slide-change-start pageNumber Fire in the beginning of animation to other slide (next or previous).

slide-change-end pageNumber Will be fired after animation to other slide (next or previous).

slide-revert-start pageNumber Fire in the beginning of animation to revert slide (no change).

slide-revert-end pageNumber Will be fired after animation to revert slide (no change).

slider-move offset Callback function, will be executed when user touch and move finger over Swiper and move it. Receives swiper instance and 'touchmove' event as an arguments.