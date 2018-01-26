This package provides a convenient wrapper around Stripe's checkout component for vue.js 2
npm install vue-stripe
Require the script:
import { StripeCheckout } from 'vue-stripe'
Register the component:
Vue.component('stripe-checkout', StripeCheckout);
--- or ----
new Vue({
components: {
'stripe-checkout': StripeCheckout
}
});
Embed the component in your form as a direct HTML child.
If you are selling a single product this will do:
<form action="/process-payment" method="POST">
<stripe-checkout
stripe-key="my-stripe-key"
product="product">
</stripe-checkout>
</form>
The
product object should match at least the bare minimum required by Stripe. E.g:
{
name: 'Moby Dick',
description: 'I love whales',
amount: 100000 // 100$ in cents
}
Additional props:
options Additional options to be merged into the main configuration object (e.g
zipCode:true)
button Button text. Default: 'Purchase'
formId Set the id for the div containing the form, allows for multiple components per page
button-class HTML
class attribute for the button. Default:
btn btn-primary
on-success How to proceed once the checkout form was submitted.
Defaults to
submit, which submits the main form. Set to
broadcast to handle submission by yourself.
When selling multiple products you can either pass them all to the client (Option A) or, if you are dealing with an espescially large number of products, get the relevant product via ajax (Option B. Requires
vue-resource>=0.9.0).
Both options require a
product-id prop, which references the current product id on your instance.
This would normally be a value from a select box or a router param.
Option A:
<form action="/process-payment" method="POST">
<select v-model="productId">
<option value="1">Product A</option>
<option value="2">Product B</option>
<option value="3">Product C</option>
</select>
<stripe-checkout
stripe-key="my-stripe-key"
:products="products"
:product-id="productId">
</stripe-checkout>
</form>
{
data: {
products:[
{
id:1,
name:'Product A',
description:'Product A Description',
amount:100000
},
{
id:2,
name:'Product B',
description:'Product B Description',
amount:50000
},
{
id:3,
name:'Product C',
description:'Product C Description',
amount:60000
}
]
}
}
Option B:
<form action="/process-payment" method="POST">
<select v-model="productId">
<option value="1">Product A</option>
<option value="2">Product B</option>
<option value="3">Product C</option>
</select>
<stripe-checkout
stripe-key="my-stripe-key"
products-url="/products"
:productId="productId">
</stripe-checkout>
</form>
Server side Example (Laravel)
Route::get('products', function() {
$productId = request('productId');
return Product::find($productId);
});
Once the checkout form was submitted the main form will be automatically submitted.
The request will include the
stripeEmail and
stripeToken parameters, which will enable you to process the payment and redirect back.
If you wish to handle submission by yourself set the
on-success prop to
broadcast.
Listen to events using the event bus:
import { Bus } from 'vue-stripe';
Bus.$on('vue-stripe.success', payload => {
//
});
vue-stripe.not-found Fires off when the selected product was not found
vue-stripe.error Fires off when an invalid response was returned from the server using the
products-url prop
vue-stripe.success Fires off if
on-success is set to
broadcast. Sends through the email and the token.
To build the project:
npm run build