Vue component for customize your svg file.
npm install vue-svg-filler --save
or
yarn add vue-svg-filler
import SvgFiller from 'vue-svg-filler'
Vue.component('svg-filler', SvgFiller)
svg file must only contain in
/static directory
path must be a relative path e.g.
static/icon.svg or
/static/icon/file.svg , Can't use
../ or
./
<svg-filler path="static/PATH/OF/YOUR/FILE.svg"/>
my-project
├── ...
│
├── src
├── static
│ ├── icon
│ │ └── bitcoin.svg
│ │ └── palette.svg
│ │ └── frog.svg
│ ├── github.svg
│ └── vuejs.svg
│
└── ...
<svg-filler path="static/github.svg"/>
<svg-filler path="static/icon/bitcoin.svg" fill="#FF9900" width="50px" height="50px"/>
<template>
<div>
<svg-filler path="/static/vue-svg-filler/icon/palette.svg" class="cs-pointer" :fill="svgPalette.color" :width="svgPalette.width" :height="svgPalette.height" @click="svgPalette.color = randomColor()"/>
<svg-filler path="/static/vue-svg-filler/icon/palette.svg" class="cs-pointer" :stroke="svgPalette.color" fill="none" :width="svgPalette.width" :height="svgPalette.height" @click="svgPalette.color = randomColor()"/>
</div>
</template>
<script>
export default {
data () {
return {
svgPalette: {
color: this.randomColor(),
width: '150px',
height: '150px'
}
}
},
methods: {
randomColor () {
let length = 6
let chars = '0123456789ABCDEF'
let hex = '#'
while (length--) hex += chars[(Math.random() * 16) | 0]
return hex
}
}
}
</script>
<template>
<div>
<svg-filler path="/static/vuejs.svg" fill="#42b883" width="150px" height="150px":hover-color="#35495e"/>
<div>Hover me !</div>
</div>
</template>
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Description
|path
|String
|-
|Path of your svg file in
/static
|width
|String
|24px
|Width
|height
|String
|24px
|Height
|fill
|String
|#000
|Fill color
|hover-color
|String
|-
|Fill color when hover icon
|stroke
|String
|none
|Stroke color
|hover-stroke-color
|String
|-
|Stroke color when hover icon
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|click
|Function
|-
|Triggers when click
|[any].native
|event: $event
|-
|Listen to any native event, e.g.
mouseover.native
npm install and
npm run dev.
If you like this project, You can support me with starring ⭐ this repository.
Developed with ❤️ and ☕️