Readme

vue-swipe-actions

iOS style swipe actions for Vue.js, Live Demo (Source)

Installation

npm install --save vue-swipe-actions

import { SwipeList, SwipeOut } from 'vue-swipe-actions';

export default {
  components: {
    SwipeOut,
    SwipeList
  }
};

Basic Usage

Import Styles

import 'vue-swipe-actions/dist/vue-swipe-actions.css';

SwipeList

SwipeList component is just a helper for listing multiple SwipeOuts.

Props

PropData TypeRequiredDefaultDescription
itemsArray*An array with your data
item-keyStringidYour key for :key when list is v-for-ed, if not found array index will used
disabledBooleanfalseif true items will be disabled, and text selection will be possible (on desktop). adds class swipeout--disabled
item-disabledFunctionjs () => falseA function that receives the item as parameter and returns true case disabled or false if not
thresholdNumber45With that property you can fine tune when actions are considered open
passive-listenersBooleanfalseIt defines if the touch events should be registered as passive or not
revealedObjectAn object representing the revealed status of the items, key is the index and the value is either left or right, use it with the .sync modifier

Events

EventPayloadDescription
swipeout:clickitemEmitted on single click/tap on the item
activeBooleanEmitted when the user is opening/closing the any of the actions

Methods

MethodParamsDescription
revealRightindex (number)Reveals right actions on given index
revealLeftindex (number)Reveals left actions on given index
closeActionsindex (number)?Closes actions on given index, or all if no index given
isRevealedindex (number)Returns the revealed status on a given index, either false for closed, or left or right

SwipeOut

SwipeOut is the main component, representing a single item with it's actions.

Props

PropData TypeRequiredDefaultDescription
disabledBooleanfalseif true items will be disabled, and text selection will be possible (on desktop). adds class swipeout--disabled
thresholdNumber45With that property you can fine tune when actions are considered open

Events

EventPayloadDescription
activeBooleanEmitted when the user is opening/closing the any of the actions
<swipe-list
    ref="list"
    class="card"
    :disabled="!enabled"
    :items="mockSwipeList"
    item-key="id"
    @swipeout:click="itemClick"
>
    <template v-slot="{ item, index, revealLeft, revealRight, close }">
        <!-- item is the corresponding object from the array -->
        <!-- index is clearly the index -->
        <!-- revealLeft is method which toggles the left side -->
        <!-- revealRight is method which toggles the right side -->
        <!-- close is method which closes an opened side -->
        <div class="card-content">
            <!-- style content how ever you like -->
            <h2>{{ item.title }}</h2>
            <p>{{ item.description }}</p>
            <span>{{ index }}</span>
        </div>
    </template>
    <!-- left swipe side template and v-slot:left="{ item }" is the item clearly -->
    <!-- remove if you dont wanna have left swipe side  -->
    <template v-slot:left="{ item, close }">
        <div class="swipeout-action red" title="remove" @click="remove(item)">
            <!-- place icon here or what ever you want -->
            <i class="fa fa-trash"></i>
        </div>
        <div class="swipeout-action purple" @click="close">
            <!-- place icon here or what ever you want -->
            <i class="fa fa-close"></i>
        </div>
    </template>
    <!-- right swipe side template and v-slot:right"{ item }" is the item clearly -->
    <!-- remove if you dont wanna have right swipe side  -->
    <template v-slot:right="{ item }">
        <div class="swipeout-action blue">
            <!-- place icon here or what ever you want -->
            <i class="fa fa-heart"></i>
        </div>
        <div class="swipeout-action green">
            <!-- place icon here or what ever you want -->
            <i class="fa fa-heart"></i>
        </div>
    </template>
    <template v-slot:empty>
        <div>
            <!-- change mockSwipeList to an empty array to see this slot in action  -->
            list is empty ( filtered or just empty )
        </div>
    </template>
</swipe-list>

export default {
  components: {
    SwipeOut,
    SwipeList
  },
  data() {
    return {
      enabled: true,
      mockSwipeList: [
        {
          id: 0,
          title: "Some title",
          description: "some description"
        },
        {
          id: 1,
          title: "Some title",
          description: "some description"
        },
        {
          id: 2,
          title: "Some title",
          description: "some description"
        }
      ]
    };
  },
  methods: {
    revealFirstRight() {
      this.$refs.list.revealRight(0);
    },
    revealFirstLeft() {
      this.$refs.list.revealLeft(0);
    },
    closeFirst() {
      this.$refs.list.closeActions(0);
    },
    closeAll() {
      this.$refs.list.closeActions();
    },
    remove(item) {
      this.mockSwipeList = this.mockSwipeList.filter(i => i !== item);
      // console.log(e, 'remove');
    },
    itemClick(e) {
      console.log(e, "item click");
    },
    fbClick(e) {
      console.log(e, "First Button Click");
    },
    sbClick(e) {
      console.log(e, "Second Button Click");
    },
  },
}

Author

© 2018-9 eCollect AG.

