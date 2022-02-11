Vue Storefront 2

Vue Storefront is the most popular and most advanced Frontend Platform for eCommerce

The business challenges

Vue Storefront solves a set of key business challenges from the world of the shopping experience. Our goal is to provide the solution with:

ultrafast front-end for the store - with the PWA approach, we can now render the catalog of products within milliseconds;

endurance for traffic overloads on the store;

off-line shopping capabilities;

smooth shopping experience close to the user experience from the native mobile applications;

all-in-one front-end for desktop and mobile screens with no necessity for maintaining 3 or more applications for different touchpoints (web browser, Android, iOS, etc.).

rapid development without architecture limitations.

Contributing

If you like the ideas behind Vue Storefront and want to become a contributor - join our Discord server, check the list of the active issues or contact us directly via contributors@vuestorefront.io.

If you have discovered a 🐜 or have feature suggestion, feel free to create an issue on Github.

Vue Storefront is and always will be Open Source, released under MIT Licence.

You can support us in various ways:

Contribute - this is how the Core Team is supporting the project!

- this is how the Core Team is supporting the project! Evangelize - tweet about us, take some speaking slot at a tech conference, etc.

Vue Storefront source code is completely free and released under the MIT License.