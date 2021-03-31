items Array * An array with your data

item-key String id Your key for :key when list is v-for-ed, if not found array index will used

disabled Boolean false if true items will be disabled, and text selection will be possible (on desktop). adds class swipeout--disabled

item-disabled Function js () => false A function that receives the item as parameter and returns true case disabled or false if not

threshold Number 45 With that property you can fine tune when actions are considered open

passive-listeners Boolean false It defines if the touch events should be registered as passive or not