A set of Vue.js components to display an interactive SVG map.
npm install --save vue-svg-map
yarn add vue-svg-map
Install the map you need from svg-maps or use your own map. See maps section for more details.
This is the base component to display an SVG map.
In a SFC (Single File Component):
SvgMap component from
vue-svg-map
vue-svg-map/dist/index.css if you want to apply the default styles
<template>
<svg-map :map="Taiwan" />
</template>
<script>
import { SvgMap } from "vue-svg-map";
import Taiwan from "@svg-maps/taiwan";
export default {
name: "MyMap",
components: {
SvgMap
},
data() {
return {
Taiwan
};
}
};
</script>
<style src="vue-svg-map/dist/index.css"></style>
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|map
|Object
|required
|Describe SVG map to display. See maps section for more details.
|location-class
|String|Function
null
|CSS class of each
<path>. The function parameters are the location object and the location index.
|location-tabindex
|String|Function
null
|Tabindex each
<path>. The function parameters are the location object and the location index.
|location-role
|String
null
|ARIA role of each
<path>.
|is-location-selected
|Function
null
|Executed to determine if a location is selected. This property is used to set the
aria-checked HTML attribute.
Note: other HTML attributes (e.g.
style,
title,
data-*...) can be added to and customized for each
<path> modifying the map object.
All the listeners (click, keypress...) are applied to each location.
There are 2 named slots:
before which is before the locations
after which is after the locations
This is an implementation of
SvgMap that behaves like a group of checkboxes.
It is based on this WAI-ARIA example to support keyboard navigation and be accessible.
CheckboxSvgMap component from
vue-svg-map
vue-svg-map/dist/index.css if you want to apply the default styles
<template>
<checkbox-svg-map v-model="selectedLocations" :map="Taiwan" />
</template>
<script>
import { CheckboxSvgMap } from "vue-svg-map";
import Taiwan from "@svg-maps/taiwan";
export default {
name: "MyCheckboxMap",
components: {
CheckboxSvgMap
},
data() {
return {
Taiwan,
selectedLocations: []
};
}
};
</script>
<style src="vue-svg-map/dist/index.css"></style>
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|map
|Object
|required
|Describe SVG map to display. See maps section for more details.
|value
|String[]
[]
|List of ids of selected locations. Used for
v-model.
|location-class
|String|Function
null
|CSS class of each
<path>. The function parameters are the location object and the location index.
Note: other HTML attributes (e.g.
style,
title,
data-*...) can be added to and customized for each
<path> modifying the map object.
Like for
SvgMap all the listeners (click, keypress...) are applied to each location.
|Event
|Output
|Description
|change
|String[]
|Emits the new list of ids when a location is selected/unselected. Used for
v-model.
Like in
SvgMap there are 2 named slots:
before which is before the locations
after which is after the locations
Note: inserting focusable elements may break the checkboxes' behaviour.
This is an implementation of
SvgMap that behaves like a group of radio buttons.
It is based on this WAI-ARIA example to support keyboard navigation and be accessible.
RadioSvgMap component from
vue-svg-map
vue-svg-map/dist/index.css if you want to apply the default styles
<template>
<radio-svg-map v-model="selectedLocation" :map="Taiwan" />
</template>
<script>
import { RadioSvgMap } from "vue-svg-map";
import Taiwan from "@svg-maps/taiwan";
export default {
name: "MyRadioMap",
components: {
RadioSvgMap
},
data() {
return {
Taiwan,
selectedLocation: null
};
}
};
</script>
<style src="vue-svg-map/dist/index.css"></style>
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|map
|Object
|required
|Describe SVG map to display. See maps section for more details.
|value
|String
null
|Id of selected location. Used for
v-model.
|location-class
|String|Function
null
|CSS class of each
<path>. The function parameters are the location object and the location index.
Note: other HTML attributes (e.g.
style,
title,
data-*...) can be added to and customized for each
<path> modifying the map object.
Like for
SvgMap all the listeners (click, keypress...) are applied to each location.
|Event
|Output
|Description
|change
|String
|Emits the new id when a location is selected. Used for
v-model.
Like in
SvgMap there are 2 named slots:
before which is before the locations
after which is after the locations
Note: inserting focusable elements may break the radio buttons' behaviour.
All the existing maps are in an independant svg-maps project because they may be useful for other components/projects.
You can modify existing maps or create your own.
map prop of the component
<template>
<svg-map :map="customTaiwan" />
</template>
<script>
import { SvgMap } from "vue-svg-map";
import Taiwan from "@svg-maps/taiwan";
export default {
name: "MyMap",
components: {
SvgMap
},
data() {
return {
customTaiwan: {
...Taiwan,
label: "Custom map label",
locations: Taiwan.locations.map(location => {
// Modify each location to customize/add attributes of <path>
})
}
};
}
};
</script>
It is recommended to not modify the SVG properties (viewBox, path), because it may break the map's display.
If you create a new map (other country, city...), feel free to contribute to svg-maps project!
MIT