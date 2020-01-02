vue-swiper
Swiper component. Easy to use.
Examples
basic demo
Install
npm i vue-swiper -S
Usage
import Vue from 'vue'
import Swiper from 'vue-swiper'
new Vue({
el: 'body',
components: {Swiper},
methods: {
onSlideChangeStart (currentPage) {
console.log('onSlideChangeStart', currentPage);
},
onSlideChangeEnd (currentPage) {
console.log('onSlideChangeEnd', currentPage);
}
}
});
<swiper v-ref:swiper
direction="horizontal"
:mousewheel-control="true"
:performance-mode="false"
:pagination-visible="true"
:pagination-clickable="true"
:loop="true"
@slide-change-start="onSlideChangeStart"
@slide-change-end="onSlideChangeEnd">
<div>Page 1</div>
<div>Page 2</div>
<div>Page 3</div>
</swiper>
Api
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|direction
String
"vertical"
|Could be 'horizontal' or 'vertical' (for vertical slider).
|mousewheel-control
Boolean
true
|Set to true to enable navigation through slides using mouse wheel.
|pagination-visible
Boolean
false
|Toggle (hide/true) pagination container visibility when click on Slider's container
|pagination-clickable
Boolean
false
|If true then clicking on pagination button will cause transition to appropriate slide.
|performace-mode
Boolean
false
|Disable advance effect for better performance.
|loop
Boolean
false
|Set to true to enable continuous loop mode
Methods
|Method
|Description
|next()
|Go next page.
|prev()
|Go previous page.
|setPage(
Number)
|Set current page number.
Events
|Name
|Parameters
|Description
|slide-change-start
pageNumber
|Fire in the beginning of animation to other slide (next or previous).
|slide-change-end
pageNumber
|Will be fired after animation to other slide (next or previous).
|slide-revert-start
pageNumber
|Fire in the beginning of animation to revert slide (no change).
|slide-revert-end
pageNumber
|Will be fired after animation to revert slide (no change).
|slider-move
offset
|Callback function, will be executed when user touch and move finger over Swiper and move it. Receives swiper instance and 'touchmove' event as an arguments.
