a8c325', 'aab418']
        ],
        header: 'row',
        edit: {
          row: [1],
          column: [1],
          cell: [[-1, -1]]
        }
      }
    }
  },
  methods: {
    onCellChange (rowIndex, columnIndex, data) {
      console.log('onCellChange: ', rowIndex, columnIndex, data)
      console.log('table data: ', this.$refs.table.getData())
    }
  },
  components: { VueTableDynamic }
}
</script>

Column width

Configure column width

  • columnWidth:Array<{column:number; width:number|string;}> such as: [{column: 0, width: 60}, {column: 3, width: '15%'}]
  • columnWidth[].column index of column
  • columnWidth[].width width of column. number for pixel value, string for percentage

width 

<template>
  <div style="width: 600px">
    <vue-table-dynamic :params="params" ref="table"></vue-table-dynamic>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
import VueTableDynamic from 'vue-table-dynamic'
export default {
  name: 'Demo',
  data() {
    return {
      params: {
        data: [
          ['Index', 'Data1', 'Data2', 'Data3'],
          [1, 'b3ba90', '7c95f7', '9a3853'],
          [2, 'ec0b78', 'ba045d', 'ecf03c'],
          [3, '63788d', 'a8c325', 'aab418']
        ],
        header: 'row',
        border: true,
        columnWidth: [{column: 0, width: 60}, {column: 3, width: '15%'}],
      }
    }
  },
  components: { VueTableDynamic }
}
</script>

Header Configure

  • header:row the first row is header
  • header:column the first column is header
  • header:'' no header

Header 

<template>
  <div style="width: 600px">
    <vue-table-dynamic :params="params" ref="table"></vue-table-dynamic>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
import VueTableDynamic from 'vue-table-dynamic'
export default {
  name: 'Demo',
  data() {
    return {
      params: {
        data: [
          ['Index', 'Data1', 'Data2', 'Data3'],
          [1, 'b3ba90', '7c95f7', '9a3853'],
          [2, 'ec0b78', 'ba045d', 'ecf03c'],
          [3, '63788d', 'a8c325', 'aab418']
        ],
        header: 'column',
        border: true,
        columnWidth: [{column: 0, width: 60}]
      }
    }
  },
  components: { VueTableDynamic }
}
</script>

Fixed Header

Fixed header by configure the height of table

  • height:number table height
  • when the value of header is not 'row', the first row is a normal row, will not fixed

height 

<template>
  <div style="width: 600px">
    <vue-table-dynamic 
      :params="params" 
      ref="table"
    >
    </vue-table-dynamic>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
import VueTableDynamic from 'vue-table-dynamic'

const random = () => {
  return parseInt(Date.now() + Math.random() * 10000000).toString(16).slice(-6)
}

export default {
  name: 'Demo',
  data() {
    return {
      params: {
        data: [
          ['Index', `Data1`, `Data2`, `Data3`]
        ],
        header: 'row',
        border: true,
        stripe: true,
        height: 180
      }
    }
  },
  mounted () {
    for (let i = 0; i < 12; i++) {
      this.params.data.push([i+1, `${random()}`, `${random()}`, `${random()}`])
    }
  },
  components: { VueTableDynamic }
}
</script>

Fixed Columns

Fixed columns by configure fixed

  • fixed:number the fixed columns
  • columns with index less than or equal to fixed will be configured as fixed. such as fixed: 1, the first column and the second column will be fixed
  • for fixed columns, need to specify the column width (pixel value) by columnwidth
  • multi check box is not in the range of fixed column, it's always in front of the first column
  • if need to fix a column in the middle, adjust the column data in params.data to column 0

fixed

<template>
  <div style="width: 600px">
    <vue-table-dynamic :params="params" ref="table"></vue-table-dynamic>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
import VueTableDynamic from 'vue-table-dynamic'

const random = () => {
  return parseInt(Date.now() + Math.random() * 10000000).toString(16).slice(-6)
}

export default {
  name: 'Demo',
  data() {
    return {
      params: {
        data: [
          ['Index', `Data1`, `Data2`, `Data3`]
        ],
        header: 'row',
        border: true,
        stripe: true,
        columnWidth: [{column: 0, width: 100}, {column: 2, width: 400}],
        fixed: 0
      }
    }
  },
  mounted () {
    for (let i = 0; i < 5; i++) {
      this.params.data.push([i+1, `${random()}`, `${random()}`, `${random()}`])
    }
  },
  components: { VueTableDynamic }
}
</script>

Fixed Header and Columns

Fixed header by height. Fixed columns by fixed

heightAndFixed

<template>
  <div style="width: 600px">
    <vue-table-dynamic :params="params" ref="table"></vue-table-dynamic>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
import VueTableDynamic from 'vue-table-dynamic'

const random = () => {
  return parseInt(Date.now() + Math.random() * 10000000).toString(16).slice(-6)
}

export default {
  name: 'Demo',
  data() {
    return {
      params: {
        data: [
          ['Index', `Data1`, `Data2`, `Data3`]
        ],
        header: 'row',
        border: true,
        stripe: true,
        columnWidth: [{column: 0, width: 100}, {column: 2, width: 400}],
        height: 180,
        fixed: 0
      }
    }
  },
  mounted () {
    for (let i = 0; i < 10; i++) {
      this.params.data.push([i+1, `${random()}`, `${random()}`, `${random()}`])
    }
  },
  components: { VueTableDynamic }
}
</script>

Slot

Customize cell content by slot The slot name should be column-nn is the index of column 

<template>
  <div class="base-demo" style="width: 400px">
    <vue-table-dynamic :params="params">
      <template v-slot:column-1="{ props }">
        <span>Slot::{{props.cellData}}--{{props.row}}--{{props.column}}</span>
      </template>
    </vue-table-dynamic>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
import VueTableDynamic from 'vue-table-dynamic'

export default {
  name: 'Demo',
  data() {
    return {
      params: {
        data: [
          ['Cell-1', 'Cell-2', 'Cell-3'],
          ['Cell-4', 'Cell-5', 'Cell-6'],
          ['Cell-7', 'Cell-8', 'Cell-9']
        ]
      }
    }
  },
  components: { VueTableDynamic }
}

</script>

API

Attributes

  • params is the object that need to be passed to the component props
  • the following items are all child properties of the params object
  • data is required attribute, others are optional
namedescriptiontypeoptional valuedefault value
datasource dataArray<[number, ..., number]>-[]
headerconfigure headerstringrow: the first row is header; column: the first column is header; '': no header''
bordertable with borderbooleantrue/falsefalse
stripestriped tablebooleantrue/falsefalse
highlightconfigure highlighted rows, columns, cells. such as: {row: [1], column: [1], cell: [[-1, -1]]}. if negative, the position from the end of the array.{row?:Array<>; column?:Array<>; cell?:Array<>;}-{}
highlightedColorhighlighted colorsstring-#EBEBEF
wordWrapword-wrap style of table cellstringnormal/break-wordnormal
whiteSpacewhite-space style of table cellstringnowrap/normal/pre/pre-wrap/pre-linenowrap
textOverflowtext-overflow style of table cellstringclip/ellipsisclip
showCheckshow checkbox of rows. Only when the header is 'row', the first cell of the first row is the checkbox of all rows. Otherwise, the first cell is the checkbox of the first rowbooleantrue/falsefalse
enableSearchenable/disable searching, filter rows by keywordbooleantrue/falsefalse
minWidthmin width of tablenumber-100
maxWidthmax width of tablenumber-10000
heighttable height. fixed header by configure the height of tablenumber--
fixedfixed columnsnumber>= 0
headerHeightheader heightnumber>= 2430
rowHeightrow heightnumber>= 2430
columnWidthConfigure column widthArray<{column:number; width:number/string;}>--
sortsort rows based on specified column dataArray<number>--
filterfilter rows based on specified column data and rule. column: index; content: filter items; method filter rule.Array<{column, content, method}>--
editspecifying rows/columns/cells for editing. table data changed after editing, get the latest data by getData method{row?:Array<>; column?:Array<>; cell?:Array<>;}--
paginationtable with paginationbooleantrue/falsefalse
pageSizerow count of each pagenumber-10
pageSizesoptions of row count per pageArray<number>-[10, 20, 50, 100]
showTotalshow total count of paginationbooleantrue/falsefalse
scrollbardisplay of scroll barstringshow/hover/hiddenshow

Methods

method namedescriptionparametersreturn
getDatatable data changed after editing, get the latest data by this method-Array<[number, ..., number]>
getCheckedRowDatasget data for all currently selected rowsincludeWhenHeaderInfirstRow: boolean include header row when the first row is header，default is falseArray<[number, ..., number]>
getRowDataget row data by indexrowIndex:number index；isCurrent: boolean is the index sorted，default is falseArray<number>
searchmanual row filteringsearchValue:string keyword; included:array match in specified column; excluded:array not match in specified column, priority over included-
clearSearchclear searching, show all rows--
toPageswitch to the target page, when pagination is enabletagetPage:number page to switch-

Events

event namedescriptionparameters
selectevent when selecting a rowchecked: boolean; index: number; data: Array<string\number>
select-allevent when clicking the checkbox in table headerisCheckedAll: boolean
row-clickevent when clicking a row index:number; data:Array<string\number>
cell-clickevent when clicking a cellrowIndex:number; columnIndex:number; data:string\number
cell-contextmenuevent when opening a cell's context menurowIndex:number; columnIndex:number; data:string\number
cell-changeevent when edting a cellrowIndex:number; columnIndex:number; data:string\number
sort-changeevent when sortingindex: number; value: string

