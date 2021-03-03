This is a fork based on style-loader. Similar to
style-loader, you can chain it after
css-loader to dynamically inject CSS into the document as style tags. However, since this is included as a dependency and used by default in
vue-loader, in most cases you don't need to configure this loader yourself.
manualInject (3.1.0+):
Type:
boolean. When importing the style from a non-vue-file, by default the style is injected as a side effect of the import. When
manualInject is true, the imported style object exposes a
__inject__ method, which can then be called manually at appropriate timing. If called on the server, the method expects one argument which is the
ssrContext to attach styles to.
import styles from 'styles.scss'
export default {
beforeCreate() { // or create a mixin for this purpose
if(styles.__inject__) {
styles.__inject__(this.$ssrContext)
}
}
render() {
return <div class={styles.heading}>Hello World</div>
}
}
Note this behavior is enabled automatically when
vue-style-loader is used on styles imported within a
*.vue file. The option is only exposed for advanced usage.
ssrId (3.1.0+):
Type:
boolean. Add
data-vue-ssr-id attribute to injected
<style> tags even when not in Node.js. This can be used with pre-rendering (instead of SSR) to avoid duplicate style injection on hydration.
style-loader
When bundling with
target: 'node', the styles in all rendered components are collected and exposed on the Vue render context object as
context.styles, which you can simply inline into your markup's
<head>. If you are building a Vue SSR app, you probably should use this loader for CSS imported from JavaScript files too.
Does not support url mode and reference counting mode. Also removed
singleton and
insertAt query options. It always automatically pick the style insertion mechanism that makes most sense. If you need these capabilities you should probably use the original
style-loader instead.
Fixed the issue that root-relative URLs are interpreted against chrome:// urls and make source map URLs work for injected
<style> tags in Chrome.
MIT