Vue Stripe Menu

Creating a navigation menu with animations like on Stripe

Only for Vue 3 (changelog)

Demo Website

Vue 2 - Branch

How to install

Install the library in your project:

$ npm i vue-stripe-menu // or $ yarn add vue-stripe-menu

Import components and styles:

import { createApp } from 'vue' import VueStripeMenu from 'vue-stripe-menu' createApp({}).use(VueStripeMenu) import { VsmMenu, VsmMob } from 'vue-stripe-menu' export default { components : { VsmMenu, VsmMob } }

Add component:

<template> <vsm-menu :menu="menu"> <template #default="{ item }"> <div style="width: 300px; padding: 30px"> Dropdown content - {{ item.title }} </div> </template> <template #before-nav> <li class="vsm-mob-full"> Left side </li> </template> <template #after-nav> <li class="vsm-mob-hide"> Right side </li> <vsm-mob> <div style="min-height: 200px; padding: 30px"> Mobile Content </div> </vsm-mob> </template> </vsm-menu> </template> <script> export default { data() { return { menu: [ { title: 'Item1', dropdown: 'dropdown-1' }, { title: 'Item2', dropdown: 'dropdown-2' }, { title: 'Just link', attributes: { href: '#clicked' } }, ] } } } </script>

Add css/scss styles:

@ import "~vue-stripe-menu/src/scss/index" ; .vsm-menu { max-width : 1024px ; width : 100% ; margin : 0 auto; } .vsm-nav { margin : 0 10px ; } .vsm-link-container { display : flex; flex : 1 1 auto; justify-content : center; } @ media screen and (max-width: 768px) { .vsm-mob-show { display : block; } .vsm-mob-hide { display : none; } .vsm-mob-full { flex-grow : 1 ; } }

Full Example

<template> <vsm-menu :menu="menu" element="header" handler="hover" align="center" :screen-offset="10" :dropdown-offset="0" @open-dropdown="onOpenDropdown" @close-dropdown="onCloseDropdown" > <template #default="{ item }"> <!--Dropdown content of each menu item with a "dropdown" property--> <!--You can replace it with a separate component if each menu item has its own style--> <!--Necessarily need to have at least one element within the slot--> <!--An alternate background will be applied from the 2nd element--> <div style="width: 300px; padding: 30px"> Header: {{ item }} </div> <div style="padding: 30px"> Second element </div> </template> <template #before-nav> <!--Image or svg of website logo--> <li style="width: 50px; height: 50px"> <img src="https://vuejs.org/images/logo.png" alt="My Logo" > </li> </template> <template #title="data"> <!--Display menu items through slots--> {{ data.item.title }} </template> <template #after-nav> <!--Mobile Burger, buttons, etc--> <li class="vsm-mob-hide"> <button>My Button</button> </li> <!--Set "display: block" for the .vsm-mob-show class to display content--> <vsm-mob>Mobile Content</vsm-mob> </template> </vsm-menu> </template> <script> /* eslint-disable */ /* * Inside #after-nav and #before-nav it is recommended to use * to maintain the correct HTML structure: * <li><!--Content--></li> */ export default { data() { return { menu: [ { // display menu item (can be overridden with title slot) title: 'News', // this element now has dropdown content dropdown: 'news', // don't want a button element? Pass HTMLElement or global component // (pass only as a string, component must be globally accessible) element: 'span', // router-link // offset the position of the dropdown menu align: 'center', // menu item can accept all attributes attributes: { // I want more classes! No problem // string, array, object, not matter class: ['my-class1', { 'my-class2': true }], // Custom attributes 'data-big': 'yes' }, // add some events? listeners: { // all possible native events mouseover: (evt) => { console.log('news hover', evt) } }, // just extra properties in the object customAttribute: true, }, { title: 'External Link', attributes: { href: 'https://github.com/Alexeykhr/vue-stripe-menu', target: '_blank' } } // ... ] } }, methods: { onOpenDropdown() { console.log('onOpenDropdown') }, onCloseDropdown() { console.log('onCloseDropdown') } } } </script>

API

[Menu] Props

Property Parameters Description Type Default Required menu MenuObject Description of the menu items Array true element HTMLElement for the root element String header false screen-offset Offset from the window screen String, Number header false dropdown-offset Offset from the dropdown menu String, Number header false transition-timeout Animation speed in ms (equals $vsm-transition scss) String, Number 250 false handler hover, click On what event to open dropdown menu String hover false align center, left, right Offset the position of the dropdown menu String center false

[Menu] Events

Name Description Return open-dropdown Open the dropdown menu, return the active HTMLElement HTMLElement close-dropdown Close the dropdown menu, return the closed HTMLElement HTMLElement

[Menu] Slots

Name Parameters Description default MenuItem, index The main content for the dropdown list before-nav before-nav Content to the left of the list after-nav after-nav Content to the right of the list title MenuItem, index Replace the output of menu[i].title with your own

[Menu] Methods

this.$refs[myVsmRef].closeDropdown()

Name Parameters Description Return toggleDropdown HTMLElement Open dropdown menu, if it is an active HTMLElement - close openDropdown HTMLElement Open dropdown menu for selected HTMLElement closeDropdown Close active dropdown menu resizeDropdown Recalculate size and location of dropdown menu

[Menu] Properties

this.$refs[myVsmRef].itemsWithDropdown

Name Description Return itemsWithDropdown Filtered menu items with "dropdown" property Array\ elementsWithDropdown List of HTMLElements that have dropdown content Array\ dropdownContainerItems List of dropdown HTMLElements Array<{el: HTMLElement, name: string, content: HTMLElement}>

[Menu] MenuObject (menu props)

Property Type Description title String Menu item name. Can also be redefined through the slot dropdown String Unique value indicates that this item has a dropdown menu align string Offset the position of the dropdown menu (center/left/right) element String HTMLElement or global component in the header element, if not specified, it will be or attributes Object All attributes to be assigned in the header element (v-bind) listeners Object All events to be assigned in the header element (v-on)

[Mob] Props

Property Parameters Description Type Default Required v-model The state of the open/close the menu Boolean false false

[Mob] Slots

Name Parameters Description default Main content hamburger Replace hamburger button close Replace close button

[Mob] Methods

this.$refs[myVsmMobRef].closeDropdown()

Name Parameters Description Return closeDropdown Close dropdown menu

Classes

Name Description vsm-mob-show Show HTMLElements in mobile design vsm-mob-hide Hide HTMLElements in mobile design

Contributing

Install dependencies

$ yarn

Launch of a demo project (development of lib)

$ yarn dev

Build a demo project

Don't add build files to PR

$ yarn build

Build library

$ yarn build:lib

Run tests

$ yarn test

Check code on Eslint

$ yarn lint

Changelog

Detailed changes for each release are documented in the [CHANGELOG.md](https://github.com/Alexeykhr/vue-stripe-menu/blob/master/CHANGELOG.md).

License

[MIT](https://opensource.org/licenses/MIT)