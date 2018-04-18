openbase logo
Readme

vue-swipe

vue-swipe is a touch slider for Vue.js.

Install

$ npm install vue-swipe

Import

Import using module

Import components to your project:

require('vue-swipe/dist/vue-swipe.css');

// in ES6 modules
import { Swipe, SwipeItem } from 'vue-swipe';

// in CommonJS
const { Swipe, SwipeItem } = require('vue-swipe');

// in Global variable
const { Swipe, SwipeItem } = VueSwipe;

And register components:

Vue.component('swipe', Swipe);
Vue.component('swipe-item', SwipeItem);

Import using script tag

<link rel="stylesheet" href="../node-modules/vue-swipe/dist/vue-swipe.css" charset="utf-8">
<script src="../node-modules/vue-swipe/dist/vue-swipe.js"></script>

const vueSwipe = VueSwipe.Swipe;
const vueSwipeItem = VueSwipe.SwipeItem;

new Vue({
  el: 'body',
  components: {
    'swipe': vueSwipe,
    'swipe-item': vueSwipeItem
  }
});

Usage

Work on a Vue instance:

<swipe class="my-swipe">
  <swipe-item class="slide1"></swipe-item>
  <swipe-item class="slide2"></swipe-item>
  <swipe-item class="slide3"></swipe-item>
</swipe>

.my-swipe {
  height: 200px;
  color: #fff;
  font-size: 30px;
  text-align: center;
}

.slide1 {
  background-color: #0089dc;
  color: #fff;
}

.slide2 {
  background-color: #ffd705;
  color: #000;
}

.slide3 {
  background-color: #ff2d4b;
  color: #fff;
}

Options

Props

OptionTypeDescriptionDefault
speedNumberSpeed of animation300
defaultIndexNumberStart swipe item index0
disabledBooleanDisable user drag swipe itemfalse
autoNumberDelay of auto slide3000
continuousBooleanCreate an infinite slider without endpointstrue
showIndicatorsBooleanShow indicators on slider bottomtrue
noDragWhenSingleBooleanDo not drag when there is only one swipe-itemtrue
preventBooleanpreventDefault when touch start, useful for some lower version Android Browser (4.2, etc)false
propagationBooleansolve nestingfalse
disabledBooleandisabled user swipe itemfalse

Events

Event NameDescriptionparams
changetriggers when current swipe-item changenew swipe item Index, old swipe item Index

FAQ

How to programminly swipe to an item?

Use ref and call goto() method.

this.$refs.swipe.goto(newIndex)

For more details, please refer to example code.

Development

Watching with hot-reload:

$ npm run dev

Develop on real remote device:

$ npm run remote-dev {{ YOUR IP ADDRESS }}

License

MIT

