manualInject (3.1.0+):

Type: boolean . When importing the style from a non-vue-file, by default the style is injected as a side effect of the import. When manualInject is true, the imported style object exposes a __inject__ method, which can then be called manually at appropriate timing. If called on the server, the method expects one argument which is the ssrContext to attach styles to.

import styles from 'styles.scss' export default { beforeCreate() { if (styles.__inject__) { styles.__inject__( this .$ssrContext) } } render() { return < div class = {styles.heading} > Hello World </ div > } }