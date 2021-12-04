A set of Vue.js components to display an interactive SVG map.

Demo

Take a look at the live demo!

Installation

npm

npm install --save vue-svg-map

yarn

yarn add vue-svg-map

Usage

Install the map you need from svg-maps or use your own map. See maps section for more details.

🌍 Simple SVG Map

This is the base component to display an SVG map.

In a SFC (Single File Component):

Import SvgMap component from vue-svg-map

component from Import the map you want

Optionally, import vue-svg-map/dist/index.css if you want to apply the default styles

<template> <svg-map :map="Taiwan" /> </template> <script> import { SvgMap } from "vue-svg-map"; import Taiwan from "@svg-maps/taiwan"; export default { name: "MyMap", components: { SvgMap }, data() { return { Taiwan }; } }; </script> <style src="vue-svg-map/dist/index.css"></style>

Props

Prop Type Default Description map Object required Describe SVG map to display. See maps section for more details. location-class String|Function null CSS class of each <path> . The function parameters are the location object and the location index. location-tabindex String|Function null Tabindex each <path> . The function parameters are the location object and the location index. location-role String null ARIA role of each <path> . is-location-selected Function null Executed to determine if a location is selected. This property is used to set the aria-checked HTML attribute.

Note: other HTML attributes (e.g. style , title , data-* ...) can be added to and customized for each <path> modifying the map object.

Events

All the listeners (click, keypress...) are applied to each location.

Slots

There are 2 named slots:

before which is before the locations

which is before the locations after which is after the locations

☑️ Checkbox SVG Map

This is an implementation of SvgMap that behaves like a group of checkboxes.

It is based on this WAI-ARIA example to support keyboard navigation and be accessible.

Import CheckboxSvgMap component from vue-svg-map

component from Import the map you want

Optionally, import vue-svg-map/dist/index.css if you want to apply the default styles

<template> <checkbox-svg-map v-model="selectedLocations" :map="Taiwan" /> </template> <script> import { CheckboxSvgMap } from "vue-svg-map"; import Taiwan from "@svg-maps/taiwan"; export default { name: "MyCheckboxMap", components: { CheckboxSvgMap }, data() { return { Taiwan, selectedLocations: [] }; } }; </script> <style src="vue-svg-map/dist/index.css"></style>

Props

Prop Type Default Description map Object required Describe SVG map to display. See maps section for more details. value String[] [] List of ids of selected locations. Used for v-model . location-class String|Function null CSS class of each <path> . The function parameters are the location object and the location index.

Note: other HTML attributes (e.g. style , title , data-* ...) can be added to and customized for each <path> modifying the map object.

Events

Like for SvgMap all the listeners (click, keypress...) are applied to each location.

Event Output Description change String[] Emits the new list of ids when a location is selected/unselected. Used for v-model .

Slots

Like in SvgMap there are 2 named slots:

before which is before the locations

which is before the locations after which is after the locations

Note: inserting focusable elements may break the checkboxes' behaviour.

🔘 Radio SVG Map

This is an implementation of SvgMap that behaves like a group of radio buttons.

It is based on this WAI-ARIA example to support keyboard navigation and be accessible.

Import RadioSvgMap component from vue-svg-map

component from Import the map you want

Optionally, import vue-svg-map/dist/index.css if you want to apply the default styles

<template> <radio-svg-map v-model="selectedLocation" :map="Taiwan" /> </template> <script> import { RadioSvgMap } from "vue-svg-map"; import Taiwan from "@svg-maps/taiwan"; export default { name: "MyRadioMap", components: { RadioSvgMap }, data() { return { Taiwan, selectedLocation: null }; } }; </script> <style src="vue-svg-map/dist/index.css"></style>

Props

Prop Type Default Description map Object required Describe SVG map to display. See maps section for more details. value String null Id of selected location. Used for v-model . location-class String|Function null CSS class of each <path> . The function parameters are the location object and the location index.

Note: other HTML attributes (e.g. style , title , data-* ...) can be added to and customized for each <path> modifying the map object.

Events

Like for SvgMap all the listeners (click, keypress...) are applied to each location.

Event Output Description change String Emits the new id when a location is selected. Used for v-model .

Slots

Like in SvgMap there are 2 named slots:

before which is before the locations

which is before the locations after which is after the locations

Note: inserting focusable elements may break the radio buttons' behaviour.

Maps

Existing maps

All the existing maps are in an independant svg-maps project because they may be useful for other components/projects.

Custom maps

You can modify existing maps or create your own.

Modify a map

Import the map to modify Create a new object from this map Pass this new object as map prop of the component

<template> <svg-map :map="customTaiwan" /> </template> <script> import { SvgMap } from "vue-svg-map"; import Taiwan from "@svg-maps/taiwan"; export default { name: "MyMap", components: { SvgMap }, data() { return { customTaiwan: { ...Taiwan, label: "Custom map label", locations: Taiwan.locations.map(location => { // Modify each location to customize/add attributes of <path> }) } }; } }; </script>

It is recommended to not modify the SVG properties (viewBox, path), because it may break the map's display.

Create a map

If you create a new map (other country, city...), feel free to contribute to svg-maps project!

License

MIT