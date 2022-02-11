openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

vue-storefront

by vuestorefront
1.0.1-RC (see all)

The open-source frontend for any eCommerce. Built with a PWA and headless approach, using a modern JS stack. We have custom integrations with Magento, commercetools, Shopware and Shopify and total coverage is just a matter of time. The API approach also allows you to merge VSF with any third-party tool like CMS, payment gateways or analytics. Newest updates: https://blog.vuestorefront.io. Always Open Source, MIT license.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

21

GitHub Stars

9.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

430

Package

Dependencies

40

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Vue Storefront

Vue Storefront 2

Coverage Status Commitizen friendly Discord

Vue Storefront is the most popular and most advanced Frontend Platform for eCommerce

Screenshots

Supported platforms

Learn more about available integrations

The business challenges

Vue Storefront solves a set of key business challenges from the world of the shopping experience. Our goal is to provide the solution with:

  • ultrafast front-end for the store - with the PWA approach, we can now render the catalog of products within milliseconds;
  • endurance for traffic overloads on the store;
  • off-line shopping capabilities;
  • smooth shopping experience close to the user experience from the native mobile applications;
  • all-in-one front-end for desktop and mobile screens with no necessity for maintaining 3 or more applications for different touchpoints (web browser, Android, iOS, etc.).
  • rapid development without architecture limitations.

The headless architecture

Vue Storefront - Headless Architecture

Contributing

If you like the ideas behind Vue Storefront and want to become a contributor - join our Discord server, check the list of the active issues or contact us directly via contributors@vuestorefront.io.

If you have discovered a 🐜 or have feature suggestion, feel free to create an issue on Github.

Support us!

Vue Storefront is and always will be Open Source, released under MIT Licence.

You can support us in various ways:

  • Contribute - this is how the Core Team is supporting the project!
  • Evangelize - tweet about us, take some speaking slot at a tech conference, etc.

Partners

Vue Storefront is a Community effort brought to You by our great Core Team and supported by the following companies.

See Vue Storefront partners directory

Vue Storefront source code is completely free and released under the MIT License.

analytics

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial