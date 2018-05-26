This is a webpack loader that turns SVG icons into directly-importable vuejs components. You can import these and use them directly in your Vue applications:
<template>
<div>
<my-icon width='1.5em' height='1.5em'/>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import MyIcon from './my-icon.svg'
export default {
components: {
MyIcon
},
}
</script>
SVG attributes can be overridden with CSS or inline on the icon element in your template. See the example project for more usage examples.
While the 1.x version of this project was originally designed to work with
svg-sprite-loader, this was no longer
necessary for my use-case and I found the loader only added complexity without offering
a lot of benefit. If down the line other users want to take advantage of the sprite loader
then I'm glad to add that back in as a possible configuration option, but it didn't make
sense to support without knowing people were using it. The 1.x branch should still work
for you, however
There is a sample Vue + Webpack project in the
examples/ directory that shows
how to use this in an application.
yarn add -D vue-svg-icon-loader
or
npm install --save-dev vue-svg-icon-loader
You will also need to add a runtime dependency on
vue-svg-component-runtime:
yarn add vue-svg-component-runtime
Create or update
webpack.config.js like so:
module.exports = {
entry: './app.js',
output: {
filename: 'bundle.js'
},
module: {
rules: [
// ... other configured loaders
{
test: /\.svg$/,
use: [
'vue-svg-icon-loader',
],
}
]
}
}
You an also provide options to the loader:
{
test: /\.svg$/,
use: [
{
loader: 'vue-svg-icon-loader',
options: {
defaultScale: number | undefined
}
}
]
}
defaultScale
default = 1
Setting this to an integer will multiply the SVG
viewBox dimensions by this number in
each component. This can be overridden per component instnace by passing a
scale prop.
Importing svg files as Vue components in typescript requires one additional setup step.
You will need to provide a type definition for
.svg files so that typescript knows to treat
them as a vue component. If you haven't done this, you'll see typescript reporting
"module not found" errors. Create a
svg.d.ts file wherever you store external type
defintions, and add the following content:
declare module "*.svg" {
import Vue from 'vue'
export default Vue
}
Note: If anyone knows a way for this loader to provide this for projects automatically, please open an issue and let me know!
I want you to help make this even better. Please feel free to contribute; if you have any problems or feature suggestions, please open an issue on Github.
MIT License