Vue.js component or directive to simply use SVG sprites
🚨 This new version (2.x) is for Vue.js 3. For v2 compatibility, check previous version
This Vue.js plugin will help you to manage SVG spritsheet with
<symbol> elements.
It provides a component / directive to make tu use of
<svg> and
<use> elements easier.
This module is tree-shakable and exports the followings:
SvgSprite, the component version (with a S)
svgSpritePlugin, options and global registration for component
svgSpriteDirective, the directive version
svgSpriteDirectivePlugin, options and global registration for directive
820B gzipped for the component plugin…
It's also TypeScript friendly :)
symbol attribute (or directive expression) to get the right
<symbol>
size attribute for
viewBox,
width and
height (
<svg>)
url attribute to override global option value
url: path to external SVG file (default:
/assets/svg/sprite.svg, use
'' for inline)
class: class for the SVG element (default:
icon)
NB: If the className is already used (eg: via a modifier like
icon--inline), the class option is not added…
// File: main.ts
// Global registration with options
import Vue from 'vue'
import { svgSpritePlugin } from 'vue-svg-sprite'
Vue.use(svgSpritePlugin, {} /* options */)
<script>
// File: Parent.vue
// Local use
import { SvgSprite } from 'vue-svg-sprite'
export default {
components: {
SvgSprite,
},
}
</script>
// File: main.ts
// Global registration with options
import Vue from 'vue'
import { svgSpriteDirectivePlugin } from 'vue-svg-sprite'
Vue.use(svgSpriteDirectivePlugin, {} /* options */)
|Option
|Default
|Description
|url
|'/assets/svg/sprite.svg'
|path to external SVG file
|class
|'icon'
|CSS class name
Vue.use(svgSpritePlugin, {
url: 'path/to/svg/file.svg',
class: 'my-class',
})
If you want to use an inline SVG, set
urlto
''.
If your spritesheet is "processed" (vue-cli, webpack, …) set
urlto
require('./processed/path/to/svg/sprite.svg').
<SvgSprite symbol="icons-dashboard" size="24" />
<svg v-svg symbol="icons-dashboard" size="24"></svg>
You can also use an expression (
<svg v-svg="'icons-dashboard'"></svg>).
|Attribute
|Required
|Default
|Description
|symbol
|*
|-
|symbol id
|size
|-
|generate
viewBox,
width and
height
|url
options.url
|href domain or
'' for inline SVG
sizeattributes gives the same output with
24,
24 24or
0 0 24 24.
<SvgSprite
symbol="icons-dashboard"
size="0 0 24 24"
role="presentation"
class="icon--inline"
/>
<svg
viewBox="0 0 24 24"
width="24"
height="24"
role="presentation"
class="icon--inline"
>
<use
xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"
xlink:href="/assets/svg/sprite.svg#icons-dashboard"
href="/assets/svg/sprite.svg#icons-dashboard"
></use>
</svg>
To generate the SVG sprite file, you can use svg-sprite.
@lovethebomb @eregnier @jpsc @valjar @demiro @Warin @Warcot @zavsievich
See UNLICENSE for details.