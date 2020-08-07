openbase logo
vsi

vue-sweetalert-icons

by Jørgen Vatle
4.3.0 (see all)

🎨 Clean animated status icons for your Vue project. Based on SweetAlert's status icons

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

592

GitHub Stars

59

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

4

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Animated SweetAlert Icons for Vue

A clean and simple Vue wrapper for SweetAlert's fantastic status icons. This wrapper is intended for users who are interested in just the icons. For the standard SweetAlert modal with all of its bells and whistles, you should probably use Vue-SweetAlert 2

Example usage

Install

npm install --save vue-sweetalert-icons

Import

import SweetAlertIcons from 'vue-sweetalert-icons';

Vue.use(SweetAlertIcons);

If you're using Nuxt, you might need additional steps (read more)

Use

<template>
    <!-- Icon can be one of: "success", "warning", "info", "error" and "loading" -->
    <sweetalert-icon icon="success" />

    <!-- Optionally, you can customize colors for all icons! 🎨 -->
    <sweetalert-icon icon="warning" color="#6a737d"/>
</template>

Alternative Usage

If you'd rather not use the package globally, you can import SweetalertIcon for use with a single vue component/instance instead:

<template>
    <sweetalert-icon icon="success"></sweetalert-icon>
</template>

<script>
    import SweetalertIcon from 'vue-sweetalert-icons';

    export default {
        components: { SweetalertIcon },
    }
</script>

Usage with Nuxt

Due to an issue with the way styles are injected into Nuxt, please wrap <sweetalert-icon /> around <no-ssr> tags.

<no-ssr>
    <sweetalert-icon icon="info" />
</no-ssr>

Credits

License

ISC

