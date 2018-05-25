openbase logo
vst

vue-strap_test

by Yu Che
1.1.5

Bootstrap components built with Vue.js

Readme

deprecated

SORRY, THIS PROJECT IS NO LONGER MAINTAINED.

There are two great alternatives:

  • bootstrap-vue: BootstrapVue provides one of the most comprehensive implementations of Bootstrap 4 components and grid system for Vue.js and with extensive and automated WAI-ARIA accessibility markup.
  • uiv: Bootstrap 3 components implemented by Vue 2.

vue-strap

Bootstrap components built with Vue.js.

This repository contains a set of native Vue.js components based on Bootstrap's markup and CSS. As a result no dependency on jQuery or Bootstrap's JavaScript is required. The only required dependencies are:

  • Vue.js (required ^v1.x.x, test with v1.0.8).
  • Bootstrap CSS (required 3.x.x, test with 3.3.5). VueStrap doesn't depend on a very precise version of Bootstrap.

Installation

NPM

$ npm install vue-strap

CommonJS

var alert = require('vue-strap/src/alert');
// or
var alert = require('vue-strap').alert;

new Vue({
  components: {
    'alert': alert
  }
})

ES6

import alert from 'vue-strap/src/alert'
// or
import { alert } from 'vue-strap'

new Vue({
  components: {
    alert
  }
})

AMD

$ bower install vue-strap

define(['vue-strap'], function(VueStrap) { var alert = VueStrap.alert; ... });

Browser globals

The dist folder contains vue-strap.js and vue-strap.min.js with all components exported in the window.VueStrap object. These bundles are also available in CDNJS, and on both the Bower and NPM packages.

<script src="path/to/vue.js"></script>
<script src="path/to/vue-strap.js"></script>
<script>
    var vm = new Vue({
        components: {
            alert: VueStrap.alert
        },
        el: "#app",
        data: {
            showRight: false,
            showTop: false
        }
    })
</script>

Docs

See the documentation with live editable examples.

Local Setup

  • Install with npm install
  • Run the docs site in development mode with npm run docs. This will watch for file changes as you work.
  • Build with npm run build.

TODO

See Roadmap

License

vue-strap is licensed under The MIT License.

