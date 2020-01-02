openbase logo
vue-swiper

by Valor Lin
0.5.0 (see all)

Swiper component For Vue 1.0.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

305

GitHub Stars

282

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NPM

vue-swiper

Swiper component. Easy to use.

Examples

basic demo

Install

npm i vue-swiper -S

Usage

import Vue from 'vue'
import Swiper from 'vue-swiper'

new Vue({
    el: 'body',
    components: {Swiper},
    methods: {
        onSlideChangeStart (currentPage) {
            console.log('onSlideChangeStart', currentPage);
        },
        onSlideChangeEnd (currentPage) {
            console.log('onSlideChangeEnd', currentPage);
        }
    }
});

<swiper v-ref:swiper
        direction="horizontal"
        :mousewheel-control="true"
        :performance-mode="false"
        :pagination-visible="true"
        :pagination-clickable="true"
        :loop="true"
        @slide-change-start="onSlideChangeStart"
        @slide-change-end="onSlideChangeEnd">
    <div>Page 1</div>
    <div>Page 2</div>
    <div>Page 3</div>
</swiper>

Api

Properties

NameTypeDefaultDescription
directionString"vertical"Could be 'horizontal' or 'vertical' (for vertical slider).
mousewheel-controlBooleantrueSet to true to enable navigation through slides using mouse wheel.
pagination-visibleBooleanfalseToggle (hide/true) pagination container visibility when click on Slider's container
pagination-clickableBooleanfalseIf true then clicking on pagination button will cause transition to appropriate slide.
performace-modeBooleanfalseDisable advance effect for better performance.
loopBooleanfalseSet to true to enable continuous loop mode
============================================================

Methods

MethodDescription
next()Go next page.
prev()Go previous page.
setPage(Number)Set current page number.

Events

NameParametersDescription
slide-change-startpageNumberFire in the beginning of animation to other slide (next or previous).
slide-change-endpageNumberWill be fired after animation to other slide (next or previous).
slide-revert-startpageNumberFire in the beginning of animation to revert slide (no change).
slide-revert-endpageNumberWill be fired after animation to revert slide (no change).
slider-moveoffsetCallback function, will be executed when user touch and move finger over Swiper and move it. Receives swiper instance and 'touchmove' event as an arguments.
==============================================================

