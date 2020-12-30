Webpack loader used for inline replacement of SVG images with actual content of SVG files in Vue projects.
Loader parses only HTML template format.
Loader has built-in SVGO support for SVG optimization.
Sprite option works only with Vue Single File Component approach.
Vue 3 projects created via Vue CLI aren't built on top of Webpack, they use Vite (which is build on top of Rollup) instead. In this case, this loader won't work. Please take a look at vue-svg-inline-plugin, which works similar to this loader.
true value as alias for default configuration
null or
false value for disabling SVG optimization
$ npm install vue-svg-inline-loader --save-dev
$ yarn add vue-svg-inline-loader --dev
With webpack - webpack.config.js (recommended):
// webpack
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.vue$/,
use: [
{
loader: "vue-loader",
options: { /* ... */ }
},
{
loader: "vue-svg-inline-loader",
options: { /* ... */ }
}
]
}
]
}
};
With vue-cli - vue.config.js:
With gridsome - gridsome.config.js:
With quasar - quasar.conf.js:
// vue-cli, gridsome, quasar
module.exports = {
chainWebpack: config => {
config.module
.rule("vue")
.use("vue-svg-inline-loader")
.loader("vue-svg-inline-loader")
.options({ /* ... */ });
}
};
With nuxt - nuxt.config.js:
With quasar - quasar.conf.js:
// nuxt, quasar
module.exports = {
build: {
// use extend() method for nuxt
// use extendWebpack() method for quasar
extendWebpack(config, { isServer, isClient }) {
config.module.rules.push({
test: /\.vue$/,
loader: "vue-svg-inline-loader",
options: { /* ... */ }
})
}
}
};
With laravel-mix - webpack.mix.js:
// laravel-mix
const mix = require("laravel-mix");
mix.override(config => {
config.module.rules.push({
test: /\.vue$/,
use: [{
loader: "vue-svg-inline-loader",
options: { /* ... */ }
}]
})
});
Basic inline SVG usage with
svg-inline keyword directive:
<img svg-inline class="icon" src="./images/example.svg" alt="example" />
Which replaces into:
<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="..." svg-inline role="presentation" focusable="false" tabindex="-1" class="icon">
<path d="..."></path>
</svg>
Basic inline SVG sprite usage with
svg-sprite keyword directive:
<img svg-inline svg-sprite class="icon" src="./images/example.svg" alt="example" />
Which replaces into:
<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" viewBox="..." svg-inline svg-sprite role="presentation" focusable="false" tabindex="-1" class="icon">
<use xlink:href="#svg-sprite-md5hash" href="#svg-sprite-md5hash"></use>
</svg>
<!-- ... -->
<!-- will get injected right before root closing tag in Vue component -->
<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" style="display: none !important;">
<symbol id="svg-sprite-md5hash" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="...">
<path d="..."></path>
</symbol>
<!-- ... -->
</svg>
Loader won't parse any images with Vue bindings used as
src attribute [more info].
If you need to preserve image tag (e.g. in comments), you can wrap it in hash (
#) or triple backtick (
```) characters.
Default options:
{
inline: {
keyword: "svg-inline",
strict: true
},
sprite: {
keyword: "svg-sprite",
strict: true
},
addTitle: false,
cloneAttributes: ["viewbox"],
addAttributes: {
role: "presentation",
focusable: false,
tabindex: -1
},
dataAttributes: [],
removeAttributes: ["alt", "src"],
transformImageAttributesToVueDirectives: true,
md5: true,
xhtml: false,
svgo: true,
/* value true for svgo option is alias for:
svgo: {
plugins: [
{
removeViewBox: false
}
]
},
*/
verbose: false
}
Explanation:
inline.keyword:
Defines keyword, which marks images you want to replace with inline SVG. Keyword has to be wrapped with whitespace characters (e.g. space). In case of some conflicts, you can also use data version of your keyword (e.g.
data-keyword).
inline.strict:
In strict mode loader replaces only images with defined keyword. If strict mode is disabled, loader replaces all images.
sprite.keyword:
Defines keyword, which marks images you want to replace with inline SVG using inline sprites. Keyword has to be wrapped with whitespace characters (e.g. space). In case of some conflicts, you can also use data version of your keyword (e.g.
data-keyword).
sprite.strict:
In strict mode loader replaces only images with defined keyword. If strict mode is disabled, loader replaces all images.
addTitle:
Transform image
alt attribute into SVG
title tag, if not defined (removed with SVGO by default). This option has no effect while using inline SVG sprites.
cloneAttributes:
Array of attributes which will be cloned into SVG link node while using inline SVG sprites.
addAttributes:
Object of attributes which will be added.
dataAttributes:
Array of attributes which will be renamed to data-attributes.
removeAttributes:
Array of attributes which will be removed.
transformImageAttributesToVueDirectives:
Transforms all non-Vue image tag attributes via Vue
v-bind directive. With this option enabled, Vue will handle merge / replace attributes, that are present on both resources - image tag and SVG tag. This might cause issues, when using Vue bindings on image tag attribute, that is also present on SVG tag (e.g.: class attribute). Please use verbose option for local debugging before submitting new issue.
md5:
Use md5-encoded resource path as ID for inline SVG sprites instead of plaintext. Set it to
false only for development purposes.
xhtml:
In XHTML mode attribute minimization is forbidden. Empty attributes are filled with their names to be XHTML-compliant (e.g.
disabled="disabled").
svgo:
Pass SVGO configuration object (documentation can be found here) or
true for default configuration. Pass
null or
false to disable SVG optimization.
verbose:
Will print image tag, SVG tag and modified SVG tag (with attributes from image tag) for debugging purposes.