Visual primitives for the component age. Use the best bits of ES6 and CSS to style your apps without stress 💅

Support

This version is compatible with Vue 2.x

yarn add vue-styled-components

Utilising tagged template literals (a recent addition to JavaScript) and the power of CSS allows you to write actual CSS code to style your components. It also removes the mapping between components and styles – using components as a low-level styling construct could not be easier!

This is a (not fully-featured)fork from original styled-components made by Glen Maddern and Max Stoiber, supported by Front End Center and Thinkmill. Thank you for making this project possible!

Usage

Register first your component locally (see https://vuejs.org/v2/guide/components.html#Local-Registration)

new Vue({ components { 'styled-title' : StyledTitle }, template: '<styled-title> Hello! </styled-title>' }

Basic

Do not use built-in or reserved HTML elements as component id (title, button, input...).

This creates two Vue components, <StyledTitle> and <Wrapper> :

import styled from 'vue-styled-components' ; const StyledTitle = styled.h1 ` font-size: 1.5em; text-align: center; color: palevioletred; ` ; const Wrapper = styled.section ` padding: 4em; background: papayawhip; ` ;

You render them like so:

<wrapper> < styled-title > Hello World, this is my first styled component! </ styled-title > </ wrapper >

Passed props

Styled components pass on all their props. This is a styled <input> :

import styled from 'vue-styled-components' ; const StyledInput = styled.input ` font-size: 1.25em; padding: 0.5em; margin: 0.5em; color: palevioletred; background: papayawhip; border: none; border-radius: 3px; &:hover { box-shadow: inset 1px 1px 2px rgba(0,0,0,0.1); } ` ;

You can just pass a placeholder prop into the styled-component . It will pass it on to the DOM node like any other Vue component:

<styled-input placeholder= "@liqueflies" type= "text" />

Adapting based on props

This is a button component that has a primary state. By setting primary to true when rendering it we adjust the background and text color.

Important

A prop is a custom attribute for passing information from parent components. A child component needs to explicitly declare the props it expects to receive using the props option, you must define your prop before, and of course, get benefits of validation! (see https://vuejs.org/v2/guide/components.html#Passing-Data-with-Props)

{ props : { propA: String, propB: [String, Number] } }

import styled from 'vue-styled-components' ; const btnProps = { primary : Boolean }; const StyledButton = styled( 'button' , btnProps) ` font-size: 1em; margin: 1em; padding: 0.25em 1em; border: 2px solid palevioletred; border-radius: 3px; background: ${props => props.primary ? 'palevioletred' : 'white' } ; color: ${props => props.primary ? 'white' : 'palevioletred' } ; ` ; export default StyledButton;

<styled-button>Normal< /styled-button> <styled-button primary>Primary</ styled-button>

Overriding component styles

Taking the StyledButton component from above and removing the primary rules, this is what we're left with – just a normal button:

import styled from 'vue-styled-components' ; const StyledButton = styled.button ` background: white; color: palevioletred; font-size: 1em; margin: 1em; padding: 0.25em 1em; border: 2px solid palevioletred; border-radius: 3px; ` ; export default StyledButton;

Theming

vue-styled-components has full theming support by exporting a <ThemeProvider> wrapper component. This component provides a theme to all Vue components underneath itself via the context API. In the render tree all vue-styled-components will have access to the provided theme, even when they are multiple levels deep.

Remember to register ThemeProvider locally.

import {ThemeProvider} from 'vue-styled-components' new Vue({ components : { 'theme-provider' : ThemeProvider }, });

Add your ThemeProvider component:

<theme-provider :theme="{ primary: 'palevioletred' }"> <wrapper> // ... </wrapper> </theme-provider>

And into your Wrapper component:

const Wrapper = styled.default.section ` padding: 4em; background: ${props => props.theme.primary} ; ` ;

Style component constructors as router-link

You can style also Vue component constructors as router-link from vue-router and other components

import styled from 'vue-styled-components' ; const RouterLink = Vue.component( 'router-link' ) const StyledLink = styled(RouterLink) ` color: palevioletred; font-size: 1em; text-decoration: none; ` ; export default StyledLink;

<styled-link to= "/" >Custom Router Link< /styled-link>

Let's say someplace else you want to use your button component, but just in this one case you want the color and border color to be tomato instead of palevioletred . Now you could pass in an interpolated function and change them based on some props, but that's quite a lot of effort for overriding the styles once.

To do this in an easier way you can call StyledComponent.extend as a function and pass in the extended style. It overrides duplicate styles from the initial component and keeps the others around:

import StyledButton from './StyledButton' ; const TomatoButton = StyledButton.extend ` color: tomato; border-color: tomato; ` ; export default TomatoButton;

Polymorphic as prop

If you want to keep all the styling you've applied to a component but just switch out what's being ultimately rendered (be it a different HTML tag or a different custom component), you can use the "as" prop to do this at runtime. Another powerful feature of the as prop is that it preserves styles if the lowest-wrapped component is a StyledComponent .

Example In Component.js

const Component = styled( 'div' , {}) ``

Using the as prop in another template/component would be as shown below.

<template> <!-- Component will render a button instead of a div --> <Component as="button" color="red"> Button </Component> </template>

This sort of thing is very useful in use cases like a navigation bar where some of the items should be links and some just buttons, but all be styled the same way.

withComponent

Let's say you have a button and an a tag. You want them to share the exact same style. This is achievable with .withComponent .

const Button = styled.button ` background: green; color: white; ` const Link = Button.withComponent( 'a' )

injectGlobal

A helper method to write global CSS. Does not return a component, adds the styles to the stylesheet directly.

We do not encourage the use of this. Use once per app at most, contained in a single file. This is an escape hatch. Only use it for the rare @font-face definition or body styling.

import { injectGlobal } from 'vue-styled-components' ; injectGlobal ` @font-face { font-family: 'Operator Mono'; src: url('../fonts/Operator-Mono.ttf'); } body { margin: 0; } ` ;

Syntax highlighting

The one thing you lose when writing CSS in template literals is syntax highlighting. We're working hard on making proper syntax highlighting happening in all editors. We currently have support for Atom, Visual Studio Code, and soon Sublime Text.

Atom

@gandm, the creator of language-babel , has added support for styled-components in Atom!

To get proper syntax highlighting, all you have to do is install and use the language-babel package for your JavaScript files!

Sublime Text

There is an open PR by @garetmckinley to add support for styled-components to babel-sublime ! (if you want the PR to land, feel free to 👍 the initial comment to let the maintainers know there's a need for this!)

As soon as that PR is merged and a new version released, all you'll have to do is install and use babel-sublime to highlight your JavaScript files!

Visual Studio Code

The vscode-styled-components extension provides syntax highlighting inside your Javascript files. You can install it as usual from the Marketplace.

VIM / NeoVim

The vim-styled-components plugin gives you syntax highlighting inside your Javascript files. Install it with your usual plugin manager like Plug, Vundle, Pathogen, etc.

Also if you're looking for an awesome javascript syntax package you can never go wrong with YAJS.vim.

Other Editors

We could use your help to get syntax highlighting support to other editors! If you want to start working on syntax highlighting for your editor, open an issue to let us know.

License

Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright © 2017 Lorenzo Girardi.

See LICENSE for more information.