openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

vue-svg-gauge

by hellocomet
1.2.1 (see all)

Customizable gauge component with gradients and animations for VueJs

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

67

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Gradient

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-svg-gauge

An easily customizable gauge for VueJS with gradients and animations

Demo

You can find a demo here

Installation

npm i vue-svg-gauge --save

yarn add -D vue-svg-gauge

Import

ES6

The following examples can also be used with CommonJS by replacing ES6-specific syntax with CommonJS equivalents.

import Vue from 'vue'
import { VueSvgGauge } from 'vue-svg-gauge'

new Vue({
  components: {
    VueSvgGauge,
  }
})

Globals as a pluggin

import Vue from 'vue'
import App from './App.vue'
import VueSvgGauge from 'vue-svg-gauge'

Vue.use(VueSvgGauge)

new Vue({
  render: h => h(App),
}).$mount('#app')

Globals (via the script tag)

Add a script tag pointing to dist/vue-svg-gauge.min.js after adding Vue.

<html>
  <head>
    ...
  </head>
  <body>
    <div id="app">
      <vue-svg-gauge></vue-svg-gauge>
    </div>

    <script src="path/to/vue.js"></script>
    <script src="path/to/dist/vue-svg-gauge.min.js"></script>
    <script>
      new Vue({
        el: '#app'
      })
    </script>
  </body>
</html>

Usage

Once installed, it can be user in any template as

<VueSvgGauge
  :start-angle="-110"
  :end-angle="110"
  :value="3"
  :separator-step="1"
  :min="0"
  :max="4"
  :gauge-color="[{ offset: 0, color: '#347AB0'}, { offset: 100, color: '#8CDFAD'}]"
  :scale-interval="0.1"
/>
<!--  or  -->
<vue-svg-gauge
  :start-angle="-110"
  :end-angle="110"
  :value="3"
  :separator-step="0"
  :min="0"
  :max="10"
  gauge-color="#8CDFAD"
  :scale-interval="0.1"
/>

Props

PropsTypeValueDefault
valueNumberValue of the gauge, must be contained between min and max. If not, it will be set to min if inferior, or max if superior70
minNumberMinimum value reachable0
maxNumberMaximum value reachable100
startAngleNumberStart angle of the gauge. Can go from -360° to 360° but must be smaller than endAngle-90
endAngleNumberEnd angle of the gauge. Can go from -360° to 360° but must be greater than startAngle90
innerRadiusNumberinner radius that will determine the thickness of the gauge60
separatorStepNumberNumber of steps between each separator (will display a separator each min + (n * separatorStep)). Won't display any if 0 or null10
separatorThicknessNumberThickness of the separators, unit is in degree4
gaugeColorString,ArrayColor of the gauge, can either be a simple color or a gradient[{ offset: 0, color: '#347AB0' }, { offset: 100, color: '#8CDFAD' }]
baseColorStringColor of the empty gauge#DDDDDD
scaleIntervalNumberInterval between the scale line, based on min and max. Won't display any if 0 or null5
transitionDurationNumberTransition duration time in ms. If set to 0, there will be no transition1500
easingStringAnimation easing optionCircular.Out

Notes :

  • the reference angle is 0 on top of the gauge.
  • you can find the documentation about the different animation functions here

Slot

There is a main slot allowing you to display any kind of html you want in your gauge.

Example

<VueSvgGauge
  :start-angle="-110"
  :end-angle="110"
  :value="random"
  :separator-step="20"
  :scale-interval="10"
  :inner-radius="80"
>
  <div class="inner-text">
    <span>Let's make this <b>fun</b> !</span>
  </div>
</VueSvgGauge>

.inner-text {
  // allow the text to take all the available space in the svg on top of the gauge
  height: 100%;
  width: 100%;

  span {
    max-width: 100px;
    color: red;
    // ...
  }
}

Dependencies

You will need to install vue ~2.5.22 to use this package properly

Also vue-svg-gauge relies on the tweenJs library for animations.

Made with ❤️ at comet

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

vcg
vue-color-gradient-pickerColor and gradient picker for vue.js
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
909
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vgc
vue-gradient-color-pickerA gradient color picker for VueJs
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vg
vue-gpickrVue gradient picker component
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
639
vcs
vue-color-settingColor and gradient picker for vue.js
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
20
gra
@vue-vx/gradientVue port of vx (moved to vue-data-components)
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
16
See 8 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial