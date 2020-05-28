Vue SVG Filler 🖍 🎨

Vue component for customize your svg file.

Demo Page

Documentation & Demo Page

Install

npm install vue-svg-filler --save

or

yarn add vue-svg-filler

Usage

import SvgFiller from 'vue-svg-filler' Vue.component( 'svg-filler' , SvgFiller)

🚨 Please note that !

Your svg file must only contain in /static directory The path must be a relative path e.g. static/icon.svg or /static/icon/file.svg , Can't use ../ or ./

< svg-filler path = "static/PATH/OF/YOUR/FILE.svg" />

Example directory structure

my-project ├── ... │ ├── src ├── static │ ├── icon │ │ └── bitcoin .svg │ │ └── palette .svg │ │ └── frog .svg │ ├── github .svg │ └── vuejs .svg │ └── ...

Example

Simple usage

< svg-filler path = "static/github.svg" />

Customize fill & size

< svg-filler path = "static/icon/bitcoin.svg" fill = "#FF9900" width = "50px" height = "50px" />

Fill & stroke

< template > < div > < svg-filler path = "/static/vue-svg-filler/icon/palette.svg" class = "cs-pointer" :fill = "svgPalette.color" :width = "svgPalette.width" :height = "svgPalette.height" @ click = "svgPalette.color = randomColor()" /> < svg-filler path = "/static/vue-svg-filler/icon/palette.svg" class = "cs-pointer" :stroke = "svgPalette.color" fill = "none" :width = "svgPalette.width" :height = "svgPalette.height" @ click = "svgPalette.color = randomColor()" /> </ div > </ template > < script > export default { data () { return { svgPalette : { color : this .randomColor(), width : '150px' , height : '150px' } } }, methods : { randomColor () { let length = 6 let chars = '0123456789ABCDEF' let hex = '#' while (length--) hex += chars[( Math .random() * 16 ) | 0 ] return hex } } } </ script >

Hover

< template > < div > < svg-filler path = "/static/vuejs.svg" fill = "#42b883" width = "150px" height = "150px" :hover-color = "#35495e" /> < div > Hover me ! </ div > </ div > </ template >

Options

Props

Props Type Default Description path String - Path of your svg file in /static width String 24px Width height String 24px Height fill String #000 Fill color hover-color String - Fill color when hover icon stroke String none Stroke color hover-stroke-color String - Stroke color when hover icon

Events

Name Type Default Description click Function - Triggers when click [any].native event: $event - Listen to any native event, e.g. mouseover.native

Contributing

Fork this repository. Create new branch with feature name. Run npm install and npm run dev . Create your feature. Commit and set commit message with feature name. Push your code to your fork repository. Create pull request. 🙂

Support

If you like this project, You can support me with starring ⭐ this repository.

License

MIT

