vue-stomp

by 擎天飞熊
0.0.5 (see all)

stomp over websocket in VueJs

212

GitHub Stars

45

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

0

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

vue-stomp

Stomp (Websokct) with send message timeout monitor plugin for VueJS.

Install

NPM

You can install it via NPM.

$ npm install vue-stomp

Manual

Download zip package and unpack and add the vue-stomp.js file to your project from dist folder.

https://github.com/FlySkyBear/vue-stomp/archive/master.zip

Usage

Register the plugin, it will connect to /

import VueStomp from "vue-stomp";
Vue.use(VueStomp);

##Memo WM: WithMonitor

Use it in your components:

<script>
    export default {
        data () {
          return {
            invokeIdCnt: 0,
            wsUrl = 'http://XXXXXX:YYYY/ZZZZTopic'
          }
        },
        methods: {
          onConnected(frame){
            console.log('Connected: ' + frame);
            ...
            this.$stompClient.subscribe('/topic/username', this.responseCallback, this.onFailed);
          },
          onFailed(frame){
            console.log('Failed: ' + frame);
            ...
          },         
          connectSrv(){
            var headers = {
              "login": 'guest',
              "passcode": 'guest',
              // additional header
              ...
            };
            this.connetWM(wsUrl, headers, this.onConnected, this.onFailed);    
          },
          getInvokeId(){
            let hex = (this.invokeIdCnt++ ).toString(16);
            var zero = '0000';
            var tmp  = 4-hex.length;
            return zero.substr(0,tmp) + hex;
          },
          send(){
              let destination = '/exchange/test'
              let invokeId = this.getInvokeId();
              ...
              let body = msgHead + invokeId + msgBody;
              this.sendWM(destination, body, invokeId, this.responseCallback, 3000);
          },
          responseCallback(frame){
            console.log("responseCallback msg=>" + frame.body);
            let invokeId = frame.body.substr(invokeIdIndex, 4);
            this.removeStompMonitor(invokeId);
          },
          disconnect(){
            this.disconnetWM();
          }
        },
        stompClient:{
          monitorIntervalTime: 100,
          stompReconnect: true,
          timeout(orgCmd) {              
            ...
          }
       }
    };

</script>

Build

This command will build a distributable version in the dist directory.

npm run build

Contribution

Please send pull requests improving the usage and fixing bugs, improving documentation and providing better examples, or providing some testing, because these things are important.

License

vue-stomp is available under the MIT license.

Contact

Copyright (C) 2016-2020 FlySkyBear

