SORRY, THIS PROJECT IS NO LONGER MAINTAINED.

There are two great alternatives:

bootstrap-vue: BootstrapVue provides one of the most comprehensive implementations of Bootstrap 4 components and grid system for Vue.js and with extensive and automated WAI-ARIA accessibility markup.

uiv: Bootstrap 3 components implemented by Vue 2.

Bootstrap components built with Vue.js.

This repository contains a set of native Vue.js components based on Bootstrap's markup and CSS. As a result no dependency on jQuery or Bootstrap's JavaScript is required. The only required dependencies are:

Vue.js (required ^v1.x.x, test with v1.0.8).

Bootstrap CSS (required 3.x.x, test with 3.3.5). VueStrap doesn't depend on a very precise version of Bootstrap.

Installation

NPM

$ npm install vue-strap

CommonJS

var alert = require ( 'vue-strap/src/alert' ); var alert = require ( 'vue-strap' ).alert; new Vue({ components : { 'alert' : alert } })

ES6

import alert from 'vue-strap/src/alert' import { alert } from 'vue-strap' new Vue({ components : { alert } })

AMD

$ bower install vue-strap define([ 'vue-strap' ], function ( VueStrap ) { var alert = VueStrap.alert; ... });

Browser globals

The dist folder contains vue-strap.js and vue-strap.min.js with all components exported in the window.VueStrap object. These bundles are also available in CDNJS, and on both the Bower and NPM packages.

< script src = "path/to/vue.js" > </ script > < script src = "path/to/vue-strap.js" > </ script > < script > var vm = new Vue({ components: { alert: VueStrap.alert }, el: "#app" , data: { showRight: false , showTop: false } }) </ script >

Docs

See the documentation with live editable examples.

Local Setup

Install with npm install

Run the docs site in development mode with npm run docs . This will watch for file changes as you work.

. This will watch for file changes as you work. Build with npm run build .

TODO

See Roadmap

License

vue-strap is licensed under The MIT License.