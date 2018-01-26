Vue Stripe

This package provides a convenient wrapper around Stripe's checkout component for vue.js 2

Installation

npm install vue-stripe

Require the script:

import { StripeCheckout } from 'vue-stripe'

Register the component:

Vue.component( 'stripe-checkout' , StripeCheckout);

--- or ----

new Vue({ components : { 'stripe-checkout' : StripeCheckout } });

Usage

Embed the component in your form as a direct HTML child.

If you are selling a single product this will do:

< form action = "/process-payment" method = "POST" > < stripe-checkout stripe-key = "my-stripe-key" product = "product" > </ stripe-checkout > </ form >

The product object should match at least the bare minimum required by Stripe. E.g:

{ name : 'Moby Dick' , description : 'I love whales' , amount : 100000 }

Additional props:

options Additional options to be merged into the main configuration object (e.g zipCode:true )

Additional options to be merged into the main configuration object (e.g ) button Button text. Default: 'Purchase'

Button text. Default: 'Purchase' formId Set the id for the div containing the form, allows for multiple components per page

Set the id for the div containing the form, allows for multiple components per page button-class HTML class attribute for the button. Default: btn btn-primary

HTML attribute for the button. Default: on-success How to proceed once the checkout form was submitted. Defaults to submit , which submits the main form. Set to broadcast to handle submission by yourself.

When selling multiple products you can either pass them all to the client (Option A) or, if you are dealing with an espescially large number of products, get the relevant product via ajax (Option B. Requires vue-resource >=0.9.0).

Both options require a product-id prop, which references the current product id on your instance. This would normally be a value from a select box or a router param.

Option A:

< form action = "/process-payment" method = "POST" > < select v-model = "productId" > < option value = "1" > Product A </ option > < option value = "2" > Product B </ option > < option value = "3" > Product C </ option > </ select > < stripe-checkout stripe-key = "my-stripe-key" :products = "products" :product-id = "productId" > </ stripe-checkout > </ form >

{ data : { products :[ { id : 1 , name : 'Product A' , description : 'Product A Description' , amount : 100000 }, { id : 2 , name : 'Product B' , description : 'Product B Description' , amount : 50000 }, { id : 3 , name : 'Product C' , description : 'Product C Description' , amount : 60000 } ] } }

Option B:

< form action = "/process-payment" method = "POST" > < select v-model = "productId" > < option value = "1" > Product A </ option > < option value = "2" > Product B </ option > < option value = "3" > Product C </ option > </ select > < stripe-checkout stripe-key = "my-stripe-key" products-url = "/products" :productId = "productId" > </ stripe-checkout > </ form >

Server side Example (Laravel)

Route::get( 'products' , function () { $productId = request( 'productId' ); return Product::find($productId); });

Once the checkout form was submitted the main form will be automatically submitted. The request will include the stripeEmail and stripeToken parameters, which will enable you to process the payment and redirect back. If you wish to handle submission by yourself set the on-success prop to broadcast .

Events

Listen to events using the event bus:

import { Bus } from 'vue-stripe' ; Bus.$on( 'vue-stripe.success' , payload => { });

vue-stripe.not-found Fires off when the selected product was not found

Fires off when the selected product was not found vue-stripe.error Fires off when an invalid response was returned from the server using the products-url prop

Fires off when an invalid response was returned from the server using the prop vue-stripe.success Fires off if on-success is set to broadcast . Sends through the email and the token.

Development

To build the project: