Create resources that can automatically be activated and deactivated when used (like subscriptions)
Efficiently managing reactive and living data from an external source can become difficult in a large app or when using vuex. With
vue-supply, you can easily consume data and automatically activate or deactivate subscriptions.
The Vue+Meteor demo project demonstrate how to use Meteor reactive data easily with
vue-supply inside components and a vuex store.
vue-supply is suitable for any kind of reactive and realtime data. For example:
With
vue-supply, you create Vue instances extending the
Supply definition. You then define two methods:
activate and
deactivate. For example, you can subscribe to a realtime publication in the
activate method and destroy this subscription in the
deactivate method. When you will use this
Supply in your components (called 'consumers'), it will automatically activate itself when it is first used (with the
grasp method) or deactivate itself when no component use it anymore (with the
release method). You can also easily store the realtime data inside the
Supply and access it in the consumer components or in vuex getters. Anywhere in your code, you can wait for a
Supply to be activated with the
ensureActive method.
Supply also understands the notion of loading the data: when your subscription is being processed, just increment the
loading property. When it's ready, decrement
loading. If all the operations are done (which means that
loading value is
0), the
Supply will emit the
is-ready event you can listen to. You can also use the
ready property directly in your templates (or somewhere else). There is also a
ensureReady method that waits for the
Supply to be ready.
npm install --save vue-supply
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueSupply from 'vue-supply'
Vue.use(VueSupply)
<script src="vue.js"></script>
<script src="vue-supply/dist/vue-supply.browser.js"></script>
The plugin should be auto-installed. If not, you can install it manually with the instructions below.
Vue.use(VueSupply)
A supply is a Vue instance which is responsible for managing a piece of dynamic data (for example, a Meteor, GraphQL or Firebase subscription with data that may change and update from the server). It has an deactivated state (default), and an activated state when the data should be updated (for example, when a subscription is running).
To create a supply, write a Vue definition object extending the
Supply definition:
import { Supply } from 'vue-supply'
export default {
extends: Supply,
// Vue options here
}
Then you can manually create a supply with the Vue constructor:
import Vue from 'vue'
import TestResourceDef from 'supply/test-resource'
const TestResource = new Vue(TestResource)
The two methods when using the supply are:
supply.grasp() which increments
supply.consumers by
1
supply.release() which decrements
supply.consumers by
1
To activate or deactivate the supply, use the
grasp and
release methods where you need to access the supply:
console.log(TestResource.consumers) // 0
TestResource.grasp()
console.log(TestResource.consumers) // 1
console.log(TestResource.someData) // Access the data
TestResource.release()
console.log(TestResource.consumers) // 0
The supply will emit a
consumers event with the count when it changes.
The supply is active if it has one or more
consumers. When it becomes active, it calls the
activate method, which you should override in the definition:
export default {
extends: Supply,
methods: {
activate () {
// Subscribe
},
},
}
Also, the
active event is emitted on the supply, with a
true boolean argument, and the
is-active event.
TestResource.$on('active', (isActive) => {
// Do something
})
And when there are no more consumer for the supply, the
deactivate method is called:
export default {
extends: Supply,
methods: {
activate () {
// Subscribe
},
deactivate () {
// Unsubscribe
},
},
}
Also, the
active event is emitted on the supply, with a
false boolean argument, and the
is-not-active event.
There is a
active computed boolean available that changes when the supply is activated or deactivated:
TestResource.$watch('active', isActive => {
console.log(isActive)
})
You can also use the
supply.ensureActive() method which return a promise that resolves as soon as the supply is activated (or immediatly if it is already):
TestResource.ensureActive().then(() => {
// The supply is active
})
It is recommended to register the supply definition to enable injection in components and in the vuex store.
import { register } from 'vue-supply'
import TestResourceDef from 'supply/test-resource'
register('TestResource', TestResourceDef)
Inside a component, add a mixin with
use(name, manageKeepAlive = true) to automatically
grasp and
release the supply when the component is created and destroyed, using the name used in the registration (see above):
import { use } from 'vue-supply'
export default {
// This component now uses TestResource
mixins: [use('TestResource')],
// Use the values in computed properties
computed: {
answer () {
return this.$supply.TestResource.someData
},
},
// ...
}
Then you can use the supply data inside computed properties or inside methods with the
this.$supply[name] object:
// Use the values in computed properties
computed: {
answer () {
return this.$supply.TestResource.someData
},
},
Inside a vuex store, you can inject getters that use supplies:
export default {
supply: {
use: ['TestResource'],
inject: ({ TestResource }) => ({
getters: {
'all-items': () => TestResource.items,
},
}),
},
getters: {
'count': (state, getters) => getters['all-items'].length,
},
}
Before creating the Vuex store, transform the options with the
injectSupply(options, cache) method:
import { injectSupply } from 'vue-supply'
const supplyCache = {}
const suppliedStoreOptions = injectSupply(storeOptions, supplyCache)
const store = new Vuex.Store(suppliedStoreOptions)
Provide the supply cache to the root Vue instance so that the supplies created for the store are reused in the components:
new Vue({
// ...
supplyCache,
}),
Then to activate/deactivate the supply, you can either call the
grasp and
release methods inside actions:
supply: {
use: ['TestResource'],
inject: ({ TestResource }) => ({
getters: {
'all-items': () => TestResource.items,
},
actions: {
'subscribe-action' () {
// Request usage in the store
// Ex: subscribing to a Meteor publication
TestResource.grasp()
},
'unsubscribe-action' () {
// No longer used in the store
// Ex: unsubscribing from a Meteor publication
TestResource.release()
},
}
}),
},
Or with the mixins and the
use function inside components using the getter:
import { use } from 'vue-supply'
import { mapGetters } from 'vuex'
export default {
// This component now uses TestResource supply
mixins: [use('TestResource')],
// Use getter that utilize the supply
computed: {
...mapGetters({
items: 'all-items',
})
},
}
A loading system is included in the supply supplies. Change the
loading integer property:
0 means the supply is ready to be consumed (for example, data is loaded). This is the default value.
1 or more means there is loading in progress
You should change the
loading property inside the
activate and
deactive methods:
import { Supply } from 'vue-supply'
export default new Vue({
extends: Supply,
methods: {
activate () {
console.log('subscribing...')
// Use the integer `loading` property
// 0 mean ready
this.loading ++
// Faking a server request here :p
setTimeout(() => {
console.log('data is loaded')
this.loading --
}, 1000)
},
},
})
You can get the loading state with the
ready computed property, a boolean which is
true when there are no loading in progress. It can directly used inside computed properties:
import TestResource from 'supply/test-resource'
export default {
// Use the values in computed properties
computed: {
isDataReady () {
return TestResource.ready
},
},
}
There are the
ready (with a boolean argument),
is-ready and
is-not-ready events.
You can also use the
supply.ensureReady() method which return a promise that resolves as soon as the supply is ready (or immediatly if it is already):
TestResource.ensureReady().then(() => {
// The supply is ready
})
There is a useful function,
consume, which comes in handy when you only need to use the supply periodically. It both graspes and wait for ready and return a
release function:
import { consume } from 'vue-supply'
import TestResource from 'supply/test-resource'
// This will grasp and wait for the supply to be 'ready'
const release = await consume(TestResource)
// Count of active supply consumers
console.log('consumers', TestResource.consumers)
// When you are done with the supply, release it
release()
It's often useful to create a base definition for each supply.
Example for Meteor:
// base.js
import { Supply } from 'vue-supply'
export default {
extends: Supply,
methods: {
activate () {
this.$startMeteor()
},
deactivate () {
this.$stopMeteor()
},
},
meteor: {
$lazy: true,
},
}
Example supply:
// Items.js
import base from './base'
import { Items } from '../api/collections'
export default {
extends: base,
data () {
return {
items: [],
}
},
meteor: {
$subscribe: {
'items': [],
},
items () {
return Items.find({})
},
},
}
Create a supply:
export default {
extends: Supply,
data () {
return {
someData: null,
}
},
methods: {
activate () {
console.log('subscribing...')
// Use the integer `loading` property
// 0 mean ready
this.loading ++
// Faking a server request here :p
setTimeout(() => {
this.someData = 42
this.loading --
}, 1000)
},
deactivate () {
console.log('unsubscribing...')
},
},
}
Register the supply:
import { register } from 'vue-supply'
import TestResource from './supply/test-resource'
register('TestResource', TestResource)
Use the supply in components:
import { use } from 'vue-supply'
export default {
// This component now uses TestResource
mixins: [use('TestResource')],
// Use the values in computed properties
computed: {
answer () {
return this.$supply.TestResource.someData
}
},
// ...
}
Or in the vuex store:
export default {
supply: {
use: ['TestResource'],
inject: ({ TestResource }) => ({
getters: {
// Use the supply data in getters
'my-getter': () => TestResource.someData,
},
actions: {
'subscribe-action' () {
// Request usage in the store
// Ex: subscribing to a Meteor publication
TestResource.grasp()
},
'unsubscribe-action' () {
// No longer used in the store
// Ex: unsubscribing from a Meteor publication
TestResource.release()
},
async 'consume-action' ({ commit }) {
// This will wait for the supply to be 'ready'
const release = await consume(TestResource)
// Count of active supply consumers
console.log('consumers', TestResource.consumers)
commit('my-commit', TestResource.someData)
// When you are done with the supply, release it
release()
},
},
}),
},
}