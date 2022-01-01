Creating a navigation menu with animations like on Stripe
Only for Vue 3 (changelog)
Install the library in your project:
$ npm i vue-stripe-menu
// or
$ yarn add vue-stripe-menu
Import components and styles:
// >>> Install globally - .js file <<<
import { createApp } from 'vue'
import VueStripeMenu from 'vue-stripe-menu'
createApp({}).use(VueStripeMenu)
// >>> Install locally - .vue file <<<
import { VsmMenu, VsmMob } from 'vue-stripe-menu'
export default {
components: {
VsmMenu, VsmMob
}
}
Add component:
<template>
<vsm-menu :menu="menu">
<template #default="{ item }">
<div style="width: 300px; padding: 30px">
Dropdown content - {{ item.title }}
</div>
</template>
<template #before-nav>
<li class="vsm-mob-full">
Left side
</li>
</template>
<template #after-nav>
<li class="vsm-mob-hide">
Right side
</li>
<vsm-mob>
<div style="min-height: 200px; padding: 30px">
Mobile Content
</div>
</vsm-mob>
</template>
</vsm-menu>
</template>
<script>
export default {
data() {
return {
menu: [
{ title: 'Item1', dropdown: 'dropdown-1' },
{ title: 'Item2', dropdown: 'dropdown-2' },
{ title: 'Just link', attributes: { href: '#clicked' } },
]
}
}
}
</script>
Add css/scss styles:
// >>> SCSS style (required sass-loader, node-sass) <<<
// https://github.com/Alexeykhr/vue-stripe-menu/blob/master/src/scss/_variables.scss
// $vsm-transition: .5s;
@import "~vue-stripe-menu/src/scss/index";
// >>> CSS style <<<
// @import 'vue-stripe-menu/dist/vue-stripe-menu.css';
.vsm-menu {
max-width: 1024px;
width: 100%;
margin: 0 auto;
}
.vsm-nav {
margin: 0 10px;
}
.vsm-link-container {
display: flex;
flex: 1 1 auto;
justify-content: center;
}
@media screen and (max-width: 768px) {
.vsm-mob-show {
display: block;
}
.vsm-mob-hide {
display: none;
}
.vsm-mob-full {
flex-grow: 1;
}
}
<template>
<vsm-menu
:menu="menu"
element="header"
handler="hover"
align="center"
:screen-offset="10"
:dropdown-offset="0"
@open-dropdown="onOpenDropdown"
@close-dropdown="onCloseDropdown"
>
<template #default="{ item }">
<!--Dropdown content of each menu item with a "dropdown" property-->
<!--You can replace it with a separate component if each menu item has its own style-->
<!--Necessarily need to have at least one element within the slot-->
<!--An alternate background will be applied from the 2nd element-->
<div style="width: 300px; padding: 30px">
Header: {{ item }}
</div>
<div style="padding: 30px">
Second element
</div>
</template>
<template #before-nav>
<!--Image or svg of website logo-->
<li style="width: 50px; height: 50px">
<img
src="https://vuejs.org/images/logo.png"
alt="My Logo"
>
</li>
</template>
<template #title="data">
<!--Display menu items through slots-->
{{ data.item.title }}
</template>
<template #after-nav>
<!--Mobile Burger, buttons, etc-->
<li class="vsm-mob-hide">
<button>My Button</button>
</li>
<!--Set "display: block" for the .vsm-mob-show class to display content-->
<vsm-mob>Mobile Content</vsm-mob>
</template>
</vsm-menu>
</template>
<script>
/* eslint-disable */
/*
* Inside #after-nav and #before-nav it is recommended to use
* to maintain the correct HTML structure:
* <li><!--Content--></li>
*/
export default {
data() {
return {
menu: [
{
// display menu item (can be overridden with title slot)
title: 'News',
// this element now has dropdown content
dropdown: 'news',
// don't want a button element? Pass HTMLElement or global component
// (pass only as a string, component must be globally accessible)
element: 'span', // router-link
// offset the position of the dropdown menu
align: 'center',
// menu item can accept all attributes
attributes: {
// I want more classes! No problem
// string, array, object, not matter
class: ['my-class1', { 'my-class2': true }],
// Custom attributes
'data-big': 'yes'
},
// add some events?
listeners: {
// all possible native events
mouseover: (evt) => {
console.log('news hover', evt)
}
},
// just extra properties in the object
customAttribute: true,
},
{
title: 'External Link',
attributes: {
href: 'https://github.com/Alexeykhr/vue-stripe-menu',
target: '_blank'
}
}
// ...
]
}
},
methods: {
onOpenDropdown() {
console.log('onOpenDropdown')
},
onCloseDropdown() {
console.log('onCloseDropdown')
}
}
}
</script>
|Property
|Parameters
|Description
|Type
|Default
|Required
|menu
|MenuObject
|Description of the menu items
|Array
|true
|element
|HTMLElement for the root element
|String
|header
|false
|screen-offset
|Offset from the window screen
|String, Number
|header
|false
|dropdown-offset
|Offset from the dropdown menu
|String, Number
|header
|false
|transition-timeout
|Animation speed in ms (equals $vsm-transition scss)
|String, Number
|250
|false
|handler
|hover, click
|On what event to open dropdown menu
|String
|hover
|false
|align
|center, left, right
|Offset the position of the dropdown menu
|String
|center
|false
|Name
|Description
|Return
|open-dropdown
|Open the dropdown menu, return the active HTMLElement
|HTMLElement
|close-dropdown
|Close the dropdown menu, return the closed HTMLElement
|HTMLElement
|Name
|Parameters
|Description
|default
|MenuItem, index
|The main content for the dropdown list
|before-nav
|before-nav
|Content to the left of the list
|after-nav
|after-nav
|Content to the right of the list
|title
|MenuItem, index
|Replace the output of menu[i].title with your own
this.$refs[myVsmRef].closeDropdown()
|Name
|Parameters
|Description
|Return
|toggleDropdown
|HTMLElement
|Open dropdown menu, if it is an active HTMLElement - close
|openDropdown
|HTMLElement
|Open dropdown menu for selected HTMLElement
|closeDropdown
|Close active dropdown menu
|resizeDropdown
|Recalculate size and location of dropdown menu
this.$refs[myVsmRef].itemsWithDropdown
|Name
|Description
|Return
|itemsWithDropdown
|Filtered menu items with "dropdown" property
|Array\
|elementsWithDropdown
|List of HTMLElements that have dropdown content
|Array\
|dropdownContainerItems
|List of dropdown HTMLElements
|Array<{el: HTMLElement, name: string, content: HTMLElement}>
|Property
|Type
|Description
|title
|String
|Menu item name. Can also be redefined through the slot
|dropdown
|String
|Unique value indicates that this item has a dropdown menu
|align
|string
|Offset the position of the dropdown menu (center/left/right)
|element
|String
|HTMLElement or global component in the header element, if not specified, it will be or
|attributes
|Object
|All attributes to be assigned in the header element (v-bind)
|listeners
|Object
|All events to be assigned in the header element (v-on)
|Property
|Parameters
|Description
|Type
|Default
|Required
|v-model
|The state of the open/close the menu
|Boolean
|false
|false
|Name
|Parameters
|Description
|default
|Main content
|hamburger
|Replace hamburger button
|close
|Replace close button
this.$refs[myVsmMobRef].closeDropdown()
|Name
|Parameters
|Description
|Return
|closeDropdown
|Close dropdown menu
|Name
|Description
|vsm-mob-show
|Show HTMLElements in mobile design
|vsm-mob-hide
|Hide HTMLElements in mobile design
$ yarn
$ yarn dev
Don't add build files to PR
$ yarn build
$ yarn build:lib
$ yarn test
$ yarn lint
Detailed changes for each release are documented in the [CHANGELOG.md](https://github.com/Alexeykhr/vue-stripe-menu/blob/master/CHANGELOG.md).
[MIT](https://opensource.org/licenses/MIT)