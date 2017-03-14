openbase logo
vue-super

by Ryan P Kilby
0.1.0 (see all)

Vue.js plugin that allows you to reference methods on parent classes

npm
GitHub
Documentation
1.3K

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

vue-super

Build Status codecov Version

Provides a $super handler for accessing parent vue methods from a subclass. Behaves similarly to python's super implementation.

vue-super is tested against both vue@1 and vue@2

Example:

const Parent = Vue.extend({
    methods: {
        doTheThing: function(){
            console.log('performing a parental action');
        },
    },
})

const Child = Parent.extend({
    methods: {
        doTheThing: function() {
            this.$super(Child, this).doTheThing();
            console.log('doing a childlike thing');
        },
    },
})

For convenience, methods are directly accessible on the $super object. However, this behavior is only valid on a final subclass.

const Final = Child.extend({
    methods: {
        doTheThing: function() {
            this.$super.doTheThing();
            console.log('doing the final thing');
        },
    },
})

