vue-swipe-actions
iOS style swipe actions for Vue.js, Live Demo (Source)
Installation
npm install --save vue-swipe-actions
import { SwipeList, SwipeOut } from 'vue-swipe-actions';
export default {
components: {
SwipeOut,
SwipeList
}
};
Basic Usage
Import Styles
import 'vue-swipe-actions/dist/vue-swipe-actions.css';
SwipeList
SwipeList component is just a helper for listing multiple SwipeOuts.
Props
|Prop
|Data Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
items
|Array
|*
|An array with your data
item-key
|String
|id
|Your key for :key when list is v-for-ed, if not found array index will used
disabled
|Boolean
|false
|if true items will be disabled, and text selection will be possible (on desktop). adds class
swipeout--disabled
item-disabled
|Function
js () => false
|A function that receives the item as parameter and returns true case disabled or false if not
threshold
|Number
|45
|With that property you can fine tune when actions are considered open
passive-listeners
|Boolean
|false
|It defines if the touch events should be registered as passive or not
revealed
|Object
|An object representing the revealed status of the items, key is the index and the value is either
left or
right, use it with the
.sync modifier
Events
|Event
|Payload
|Description
swipeout:click
|item
|Emitted on single click/tap on the item
active
|Boolean
|Emitted when the user is opening/closing the any of the actions
Methods
|Method
|Params
|Description
revealRight
|index (number)
|Reveals right actions on given index
revealLeft
|index (number)
|Reveals left actions on given index
closeActions
|index (number)?
|Closes actions on given index, or all if no index given
isRevealed
|index (number)
|Returns the revealed status on a given index, either
false for closed, or
left or
right
SwipeOut
SwipeOut is the main component, representing a single item with it's actions.
Props
|Prop
|Data Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
disabled
|Boolean
|false
|if true items will be disabled, and text selection will be possible (on desktop). adds class
swipeout--disabled
threshold
|Number
|45
|With that property you can fine tune when actions are considered open
Events
|Event
|Payload
|Description
active
|Boolean
|Emitted when the user is opening/closing the any of the actions
<swipe-list
ref="list"
class="card"
:disabled="!enabled"
:items="mockSwipeList"
item-key="id"
@swipeout:click="itemClick"
>
<template v-slot="{ item, index, revealLeft, revealRight, close }">
<div class="card-content">
<h2>{{ item.title }}</h2>
<p>{{ item.description }}</p>
<span>{{ index }}</span>
</div>
</template>
<template v-slot:left="{ item, close }">
<div class="swipeout-action red" title="remove" @click="remove(item)">
<i class="fa fa-trash"></i>
</div>
<div class="swipeout-action purple" @click="close">
<i class="fa fa-close"></i>
</div>
</template>
<template v-slot:right="{ item }">
<div class="swipeout-action blue">
<i class="fa fa-heart"></i>
</div>
<div class="swipeout-action green">
<i class="fa fa-heart"></i>
</div>
</template>
<template v-slot:empty>
<div>
list is empty ( filtered or just empty )
</div>
</template>
</swipe-list>
export default {
components: {
SwipeOut,
SwipeList
},
data() {
return {
enabled: true,
mockSwipeList: [
{
id: 0,
title: "Some title",
description: "some description"
},
{
id: 1,
title: "Some title",
description: "some description"
},
{
id: 2,
title: "Some title",
description: "some description"
}
]
};
},
methods: {
revealFirstRight() {
this.$refs.list.revealRight(0);
},
revealFirstLeft() {
this.$refs.list.revealLeft(0);
},
closeFirst() {
this.$refs.list.closeActions(0);
},
closeAll() {
this.$refs.list.closeActions();
},
remove(item) {
this.mockSwipeList = this.mockSwipeList.filter(i => i !== item);
},
itemClick(e) {
console.log(e, "item click");
},
fbClick(e) {
console.log(e, "First Button Click");
},
sbClick(e) {
console.log(e, "Second Button Click");
},
},
}
Author
© 2018-9 eCollect AG.