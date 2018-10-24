🚨 THIS PACKAGE HAS BEEN ABANDONED 🚨

A straightforward Vue component to filter and sort tables

This repo contains a Vue component that can render a filterable and sortable table. It aims to be very lightweight and easy to use. It has support for retrieving data asynchronously and pagination.

Here's an example of how you can use it:

< table-component :data = "[ { firstName: 'John', lastName: 'Lennon', instrument: 'Guitar', birthday: '04/10/1940', songs: 72 }, { firstName: 'Paul', lastName: 'McCartney', instrument: 'Bass', birthday: '18/06/1942', songs: 70 }, { firstName: 'George', lastName: 'Harrison', instrument: 'Guitar', birthday: '25/02/1943', songs: 22 }, { firstName: 'Ringo', lastName: 'Starr', instrument: 'Drums', birthday: '07/07/1940', songs: 2 }, ]" sort-by = "songs" sort-order = "asc" > < table-column show = "firstName" label = "First name" > </ table-column > < table-column show = "lastName" label = "Last name" > </ table-column > < table-column show = "instrument" label = "Instrument" > </ table-column > < table-column show = "songs" label = "Songs" data-type = "numeric" > </ table-column > < table-column show = "birthday" label = "Birthday" data-type = "date:DD/MM/YYYY" > </ table-column > < table-column label = "" :sortable = "false" :filterable = "false" > < template slot-scope = "row" > < a :href = "`#${row.firstName}`" > Edit </ a > </ template > </ table-column > </ table-component >

A cool feature is that the table caches the used filter and sorting for 15 minutes. So if you refresh the page, the filter and sorting will still be used.

Demo

Want to see the component in action? No problem. Here's a demo.

Installation

You can install the package via yarn:

yarn add vue-table-component

or npm:

npm install vue-table-component --save

Next, you must register the component. The most common use case is to do that globally.

import Vue from 'vue' ; import { TableComponent, TableColumn } from 'vue-table-component' ; Vue.component( 'table-component' , TableComponent); Vue.component( 'table-column' , TableColumn);

Alternatively you can do this to register the components:

import TableComponent from 'vue-table-component' ; Vue.use(TableComponent);

Browser Support

vue-table-component has the same browser support as Vue (see https://github.com/vuejs/vue). However, you might need to polyfill the Array.prototype.find method for IE support.

Usage

Here's a simple example on how to use the component.

< table-component :data = "[ { firstName: 'John', birthday: '04/10/1940', songs: 72 }, { firstName: 'Paul', birthday: '18/06/1942', songs: 70 }, { firstName: 'George', birthday: '25/02/1943', songs: 22 }, { firstName: 'Ringo', birthday: '07/07/1940', songs: 2 }, ]" sort-by = "songs" sort-order = "asc" > < table-column show = "firstName" label = "First name" > </ table-column > < table-column show = "songs" label = "Songs" data-type = "numeric" > </ table-column > < table-column show = "birthday" label = "Birthday" :filterable = "false" data-type = "date:DD/MM/YYYY" > </ table-column > </ table-component >

This will render a table that is both filterable and sortable. A filter field will be displayed right above the table. If your data contains any html we will filter that out when filtering. You can sort the table by clicking on the column headers. By default it will remember the used filter and sorting for the next 15 minutes.

Props

You can pass these props to table-component :

data : (required) the data the component will operate on. This can either be an array or a function

: (required) the data the component will operate on. This can either be an array or a function show-filter : set this to false to not display the filter field.

: set this to to not display the field. show-caption : set this to false to not display the caption field which shows the current active filter.

: set this to to not display the field which shows the current active filter. sort-by : the property in data on which to initially sort.

: the property in data on which to initially sort. sort-order : the initial sort order.

: the initial sort order. cache-lifetime : the lifetime in minutes the component will cache the filter and sorting.

: the lifetime in minutes the component will cache the filter and sorting. cache-key : if you use multiple instances of table-component on the same page you must set this to a unique value per instance.

: if you use multiple instances of on the same page you must set this to a unique value per instance. table-class : the passed value will be added to the class attribute of the rendered table

: the passed value will be added to the attribute of the rendered table thead-class : the passed value will be added to the class attribute of the rendered table head.

: the passed value will be added to the attribute of the rendered table head. tbody-class : the passed value will be added to the class attribute of the rendered table body.

: the passed value will be added to the attribute of the rendered table body. filter-placeholder : the text used as a placeholder in the filter field

: the text used as a placeholder in the filter field filter-input-class : additional classes that you will be applied to the filter text input

: additional classes that you will be applied to the filter text input filter-no-results : the text displayed when the filtering returns no results

For each table-column a column will be rendered. It can have these props:

show : (required) the property name in the data that needs to be shown in this column.

: (required) the property name in the data that needs to be shown in this column. formatter : a function the will receive the value that will be displayed and all column properties. The return value of this function will be displayed. Here's an example

: a function the will receive the value that will be displayed and all column properties. The return value of this function will be displayed. Here's an example label : the label that will be shown on top of the column. Set this to an empty string to display nothing. If this property is not present, the string passed to show will be used.

: the label that will be shown on top of the column. Set this to an empty string to display nothing. If this property is not present, the string passed to will be used. data-type : if your column should be sorted numerically set this to numeric . If your column contains dates set it to date: followed by the format of your date

: if your column should be sorted numerically set this to . If your column contains dates set it to followed by the format of your date sortable : if you set this to false then the column won't be sorted when clicking the column header

: if you set this to then the column won't be sorted when clicking the column header sort-by : you can set this to any property present in data . When sorting the column that property will be used to sort on instead of the property in show .

: you can set this to any property present in . When sorting the column that property will be used to sort on instead of the property in . filterable : if this is set to false than this column won't be used when filtering

: if this is set to than this column won't be used when filtering filter-on : you can set this to any property present in data . When filtering the column that property will be used to filter on instead of the property in show .

: you can set this to any property present in . When filtering the column that property will be used to filter on instead of the property in . hidden : if you set this to true then the column will be hidden. This is useful when you want to sort by a field but don't want it to be visible.

: if you set this to then the column will be hidden. This is useful when you want to sort by a field but don't want it to be visible. header-class : the passed value will be added to the class attribute of the columns th element.

: the passed value will be added to the attribute of the columns element. cell-class : the passed value will be added to the class attribute of the columns td element.

Listeners

The table-component currently emits one custom event:

@rowClick : is fired when a row is clicked. Receives the row data as it's event payload.

Modifying the used texts and CSS classes

If you want to modify the built in text or classes you can pass settings globally. You can use the CSS from the docs as a starting point for your own styling.

import TableComponent from 'vue-table-component' ; TableComponent.settings({ tableClass : '' , theadClass : '' , tbodyClass : '' , filterPlaceholder : 'Filter table…' , filterNoResults : 'There are no matching rows' , });

You can also provide the custom settings on Vue plugin install hook:

import Vue from 'vue' ; import TableComponent from 'vue-table-component' ; Vue.use(TableComponent, { tableClass : '' , theadClass : '' , tbodyClass : '' , filterPlaceholder : 'Filter table…' , filterNoResults : 'There are no matching rows' , });

Retrieving data asynchronously

The component can fetch data in an asynchronous manner. The most common use case for this is fetching data from a server.

To use the feature you should pass a function to the data prop. The function will receive an object with filter , sort and page . You can use these parameters to fetch the right data. The function should return an object with the following properties:

data : (required) the data that should be displayed in the table.

: (required) the data that should be displayed in the table. pagination : (optional) this should be an object with keys currentPage and totalPages . If totalPages is higher than 1 pagination links will be displayed.

Here's an example:

< template > < div id = "app" > < table-component :data = "fetchData" > < table-column show = "firstName" label = "First name" > </ table-column > </ table-component > </ div > </ template > < script > import axios from 'axios' ; export default { methods : { async fetchData({ page, filter, sort }) { const response = await axios.get( '/my-endpoint' , { page }); return response; } } } </ script >

If you for some reason need to manually refresh the table data, you can call the refresh method on the component.

< table-component :data = "fetchData" ref = "table" > </ table-component >

this .$refs.table.refresh();

Formatting values

You can format values before they get displayed by using scoped slots. Here's a quick example:

< table-component :data = "[ { firstName: 'John', songs: 72 }, { firstName: 'Paul', songs: 70 }, { firstName: 'George', songs: 22 }, { firstName: 'Ringo', songs: 2 }, ]" > < table-column label = "My custom column" :sortable = "false" :filterable = "false" > < template slot-scope = "row" > {{ row.firstName }} wrote {{ row.songs }} songs. </ template > </ table-column > </ table-component >

Alternatively you can pass a function to the formatter prop. Here's an example Vue component that uses the feature.

<template> <table-component :data="[{ firstName: 'John' },{ firstName: 'Paul' }]"> <table-column show="firstName" label="First name" :formatter="formatter"></table-column> </table-component> </template> <script> export default { methods: { formatter(value, rowProperties) { return `Hi, I am ${value}`; }, }, } </script>

This will display values Hi, I am John and Hi, I am Paul .

Sometimes it can be useful to add information to the bottom of the table like summary data. A slot named tfoot is available and it receives all of the rows data to do calculations on the fly or you can show data directly from whatever is available in the parent scope.

< table-component :data = "[{ firstName: 'John', songs: 72 },{ firstName: 'Paul', songs: 70 }]" > < table-column show = "firstName" label = "First name" > </ table-column > < table-column show = "songs" label = "Songs" data-type = "numeric" > </ table-column > < template slot = "tfoot" slot-scope = "{ rows }" > < tr > < th > Total Songs: </ th > < th > {{ rows.reduce((sum, value) => { return sum + value.data.songs; }, 0) }} </ th > < th > </ th > < th > </ th > </ tr > </ template > </ table-component >

OR

<template> <table-component :data="tableData"> <table-column show="firstName" label="First name"></table-column> <table-column show="songs" label="Songs" data-type="numeric"></table-column> <template slot="tfoot"> <tr> <th>Total Songs:</th> <th>{{ totalSongs }}</th> </tr> </template> </table-component> </template> <script> export default { computed: { totalSongs () { return this.tableData.reduce(sum, value => { return sum + value.songs; }, 0); } }, data () { return { tableData: [{ firstName: 'John', songs: 72 },{ firstName: 'Paul', songs: 70 }] } } } </script>

Note: rows slot scope data includes more information gathered by the Table Component (e.g. columns ) and rows.data is where the original data information is located.

