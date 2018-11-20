openbase logo
vue-swal

by Antério Vieira
1.0.0 (see all)

A small wrapper for integrating SweetAlert to Vuejs

npm
GitHub
2.8K

GitHub Stars

187

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

VueSwal

npm (scoped with tag) vue2 npm

You can customize VueSwal to fit your needs.

Api sweetalert or Examples

Installation

npm

npm install vue-swal

yarn

yarn add vue-swal

Usage

Bundler (Webpack, Rollup)

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueSwal from 'vue-swal'

Vue.use(VueSwal)

Browser

<!-- Include after Vue -->
<!-- Local files -->
<script src="vue-swal/dist/vue-swal.js"></script>

<!-- From CDN -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-swal"></script>

Simply happens

export default {
  methods: {
    alert() {
      this.$swal('Hello word!')
    }
  }
}

Examples

Basic Example Advanced Example
basic exampleadvanced example

Using Nuxt.js

Using the plugin with nuxt is really very simple.

Add file plugins/vue-swal.js:

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueSwal from 'vue-swal'

Vue.use(VueSwal)

Then, we add the file inside the plugins key of nuxt.config.js:

module.exports = {
  plugins: ['~/plugins/vue-swal']
}

To learn more about the plugins configuration key, check out the plugins api.

The, vue-swal will be included in the app bundle, but because it's a library, we want to include it in the vendor bundle for better caching.

We can update our nuxt.config.js to add vue-swal in the vendor bundle:

module.exports = {
  build: {
    vendor: ['vue-swal']
  },
  plugins: ['~/plugins/vue-swal']
}

Click here to see a complete example.

License

MIT

