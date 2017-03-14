Provides a
$super handler for accessing parent vue methods from a subclass.
Behaves similarly to python's super implementation.
vue-super is tested against both vue@1 and vue@2
Example:
const Parent = Vue.extend({
methods: {
doTheThing: function(){
console.log('performing a parental action');
},
},
})
const Child = Parent.extend({
methods: {
doTheThing: function() {
this.$super(Child, this).doTheThing();
console.log('doing a childlike thing');
},
},
})
For convenience, methods are directly accessible on the
$super object.
However, this behavior is only valid on a final subclass.
const Final = Child.extend({
methods: {
doTheThing: function() {
this.$super.doTheThing();
console.log('doing the final thing');
},
},
})