VueSwal

You can customize VueSwal to fit your needs.

Api sweetalert or Examples

Installation

npm

npm install vue-swal

yarn

yarn add vue-swal

Usage

Bundler (Webpack, Rollup)

import Vue from 'vue' import VueSwal from 'vue-swal' Vue.use(VueSwal)

Browser

< script src = "vue-swal/dist/vue-swal.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-swal" > </ script >

Simply happens

export default { methods : { alert() { this .$swal( 'Hello word!' ) } } }

Examples

Using Nuxt.js

Using the plugin with nuxt is really very simple.

Add file plugins/vue-swal.js :

import Vue from 'vue' import VueSwal from 'vue-swal' Vue.use(VueSwal)

Then, we add the file inside the plugins key of nuxt.config.js :

module .exports = { plugins : [ '~/plugins/vue-swal' ] }

To learn more about the plugins configuration key, check out the plugins api.

The, vue-swal will be included in the app bundle, but because it's a library, we want to include it in the vendor bundle for better caching.

We can update our nuxt.config.js to add vue-swal in the vendor bundle:

module .exports = { build : { vendor : [ 'vue-swal' ] }, plugins : [ '~/plugins/vue-swal' ] }

Click here to see a complete example.

License

MIT