An easily customizable gauge for VueJS with gradients and animations
You can find a demo here
npm i vue-svg-gauge --save
yarn add -D vue-svg-gauge
The following examples can also be used with CommonJS by replacing ES6-specific syntax with CommonJS equivalents.
import Vue from 'vue'
import { VueSvgGauge } from 'vue-svg-gauge'
new Vue({
components: {
VueSvgGauge,
}
})
import Vue from 'vue'
import App from './App.vue'
import VueSvgGauge from 'vue-svg-gauge'
Vue.use(VueSvgGauge)
new Vue({
render: h => h(App),
}).$mount('#app')
Add a script tag pointing to dist/vue-svg-gauge.min.js after adding Vue.
<html>
<head>
...
</head>
<body>
<div id="app">
<vue-svg-gauge></vue-svg-gauge>
</div>
<script src="path/to/vue.js"></script>
<script src="path/to/dist/vue-svg-gauge.min.js"></script>
<script>
new Vue({
el: '#app'
})
</script>
</body>
</html>
Once installed, it can be user in any template as
<VueSvgGauge
:start-angle="-110"
:end-angle="110"
:value="3"
:separator-step="1"
:min="0"
:max="4"
:gauge-color="[{ offset: 0, color: '#347AB0'}, { offset: 100, color: '#8CDFAD'}]"
:scale-interval="0.1"
/>
<!-- or -->
<vue-svg-gauge
:start-angle="-110"
:end-angle="110"
:value="3"
:separator-step="0"
:min="0"
:max="10"
gauge-color="#8CDFAD"
:scale-interval="0.1"
/>
|Props
|Type
|Value
|Default
|value
|Number
|Value of the gauge, must be contained between min and max. If not, it will be set to min if inferior, or max if superior
|70
|min
|Number
|Minimum value reachable
|0
|max
|Number
|Maximum value reachable
|100
|startAngle
|Number
|Start angle of the gauge. Can go from -360° to 360° but must be smaller than endAngle
|-90
|endAngle
|Number
|End angle of the gauge. Can go from -360° to 360° but must be greater than startAngle
|90
|innerRadius
|Number
|inner radius that will determine the thickness of the gauge
|60
|separatorStep
|Number
|Number of steps between each separator (will display a separator each min + (n * separatorStep)). Won't display any if 0 or null
|10
|separatorThickness
|Number
|Thickness of the separators, unit is in degree
|4
|gaugeColor
|String,Array
|Color of the gauge, can either be a simple color or a gradient
|[{ offset: 0, color: '#347AB0' }, { offset: 100, color: '#8CDFAD' }]
|baseColor
|String
|Color of the empty gauge
|#DDDDDD
|scaleInterval
|Number
|Interval between the scale line, based on min and max. Won't display any if 0 or null
|5
|transitionDuration
|Number
|Transition duration time in ms. If set to
0, there will be no transition
|1500
|easing
|String
|Animation easing option
|Circular.Out
Notes :
There is a main slot allowing you to display any kind of html you want in your gauge.
<VueSvgGauge
:start-angle="-110"
:end-angle="110"
:value="random"
:separator-step="20"
:scale-interval="10"
:inner-radius="80"
>
<div class="inner-text">
<span>Let's make this <b>fun</b> !</span>
</div>
</VueSvgGauge>
.inner-text {
// allow the text to take all the available space in the svg on top of the gauge
height: 100%;
width: 100%;
span {
max-width: 100px;
color: red;
// ...
}
}
You will need to install
vue ~2.5.22 to use this package properly
Also vue-svg-gauge relies on the tweenJs library for animations.
Made with ❤️ at comet