Provides a $super handler for accessing parent vue methods from a subclass. Behaves similarly to python's super implementation.

vue-super is tested against both vue@1 and vue@2

Example:

const Parent = Vue.extend({ methods : { doTheThing : function ( ) { console .log( 'performing a parental action' ); }, }, }) const Child = Parent.extend({ methods : { doTheThing : function ( ) { this .$ super (Child, this ).doTheThing(); console .log( 'doing a childlike thing' ); }, }, })

For convenience, methods are directly accessible on the $super object. However, this behavior is only valid on a final subclass.