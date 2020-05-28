openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vsf

vue-svg-filler

by Pongsatorn
1.0.6 (see all)

🎨 Vue component for customize your svg file. (For Vue CLI 2)

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

158

GitHub Stars

83

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Buy Me A Coffee

NPM version NPM downloads License Build Status

Vue SVG Filler 🖍 🎨

Vue component for customize your svg file.

Demo Page

Documentation & Demo Page

Install

npm install vue-svg-filler --save

or

yarn add vue-svg-filler

Usage

import SvgFiller from 'vue-svg-filler'

Vue.component('svg-filler', SvgFiller)

🚨 Please note that !

  1. Your svg file must only contain in /static directory
  2. The path must be a relative path e.g. static/icon.svg or /static/icon/file.svg , Can't use ../ or ./
<svg-filler path="static/PATH/OF/YOUR/FILE.svg"/>

Example directory structure

my-project
├── ...
│
├── src
├── static
│   ├── icon
│   │    └── bitcoin.svg
│   │    └── palette.svg
│   │    └── frog.svg
│   ├── github.svg
│   └── vuejs.svg
│
└── ...

Example

Simple usage

<svg-filler path="static/github.svg"/>

Customize fill & size

<svg-filler path="static/icon/bitcoin.svg" fill="#FF9900" width="50px" height="50px"/>

Fill & stroke

<template>
  <div>
    <svg-filler path="/static/vue-svg-filler/icon/palette.svg" class="cs-pointer" :fill="svgPalette.color" :width="svgPalette.width" :height="svgPalette.height" @click="svgPalette.color = randomColor()"/>

    <svg-filler path="/static/vue-svg-filler/icon/palette.svg" class="cs-pointer" :stroke="svgPalette.color" fill="none" :width="svgPalette.width" :height="svgPalette.height" @click="svgPalette.color = randomColor()"/>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
export default {
  data () {
    return {
      svgPalette: {
        color: this.randomColor(),
        width: '150px',
        height: '150px'
      }
    }
  },
  methods: {
    randomColor () {
      let length = 6
      let chars = '0123456789ABCDEF'
      let hex = '#'
      while (length--) hex += chars[(Math.random() * 16) | 0]
      return hex
    }
  }
}
</script>

Hover

<template>
  <div>
    <svg-filler path="/static/vuejs.svg" fill="#42b883" width="150px" height="150px":hover-color="#35495e"/>
    <div>Hover me !</div>
  </div>
</template>

Options

Props

PropsTypeDefaultDescription
pathString-Path of your svg file in /static
widthString24pxWidth
heightString24pxHeight
fillString#000Fill color
hover-colorString-Fill color when hover icon
strokeStringnoneStroke color
hover-stroke-colorString-Stroke color when hover icon

Events

NameTypeDefaultDescription
clickFunction-Triggers when click
[any].nativeevent: $event-Listen to any native event, e.g. mouseover.native

Contributing

  1. Fork this repository.
  2. Create new branch with feature name.
  3. Run npm install and npm run dev.
  4. Create your feature.
  5. Commit and set commit message with feature name.
  6. Push your code to your fork repository.
  7. Create pull request. 🙂

Support

If you like this project, You can support me with starring ⭐ this repository.

License

MIT

Developed with ❤️ and ☕️

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial