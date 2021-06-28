✂️ Vue String Filter

Lightweight Vue filter for string manipulation

Demo

https://mazipan.github.io/vue-string-filter/

Available Filter

uppercase

lowercase

capitalize

titlecase

slug

truncate

cut

remove

remove_first

replace

replace_first

append

Download

npm install vue-string-filter yarn add vue-string-filter

Sample Usage

Use Plugins

import VueStringFilter from 'vue-string-filter' Vue.use(VueStringFilter)

Import Individual Filters

import Vue from 'vue' import { append, capitalize, cut... } from 'vue-string-filter' import append from 'vue-string-filter/dist/append' import capitalize from 'vue-string-filter/dist/capitalize' import cut from 'vue-string-filter/dist/cut' import lowercase from 'vue-string-filter/dist/lowercase' import remove_first from 'vue-string-filter/dist/remove-first' import remove from 'vue-string-filter/dist/remove' import replace_first from 'vue-string-filter/dist/replace-first' import replace from 'vue-string-filter/dist/replace' import slug from 'vue-string-filter/dist/slug' import titlecase from 'vue-string-filter/dist/titlecase' import truncate from 'vue-string-filter/dist/truncate' import uppercase from 'vue-string-filter/dist/uppercase' Vue.filter( 'append' , append) Vue.filter( 'capitalize' , capitalize) Vue.filter( 'cut' , cut) Vue.filter( 'lowercase' , lowercase) Vue.filter( 'remove_first' , remove_first) Vue.filter( 'remove' , remove) Vue.filter( 'replace_first' , replace_first) Vue.filter( 'replace' , replace) Vue.filter( 'slug' , slug) Vue.filter( 'titlecase' , titlecase) Vue.filter( 'truncate' , truncate) Vue.filter( 'uppercase' , uppercase)

Use in View

< span > {{ stringWillFormatted | uppercase }} </ span > < span > {{ stringWillFormatted | lowercase }} </ span > < span > {{ stringWillFormatted | capitalize }} </ span > < span > {{ stringWillFormatted | titlecase }} </ span > < span > {{ stringWillFormatted | slug }} </ span > < span > {{ stringWillFormatted | truncate(10) }} </ span > < span > {{ stringWillFormatted | cut(10) }} </ span > < span > {{ stringWillFormatted | remove('stringToRemove') }} </ span > < span > {{ stringWillFormatted | remove_first('stringToRemove') }} </ span > < span > {{ stringWillFormatted | replace('stringToReplace') }} </ span > < span > {{ stringWillFormatted | replace_first('stringToReplace') }} </ span > < span > {{ stringWillFormatted | append('stringToAppend') }} </ span >

Contributing

If you'd like to contribute, head to the contributing guidelines. Inside you'll find directions for opening issues, coding standards, and notes on development.

