Stomp (Websokct) with send message timeout monitor plugin for VueJS.

Install

NPM

You can install it via NPM.

npm install vue-stomp

Manual

Download zip package and unpack and add the vue-stomp.js file to your project from dist folder.

Usage

Register the plugin, it will connect to /

import VueStomp from "vue-stomp" ; Vue.use(VueStomp);

##Memo WM: WithMonitor

Use it in your components:

< script > export default { data () { return { invokeIdCnt : 0 , wsUrl = 'http://XXXXXX:YYYY/ZZZZTopic' } }, methods : { onConnected(frame){ console .log( 'Connected: ' + frame); ... this.$stompClient.subscribe( '/topic/username' , this .responseCallback, this .onFailed); }, onFailed(frame){ console .log( 'Failed: ' + frame); ... }, connectSrv(){ var headers = { "login" : 'guest' , "passcode" : 'guest' , ... }; this .connetWM(wsUrl, headers, this .onConnected, this .onFailed); }, getInvokeId(){ let hex = ( this .invokeIdCnt++ ).toString( 16 ); var zero = '0000' ; var tmp = 4 -hex.length; return zero.substr( 0 ,tmp) + hex; }, send(){ let destination = '/exchange/test' let invokeId = this .getInvokeId(); ... let body = msgHead + invokeId + msgBody; this .sendWM(destination, body, invokeId, this .responseCallback, 3000 ); }, responseCallback(frame){ console .log( "responseCallback msg=>" + frame.body); let invokeId = frame.body.substr(invokeIdIndex, 4 ); this .removeStompMonitor(invokeId); }, disconnect(){ this .disconnetWM(); } }, stompClient :{ monitorIntervalTime : 100 , stompReconnect : true , timeout(orgCmd) { ... } } }; </ script >

Build

This command will build a distributable version in the dist directory.

npm run build

Contribution

Please send pull requests improving the usage and fixing bugs, improving documentation and providing better examples, or providing some testing, because these things are important.

License

vue-stomp is available under the MIT license.

Copyright (C) 2016-2020 FlySkyBear