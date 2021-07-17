Stomp (Websokct) with send message timeout monitor plugin for VueJS.
You can install it via NPM.
$ npm install vue-stomp
Download zip package and unpack and add the
vue-stomp.js file to your project from dist folder.
https://github.com/FlySkyBear/vue-stomp/archive/master.zip
Register the plugin, it will connect to
/
import VueStomp from "vue-stomp";
Vue.use(VueStomp);
##Memo WM: WithMonitor
Use it in your components:
<script>
export default {
data () {
return {
invokeIdCnt: 0,
wsUrl = 'http://XXXXXX:YYYY/ZZZZTopic'
}
},
methods: {
onConnected(frame){
console.log('Connected: ' + frame);
...
this.$stompClient.subscribe('/topic/username', this.responseCallback, this.onFailed);
},
onFailed(frame){
console.log('Failed: ' + frame);
...
},
connectSrv(){
var headers = {
"login": 'guest',
"passcode": 'guest',
// additional header
...
};
this.connetWM(wsUrl, headers, this.onConnected, this.onFailed);
},
getInvokeId(){
let hex = (this.invokeIdCnt++ ).toString(16);
var zero = '0000';
var tmp = 4-hex.length;
return zero.substr(0,tmp) + hex;
},
send(){
let destination = '/exchange/test'
let invokeId = this.getInvokeId();
...
let body = msgHead + invokeId + msgBody;
this.sendWM(destination, body, invokeId, this.responseCallback, 3000);
},
responseCallback(frame){
console.log("responseCallback msg=>" + frame.body);
let invokeId = frame.body.substr(invokeIdIndex, 4);
this.removeStompMonitor(invokeId);
},
disconnect(){
this.disconnetWM();
}
},
stompClient:{
monitorIntervalTime: 100,
stompReconnect: true,
timeout(orgCmd) {
...
}
}
};
</script>
This command will build a distributable version in the
dist directory.
npm run build
Please send pull requests improving the usage and fixing bugs, improving documentation and providing better examples, or providing some testing, because these things are important.
vue-stomp is available under the MIT license.
Copyright (C) 2016-2020 FlySkyBear