🚨 This new version (2.x) is for Vue.js 3. For v2 compatibility, check previous version

Description

This Vue.js plugin will help you to manage SVG spritsheet with <symbol> elements. It provides a component / directive to make tu use of <svg> and <use> elements easier.

This module is tree-shakable and exports the followings:

SvgSprite , the component version (with a S )

, the component version (with a ) svgSpritePlugin , options and global registration for component

, options and global registration for component svgSpriteDirective , the directive version

, the directive version svgSpriteDirectivePlugin , options and global registration for directive

820B gzipped for the component plugin…

It's also TypeScript friendly :)

Overall usage

Use inline SVG spritesheet or an external SVG file

Use symbol attribute (or directive expression) to get the right <symbol>

attribute (or directive expression) to get the right Use size attribute for viewBox , width and height ( <svg> ) Comma or space separated values 1, 2 or 4 values accepted 1 value: x/y = 0, width = height (e.g.: 24) 2 values: x/y = 0, width, height (e.g.: 24 24) 4 values: x, y, width, height (e.g.: 0 0 24 24)

attribute for , and ( ) Use url attribute to override global option value

attribute to override global option value Options (with plugin use): url : path to external SVG file (default: /assets/svg/sprite.svg , use '' for inline) class : class for the SVG element (default: icon )

(with plugin use):

NB: If the className is already used (eg: via a modifier like icon--inline ), the class option is not added…

Setup

Component (plugin + local)

import Vue from 'vue' import { svgSpritePlugin } from 'vue-svg-sprite' Vue.use(svgSpritePlugin, {} )

< script > import { SvgSprite } from 'vue-svg-sprite' export default { components : { SvgSprite, }, } </ script >

Directive (plugin)

import Vue from 'vue' import { svgSpriteDirectivePlugin } from 'vue-svg-sprite' Vue.use(svgSpriteDirectivePlugin, {} )

Options

Option Default Description url '/assets/svg/sprite.svg' path to external SVG file class 'icon' CSS class name

Vue.use(svgSpritePlugin, { url : 'path/to/svg/file.svg' , class : 'my-class' , })

If you want to use an inline SVG, set url to '' .

If your spritesheet is "processed" (vue-cli, webpack, …) set url to require('./processed/path/to/svg/sprite.svg') .

Usage

Component

< SvgSprite symbol = "icons-dashboard" size = "24" />

Directive

< svg v-svg symbol = "icons-dashboard" size = "24" > </ svg >

You can also use an expression ( <svg v-svg="'icons-dashboard'"></svg> ).

Attributes (all)

Attribute Required Default Description symbol * - symbol id size - generate viewBox , width and height url options.url href domain or '' for inline SVG

size attributes gives the same output with 24 , 24 24 or 0 0 24 24 .

Example

< SvgSprite symbol = "icons-dashboard" size = "0 0 24 24" role = "presentation" class = "icon--inline" />

output

< svg viewBox = "0 0 24 24" width = "24" height = "24" role = "presentation" class = "icon--inline" > < use xmlns:xlink = "http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" xlink:href = "/assets/svg/sprite.svg#icons-dashboard" href = "/assets/svg/sprite.svg#icons-dashboard" > </ use > </ svg >

To generate the SVG sprite file, you can use svg-sprite.

