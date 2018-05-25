SORRY, THIS PROJECT IS NO LONGER MAINTAINED.
There are two great alternatives:
Bootstrap components built with Vue.js.
This repository contains a set of native Vue.js components based on Bootstrap's markup and CSS. As a result no dependency on jQuery or Bootstrap's JavaScript is required. The only required dependencies are:
$ npm install vue-strap
var alert = require('vue-strap/src/alert');
// or
var alert = require('vue-strap').alert;
new Vue({
components: {
'alert': alert
}
})
import alert from 'vue-strap/src/alert'
// or
import { alert } from 'vue-strap'
new Vue({
components: {
alert
}
})
$ bower install vue-strap
define(['vue-strap'], function(VueStrap) { var alert = VueStrap.alert; ... });
The
dist folder contains
vue-strap.js and
vue-strap.min.js with all components exported in the
window.VueStrap object. These bundles are also available in CDNJS,
and on both the Bower and NPM packages.
<script src="path/to/vue.js"></script>
<script src="path/to/vue-strap.js"></script>
<script>
var vm = new Vue({
components: {
alert: VueStrap.alert
},
el: "#app",
data: {
showRight: false,
showTop: false
}
})
</script>
See the documentation with live editable examples.
npm install
npm run docs. This will watch for file changes as you work.
npm run build.
See Roadmap
vue-strap is licensed under The MIT License.