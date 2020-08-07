A clean and simple Vue wrapper for SweetAlert's fantastic status icons. This wrapper is intended for users who are interested in just the icons. For the standard SweetAlert modal with all of its bells and whistles, you should probably use Vue-SweetAlert 2
npm install --save vue-sweetalert-icons
import SweetAlertIcons from 'vue-sweetalert-icons';
Vue.use(SweetAlertIcons);
If you're using Nuxt, you might need additional steps (read more)
<template>
<!-- Icon can be one of: "success", "warning", "info", "error" and "loading" -->
<sweetalert-icon icon="success" />
<!-- Optionally, you can customize colors for all icons! 🎨 -->
<sweetalert-icon icon="warning" color="#6a737d"/>
</template>
If you'd rather not use the package globally, you can import
SweetalertIcon for use with a single vue
component/instance instead:
<template>
<sweetalert-icon icon="success"></sweetalert-icon>
</template>
<script>
import SweetalertIcon from 'vue-sweetalert-icons';
export default {
components: { SweetalertIcon },
}
</script>
Due to an issue with the way styles are injected into Nuxt, please wrap
<sweetalert-icon /> around
<no-ssr> tags.
<no-ssr>
<sweetalert-icon icon="info" />
</no-ssr>
ISC