A Vue.js wrapper for Swing. Swing is a swipeable cards interface. The swipe-left/swipe-right for yes/no input. As seen in apps like Jelly and Tinder, and many others.
npm install --save vue-swing
import VueSwing from 'vue-swing'
Vue.component('vue-swing', VueSwing)
<vue-swing
@throwout="throwout"
@throwin="throwin"
:config="config"
>
<div class="box">Throw me!</div>
</vue-swing>
VueSwing takes in one
config Object, which can consist of any of these keys:
|Name
|Description
|Default
isThrowOut
|Invoked in the event of
dragend. Determines if element is being thrown out of the stack.
|Element is considered to be thrown out when
throwOutConfidence is equal to 1.
allowedDirections
|Array of directions in which cards can be thrown out.
|[VueSwing.Direction.DOWN, VueSwing.Direction.LEFT, VueSwing.Direction.RIGHT, VueSwing.Direction.UP].
throwOutConfidence
|Invoked in the event of
dragmove. Returns a value between 0 and 1 indicating the completeness of the throw out condition.
|Ration of the absolute distance from the original card position and element width.
throwOutDistance
|Invoked when card is added to the stack. The card is thrown to this offset from the stack.
|The value is a random number between
minThrowOutDistance and
maxThrowOutDistance.
minThrowOutDistance
|In effect when
throwOutDistance is not overwritten.
|450.
maxThrowOutDistance
|In effect when
throwOutDistance is not overwritten.
|500.
rotation
|Invoked in the event of
dragmove. Determine the rotation of the element.
|Rotation is equal to the proportion of horizontal and vertical offset times the
maximumRotation constant.
maxRotation
|In effect when
rotation is not overwritten.
|20.
transform
|Invoked in the event of
dragmove and every time the physics solver is triggered.
|Uses CSS transform to translate element position and rotation.
For more information, look at Swing's documentation
|Name
|Description
throwout
|When card has been thrown out of the stack.
throwoutend
|When card has been thrown out of the stack and the animation has ended.
throwoutdown
|Shorthand for
throwout event in the
VueSwing.Direction.DOWN direction.
throwoutleft
|Shorthand for
throwout event in the
VueSwing.Direction.LEFT direction.
throwoutright
|Shorthand for
throwout event in the
VueSwing.Direction.RIGHT direction.
throwoutup
|Shorthand for
throwout event in the
VueSwing.Direction.UP direction.
throwin
|When card has been thrown into the stack.
throwinend
|When card has been thrown into the stack and the animation has ended.
dragstart
|Hammer panstart.
dragmove
|Hammer panmove.
dragend
|Hammer panend.
destroyCard
|When card.destroy calls stack.destroyCard.
For more information, look at Swing's documentation