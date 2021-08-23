English | 简体中文

vue-table-dynamic is a vue component of dynamic table. It's designed to respond to data changes in real time, and oriented to the runtime.

Features

Multiple Select

Search

Sort

Filter

Pagination

Edit

Border

Stripe

Highlight

Column Width

Configure Header

Fixed Header

Fixed Columns

Slot

Demo

https://theoxiong.github.io/vue-table-dynamic/

Install

$ npm install vue- table -dynamic

Usage

Import

import VueTableDynamic from 'vue-table-dynamic'

Registration

Global registration

Vue .use ( VueTableDynamic )

Local registration

< script > export default { components : { VueTableDynamic } } </ script >

Basic Table

Basic table usage

< template > < div class = "base-demo" style = "width: 400px" > < vue-table-dynamic :params = "params" > </ vue-table-dynamic > </ div > </ template > < script > import VueTableDynamic from 'vue-table-dynamic' export default { name : 'Demo' , data() { return { params : { data : [ [ 'Cell-1' , 'Cell-2' , 'Cell-3' ], [ 'Cell-4' , 'Cell-5' , 'Cell-6' ], [ 'Cell-7' , 'Cell-8' , 'Cell-9' ] ] } } }, components : { VueTableDynamic } } </ script >

Border

Bordered table usage

border: true with border

with border border: false without border

< template > < div style = "width: 600px" > < vue-table-dynamic :params = "params" ref = "table" > </ vue-table-dynamic > </ div > </ template > < script > import VueTableDynamic from 'vue-table-dynamic' export default { name : 'Demo' , data() { return { params : { data : [ [ 'Index' , 'Data1' , 'Data2' , 'Data3' ], [ 1 , 'b3ba90' , '7c95f7' , '9a3853' ], [ 2 , 'ec0b78' , 'ba045d' , 'ecf03c' ], [ 3 , '63788d' , 'a8c325' , 'aab418' ] ], header : 'row' , border : true } } }, components : { VueTableDynamic } } </ script >

Stripe

Striped rows

stripe: true striped

striped stripe: false unstriped

< template > < div style = "width: 600px" > < vue-table-dynamic :params = "params" ref = "table" > </ vue-table-dynamic > </ div > </ template > < script > import VueTableDynamic from 'vue-table-dynamic' export default { name : 'Demo' , data() { return { params : { data : [ [ 'Index' , 'Data1' , 'Data2' , 'Data3' ], [ 1 , 'b3ba90' , '7c95f7' , '9a3853' ], [ 2 , 'ec0b78' , 'ba045d' , 'ecf03c' ], [ 3 , '63788d' , 'a8c325' , 'aab418' ], [ 4 , 'hf7y8c' , '4rghjk' , 'cgnhik' ] ], header : 'row' , border : true , stripe : true } } }, components : { VueTableDynamic } } </ script >

Highlight

Highlighted rows/columns/cells

highlight: {row?:Array<number>; column?:Array<number>; cell?:Array<[number,number]>;} configure highlighted rows, columns, cells. such as: {row: [1], column: [1], cell: [[-1, -1]]} if negative, the position from the end of the array.

configure highlighted rows, columns, cells. such as: if negative, the position from the end of the array. highlightedColor: string configure highlighted colors

< template > < div style = "width: 600px" > < vue-table-dynamic :params = "params" ref = "table" > </ vue-table-dynamic > </ div > </ template > < script > import VueTableDynamic from 'vue-table-dynamic' export default { name : 'Demo' , data() { return { params : { data : [ [ 'Index' , 'Data1' , 'Data2' , 'Data3' ], [ 1 , 'b3ba90' , '7c95f7' , '9a3853' ], [ 2 , 'ec0b78' , 'ba045d' , 'ecf03c' ], [ 3 , '63788d' , 'a8c325' , 'aab418' ], [ 4 , 'hf7y8c' , '4rghjk' , 'cgnhik' ] ], header : 'row' , border : true , stripe : true , highlight : { column : [ -2 ] }, highlightedColor : 'rgb(243, 235, 200)' } } }, components : { VueTableDynamic } } </ script >

Multiple Select

Select multiple rows

showCheck: boolean show checkbox of rows

show checkbox of rows getCheckedRowDatas: function get data for all currently selected rows

get data for all currently selected rows setAllRowChecked: function(selected:boolean) toggle all selection

toggle all selection select: event currently selected/unselected rows

< template > < div style = "width: 600px" > < vue-table-dynamic :params = "params" @ select = "onSelect" @ selection-change = "onSelectionChange" ref = "table" > </ vue-table-dynamic > </ div > </ template > < script > import VueTableDynamic from 'vue-table-dynamic' export default { name : 'Demo' , data() { return { params : { data : [ [ 'Index' , 'Data1' , 'Data2' , 'Data3' ], [ 1 , 'b3ba90' , '7c95f7' , '9a3853' ], [ 2 , 'ec0b78' , 'ba045d' , 'ecf03c' ], [ 3 , '63788d' , 'a8c325' , 'aab418' ] ], header : 'row' , showCheck : true } } }, methods : { onSelect (isChecked, index, data) { console .log( 'onSelect: ' , isChecked, index, data) console .log( 'Checked Data:' , this .$refs.table.getCheckedRowDatas( true )) }, onSelectionChange (checkedDatas, checkedIndexs, checkedNum) { console .log( 'onSelectionChange: ' , checkedDatas, checkedIndexs, checkedNum) } }, components : { VueTableDynamic } } </ script >

Search

Filter rows by keyword

enableSearch: boolean enable/disable searching

enable/disable searching search: function(value:string, included:array, excluded:array) manual row filtering

< template > < div style = "width: 600px" > < vue-table-dynamic :params = "params" ref = "table" > </ vue-table-dynamic > </ div > </ template > < script > import VueTableDynamic from 'vue-table-dynamic' export default { name : 'Demo' , data() { return { params : { data : [ [ 'Index' , 'Data1' , 'Data2' , 'Data3' ], [ 1 , 'b3ba90' , '7c95f7' , '9a3853' ], [ 2 , 'ec0b78' , 'ba045d' , 'ecf03c' ], [ 3 , '63788d' , 'a8c325' , 'aab418' ] ], header : 'row' , enableSearch : true } } }, methods : { }, components : { VueTableDynamic } } </ script >

Sort

Sort rows based on specified column data

sort: Array<number> array members are sortable column indexes. such as: [0, 1]

< template > < div style = "width: 600px" > < vue-table-dynamic :params = "params" ref = "table" > </ vue-table-dynamic > </ div > </ template > < script > import VueTableDynamic from 'vue-table-dynamic' export default { name : 'Demo' , data() { return { params : { data : [ [ 'Index' , 'Data1' , 'Data2' , 'Data3' ], [ 1 , 'b3ba90' , '7c95f7' , '9a3853' ], [ 2 , 'ec0b78' , 'ba045d' , 'ecf03c' ], [ 3 , '63788d' , 'a8c325' , 'aab418' ] ], header : 'row' , sort : [ 0 , 1 ] } } }, methods : { }, components : { VueTableDynamic } } </ script >

Filter

Filter rows based on specified column data and rule

filter: Array<{column:number; content:Array<{text:string; value:string|number;}>; method:function;}> specify filterable columns and rules. such as: [{column: 0, content: [{text: '> 2', value: 2}], method: (value, cell) => { return cell.data > value }}]

specify filterable columns and rules. such as: filter[].column: column index

column index filter[].content: filter items

filter items filter[].method: filter rule.

< template > <div style="width: 600px"> <vue- table -dynamic :params="params" ref ="table" > </vue- table -dynamic> </div> </ template > <script> import VueTableDynamic from 'vue-table-dynamic' export default { name : 'Demo' , data() { return { params: { data: [ [ 'Index' , 'Data1' , 'Data2' , 'Time' ], [ 1 , 'b3ba90' , '9a3853' , '2019-01-01 10:10' ], [ 2 , 'ec0b78' , 'ecf03c' , '2019-02-02 11:11' ], [ 3 , '7c95f7' , 'fdf451' , '2019-02-02 12:12' ], [ 4 , 'ba045d' , '34fdgh' , '2019-02-02 13:13' ], [ 5 , 'a8c325' , '4678de' , '2019-03-03 14:14' ] ], header : 'row' , filter : [{ column : 0 , content: [{ text : '> 2' , value : 2 }, { text : '> 4' , value : 4 }], method : ( value , tableCell) => { return tableCell.data > value } }, { column : 3 , content: [{ text : '2019-01-01' , value : '2019-01-01' }, { text : '2019-02-02' , value : '2019-02-02' }], method : ( value , tableCell) => { return String(tableCell.data).toLocaleLowerCase().includes(String( value ).toLocaleLowerCase()) } }], } } }, methods: { }, components: { VueTableDynamic } } </script>

Pagination

Table with pagination

pagination: boolean enable/disable pagination

enable/disable pagination pageSize?: number row count of each page. default: 10

row count of each page. default: pageSizes?: Array<number> options of row count per page. default: [10, 20, 50, 100]

< template > < div style = "width: 600px" > < vue-table-dynamic :params = "params" ref = "table" > </ vue-table-dynamic > </ div > </ template > < script > import VueTableDynamic from 'vue-table-dynamic' const random = () => { return parseInt ( Date .now() + Math .random() * 10000000 ).toString( 16 ).slice( -6 ) } export default { name : 'Demo' , data() { return { params : { data : [ [ 'Index' , `Data1` , `Data2` , `Data3` ] ], header : 'row' , border : true , stripe : true , pagination : true , pageSize : 5 , pageSizes : [ 5 , 10 , 20 , 50 ] } } }, mounted () { for ( let i = 0 ; i < 100 ; i++) { this .params.data.push([i+ 1 , ` ${random()} ` , ` ${random()} ` , ` ${random()} ` ]) } }, components : { VueTableDynamic } } </ script >

Edit

Editable table

Support specifying rows/columns/cells for editing

edit: {row?:Array<number>; column?:Array<number>; cell?:Array<[number,number]>;} configure editable rows, columns, cells. such as: {row: [1], column: [1], cell: [[-1, -1]]} . if negative, the position from the end of the array.

configure editable rows, columns, cells. such as: . if negative, the position from the end of the array. getData: function() table data changed after editing, get the latest data by this method.

table data changed after editing, get the latest data by this method. cell-change: event cell data changed event

cell data changed event edit: {row: 'all'} all cells can be edited

all cells can be edited if header is 'row' , the first row is not editable

is , the first row is not editable if the type of source data item is number , only acceptable when entering numbers

< template > < div style = "width: 600px" > < vue-table-dynamic :params = "params" @ cell-change = "onCellChange" ref = "table" > </ vue-table-dynamic > </ div > </ template > < script > import VueTableDynamic from 'vue-table-dynamic' export default { name : 'Demo' , data() { return { params : { data : [ [ 'Index' , 'Data1' , 'Data2' , 'Data3' ], [ 1 , 'b3ba90' , '7c95f7' , '9a3853' ], [ 2 , 'ec0b78' , 'ba045d' , 'ecf03c' ], [ 3 , '63788d' , 'a8c325' , 'aab418' ] ], header : 'row' , edit : { row : [ 1 ], column : [ 1 ], cell : [[ -1 , -1 ]] } } } }, methods : { onCellChange (rowIndex, columnIndex, data) { console .log( 'onCellChange: ' , rowIndex, columnIndex, data) console .log( 'table data: ' , this .$refs.table.getData()) } }, components : { VueTableDynamic } } </ script >

Column width

Configure column width

columnWidth: Array<{column:number; width:number|string;}> such as: [{column: 0, width: 60}, {column: 3, width: '15%'}]

such as: columnWidth[].column index of column

index of column columnWidth[].width width of column. number for pixel value, string for percentage

< template > < div style = "width: 600px" > < vue-table-dynamic :params = "params" ref = "table" > </ vue-table-dynamic > </ div > </ template > < script > import VueTableDynamic from 'vue-table-dynamic' export default { name : 'Demo' , data() { return { params : { data : [ [ 'Index' , 'Data1' , 'Data2' , 'Data3' ], [ 1 , 'b3ba90' , '7c95f7' , '9a3853' ], [ 2 , 'ec0b78' , 'ba045d' , 'ecf03c' ], [ 3 , '63788d' , 'a8c325' , 'aab418' ] ], header : 'row' , border : true , columnWidth : [{ column : 0 , width : 60 }, { column : 3 , width : '15%' }], } } }, components : { VueTableDynamic } } </ script >

Header Configure

header: row the first row is header

the first row is header header: column the first column is header

the first column is header header: '' no header

< template > < div style = "width: 600px" > < vue-table-dynamic :params = "params" ref = "table" > </ vue-table-dynamic > </ div > </ template > < script > import VueTableDynamic from 'vue-table-dynamic' export default { name : 'Demo' , data() { return { params : { data : [ [ 'Index' , 'Data1' , 'Data2' , 'Data3' ], [ 1 , 'b3ba90' , '7c95f7' , '9a3853' ], [ 2 , 'ec0b78' , 'ba045d' , 'ecf03c' ], [ 3 , '63788d' , 'a8c325' , 'aab418' ] ], header : 'column' , border : true , columnWidth : [{ column : 0 , width : 60 }] } } }, components : { VueTableDynamic } } </ script >

Fixed Header

Fixed header by configure the height of table

height: number table height

table height when the value of header is not 'row' , the first row is a normal row, will not fixed

< template > < div style = "width: 600px" > < vue-table-dynamic :params = "params" ref = "table" > </ vue-table-dynamic > </ div > </ template > < script > import VueTableDynamic from 'vue-table-dynamic' const random = () => { return parseInt ( Date .now() + Math .random() * 10000000 ).toString( 16 ).slice( -6 ) } export default { name : 'Demo' , data() { return { params : { data : [ [ 'Index' , `Data1` , `Data2` , `Data3` ] ], header : 'row' , border : true , stripe : true , height : 180 } } }, mounted () { for ( let i = 0 ; i < 12 ; i++) { this .params.data.push([i+ 1 , ` ${random()} ` , ` ${random()} ` , ` ${random()} ` ]) } }, components : { VueTableDynamic } } </ script >

Fixed Columns

Fixed columns by configure fixed

fixed: number the fixed columns

the fixed columns columns with index less than or equal to fixed will be configured as fixed. such as fixed: 1 , the first column and the second column will be fixed

will be configured as fixed. such as , the first column and the second column will be fixed for fixed columns, need to specify the column width (pixel value) by columnwidth

multi check box is not in the range of fixed column, it's always in front of the first column

if need to fix a column in the middle, adjust the column data in params.data to column 0

< template > < div style = "width: 600px" > < vue-table-dynamic :params = "params" ref = "table" > </ vue-table-dynamic > </ div > </ template > < script > import VueTableDynamic from 'vue-table-dynamic' const random = () => { return parseInt ( Date .now() + Math .random() * 10000000 ).toString( 16 ).slice( -6 ) } export default { name : 'Demo' , data() { return { params : { data : [ [ 'Index' , `Data1` , `Data2` , `Data3` ] ], header : 'row' , border : true , stripe : true , columnWidth : [{ column : 0 , width : 100 }, { column : 2 , width : 400 }], fixed : 0 } } }, mounted () { for ( let i = 0 ; i < 5 ; i++) { this .params.data.push([i+ 1 , ` ${random()} ` , ` ${random()} ` , ` ${random()} ` ]) } }, components : { VueTableDynamic } } </ script >

Fixed Header and Columns

Fixed header by height . Fixed columns by fixed

< template > < div style = "width: 600px" > < vue-table-dynamic :params = "params" ref = "table" > </ vue-table-dynamic > </ div > </ template > < script > import VueTableDynamic from 'vue-table-dynamic' const random = () => { return parseInt ( Date .now() + Math .random() * 10000000 ).toString( 16 ).slice( -6 ) } export default { name : 'Demo' , data() { return { params : { data : [ [ 'Index' , `Data1` , `Data2` , `Data3` ] ], header : 'row' , border : true , stripe : true , columnWidth : [{ column : 0 , width : 100 }, { column : 2 , width : 400 }], height : 180 , fixed : 0 } } }, mounted () { for ( let i = 0 ; i < 10 ; i++) { this .params.data.push([i+ 1 , ` ${random()} ` , ` ${random()} ` , ` ${random()} ` ]) } }, components : { VueTableDynamic } } </ script >

Slot

Customize cell content by slot The slot name should be column-n ， n is the index of column

< template > < div class = "base-demo" style = "width: 400px" > < vue-table-dynamic :params = "params" > < template v-slot:column-1 = "{ props }" > < span > Slot:: {{props.cellData}} -- {{props.row}} -- {{props.column}} </ span > </ template > </ vue-table-dynamic > </ div > </ template > < script > import VueTableDynamic from 'vue-table-dynamic' export default { name : 'Demo' , data() { return { params : { data : [ [ 'Cell-1' , 'Cell-2' , 'Cell-3' ], [ 'Cell-4' , 'Cell-5' , 'Cell-6' ], [ 'Cell-7' , 'Cell-8' , 'Cell-9' ] ] } } }, components : { VueTableDynamic } } </ script >

API

Attributes

params is the object that need to be passed to the component props

is the object that need to be passed to the component the following items are all child properties of the params object

object data is required attribute, others are optional

name description type optional value default value data source data Array<[number, ..., number]> - [] header configure header string row : the first row is header; column : the first column is header; '' : no header '' border table with border boolean true / false false stripe striped table boolean true / false false highlight configure highlighted rows, columns, cells. such as: {row: [1] , column: [1] , cell: [[-1, -1]] }. if negative, the position from the end of the array. {row?:Array<>; column?:Array<>; cell?:Array<>;} - {} highlightedColor highlighted colors string - #EBEBEF wordWrap word-wrap style of table cell string normal/break-word normal whiteSpace white-space style of table cell string nowrap/normal/pre/pre-wrap/pre-line nowrap textOverflow text-overflow style of table cell string clip/ellipsis clip showCheck show checkbox of rows. Only when the header is 'row' , the first cell of the first row is the checkbox of all rows. Otherwise, the first cell is the checkbox of the first row boolean true / false false enableSearch enable/disable searching, filter rows by keyword boolean true / false false minWidth min width of table number - 100 maxWidth max width of table number - 10000 height table height. fixed header by configure the height of table number - - fixed fixed columns number >= 0 headerHeight header height number >= 24 30 rowHeight row height number >= 24 30 columnWidth Configure column width Array<{column:number; width:number/string;}> - - sort sort rows based on specified column data Array<number> - - filter filter rows based on specified column data and rule. column : index; content : filter items; method filter rule. Array<{column, content, method}> - - edit specifying rows/columns/cells for editing. table data changed after editing, get the latest data by getData method {row?:Array<>; column?:Array<>; cell?:Array<>;} - - pagination table with pagination boolean true / false false pageSize row count of each page number - 10 pageSizes options of row count per page Array<number> - [10, 20, 50, 100] showTotal show total count of pagination boolean true / false false scrollbar display of scroll bar string show/hover/hidden show

Methods

method name description parameters return getData table data changed after editing, get the latest data by this method - Array<[number, ..., number]> getCheckedRowDatas get data for all currently selected rows includeWhenHeaderInfirstRow: boolean include header row when the first row is header，default is false Array<[number, ..., number]> getRowData get row data by index rowIndex:number index； isCurrent: boolean is the index sorted，default is false Array<number> search manual row filtering searchValue:string keyword; included:array match in specified column; excluded:array not match in specified column, priority over included - clearSearch clear searching, show all rows - - toPage switch to the target page, when pagination is enable tagetPage:number page to switch -

Events