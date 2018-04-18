vue-swipe is a touch slider for Vue.js.
$ npm install vue-swipe
Import components to your project:
require('vue-swipe/dist/vue-swipe.css');
// in ES6 modules
import { Swipe, SwipeItem } from 'vue-swipe';
// in CommonJS
const { Swipe, SwipeItem } = require('vue-swipe');
// in Global variable
const { Swipe, SwipeItem } = VueSwipe;
And register components:
Vue.component('swipe', Swipe);
Vue.component('swipe-item', SwipeItem);
<link rel="stylesheet" href="../node-modules/vue-swipe/dist/vue-swipe.css" charset="utf-8">
<script src="../node-modules/vue-swipe/dist/vue-swipe.js"></script>
const vueSwipe = VueSwipe.Swipe;
const vueSwipeItem = VueSwipe.SwipeItem;
new Vue({
el: 'body',
components: {
'swipe': vueSwipe,
'swipe-item': vueSwipeItem
}
});
Work on a Vue instance:
<swipe class="my-swipe">
<swipe-item class="slide1"></swipe-item>
<swipe-item class="slide2"></swipe-item>
<swipe-item class="slide3"></swipe-item>
</swipe>
.my-swipe {
height: 200px;
color: #fff;
font-size: 30px;
text-align: center;
}
.slide1 {
background-color: #0089dc;
color: #fff;
}
.slide2 {
background-color: #ffd705;
color: #000;
}
.slide3 {
background-color: #ff2d4b;
color: #fff;
}
|Option
|Type
|Description
|Default
|speed
|Number
|Speed of animation
|300
|defaultIndex
|Number
|Start swipe item index
|0
|disabled
|Boolean
|Disable user drag swipe item
|false
|auto
|Number
|Delay of auto slide
|3000
|continuous
|Boolean
|Create an infinite slider without endpoints
|true
|showIndicators
|Boolean
|Show indicators on slider bottom
|true
|noDragWhenSingle
|Boolean
|Do not drag when there is only one swipe-item
|true
|prevent
|Boolean
preventDefault when touch start, useful for some lower version Android Browser (4.2, etc)
|false
|propagation
|Boolean
|solve nesting
|false
|disabled
|Boolean
|disabled user swipe item
|false
|Event Name
|Description
|params
|change
|triggers when current swipe-item change
|new swipe item Index, old swipe item Index
Use ref and call
goto() method.
this.$refs.swipe.goto(newIndex)
For more details, please refer to example code.
Watching with hot-reload:
$ npm run dev
Develop on real remote device:
$ npm run remote-dev {{ YOUR IP ADDRESS }}
MIT