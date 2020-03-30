An easily customizable gauge for VueJS with gradients and animations

Demo

You can find a demo here

Installation

npm i vue-svg-gauge --save

yarn add -D vue-svg-gauge

Import

ES6

The following examples can also be used with CommonJS by replacing ES6-specific syntax with CommonJS equivalents.

import Vue from 'vue' import { VueSvgGauge } from 'vue-svg-gauge' new Vue({ components : { VueSvgGauge, } })

Globals as a pluggin

import Vue from 'vue' import App from './App.vue' import VueSvgGauge from 'vue-svg-gauge' Vue.use(VueSvgGauge) new Vue({ render : h => h(App), }).$mount( '#app' )

Globals (via the script tag)

Add a script tag pointing to dist/vue-svg-gauge.min.js after adding Vue.

< html > < head > ... </ head > < body > < div id = "app" > < vue-svg-gauge > </ vue-svg-gauge > </ div > < script src = "path/to/vue.js" > </ script > < script src = "path/to/dist/vue-svg-gauge.min.js" > </ script > < script > new Vue({ el: '#app' }) </ script > </ body > </ html >

Usage

Once installed, it can be user in any template as

< VueSvgGauge :start-angle = "-110" :end-angle = "110" :value = "3" :separator-step = "1" :min = "0" :max = "4" :gauge-color = "[{ offset: 0, color: '#347AB0'}, { offset: 100, color: '#8CDFAD'}]" :scale-interval = "0.1" /> < vue-svg-gauge :start-angle = "-110" :end-angle = "110" :value = "3" :separator-step = "0" :min = "0" :max = "10" gauge-color = "#8CDFAD" :scale-interval = "0.1" />

Props

Props Type Value Default value Number Value of the gauge, must be contained between min and max. If not, it will be set to min if inferior, or max if superior 70 min Number Minimum value reachable 0 max Number Maximum value reachable 100 startAngle Number Start angle of the gauge. Can go from -360° to 360° but must be smaller than endAngle -90 endAngle Number End angle of the gauge. Can go from -360° to 360° but must be greater than startAngle 90 innerRadius Number inner radius that will determine the thickness of the gauge 60 separatorStep Number Number of steps between each separator (will display a separator each min + (n * separatorStep)). Won't display any if 0 or null 10 separatorThickness Number Thickness of the separators, unit is in degree 4 gaugeColor String,Array Color of the gauge, can either be a simple color or a gradient [{ offset: 0, color: '#347AB0' }, { offset: 100, color: '#8CDFAD' }] baseColor String Color of the empty gauge #DDDDDD scaleInterval Number Interval between the scale line, based on min and max. Won't display any if 0 or null 5 transitionDuration Number Transition duration time in ms. If set to 0 , there will be no transition 1500 easing String Animation easing option Circular.Out

Notes :

the reference angle is 0 on top of the gauge.

you can find the documentation about the different animation functions here

Slot

There is a main slot allowing you to display any kind of html you want in your gauge.

Example

< VueSvgGauge :start-angle = "-110" :end-angle = "110" :value = "random" :separator-step = "20" :scale-interval = "10" :inner-radius = "80" > < div class = "inner-text" > < span > Let's make this < b > fun </ b > ! </ span > </ div > </ VueSvgGauge >

.inner-text { // allow the text to take all the available space in the svg on top of the gauge height : 100% ; width : 100% ; span { max-width : 100px ; color : red; // ... } }

Dependencies

You will need to install vue ~2.5.22 to use this package properly

Also vue-svg-gauge relies on the tweenJs library for animations.

Made with ❤️ at comet